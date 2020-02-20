More MK10Art From Sara Bronfman to Ben Myers to Kristin Kreuk

MK10ART has produced more splendid artwork on the theme of Nxivm and its various characters.

As we often do when presenting MK10ART’s work, Frank Report will publish the art, followed by MK10ART’s comments, which are often, but not always, taken from Frank Report stories.

This is followed by *** and then my comments.

Kristin Kreuk Compared to Ghislaine Maxwell?

New information about #kristinkreuk ‘s involvement with pedophile #keithraniere and her #Nxivm offshoot #girlsbydesign #gdb will be published soon on Frankreport.com and it will be scandulous. Stay tuned..

***

While there is much more to learn, no doubt, about Kristin Kreuk’s role in Nxivm and especially Girls By Design, the source that promised me a bombshell turned out to be a hoax.

The source told me that Kreuk had molested her when she was 14 and also forced her to endure sex with Keith Raniere.

The source told a compelling tale, with lots of details including the names of some of the other women involved.

She told a touching bit about how Allison Mack sympathized with her and tried to help her. The story fell apart however at one crucial part.

I asked her where Raniere molested her and the source said it was in Vancouver. That was a red flag for me. Raniere was not known to travel. I asked Susan Dones, Sarah Edmondson and Kristin Keeffe if any of them knew if Keith had ever gone to Vancouver. All three of them emphatically said no.

It seems the story is most likely a hoax.

Lauren and Keith Imprison Dani

#LaurenSalzman testified in court about her helping #Nxivm leader #KeithRaniere keep a girl named Daniella prisoner in a room.

Lauren: And honestly, I was very incredibly discompassionate with her and I was unkind often. At times I punished her. You know, it was terrible.

Q How do you feel about participating in this now?

Lauren: I think it’s horrendous. I — of every — of all the things that I did in this case and the crimes that I committed, too, I think that this is the worst thing that I did. I — I don’t know what to say. I kept her in her room for two years, and I didn’t even go visit her most of the time. And I wasn’t that nice to her and it’s awful.

Q What happened to the letters that Daniella wrote to the defendant (Raniere) while she was in the room?

A Well, initially, me or her family members would photocopy them for her to keep a copy and then I would take a copy to Keith, but he asked me to hold them. So I held most of them. And he gave some to #NickiClyne after he was — or after he left — or when he left for Mexico. And then after he was arrested, I photocopied and made them available [to the prosecution.

***

Yes Lauren was pretty cruel to Daniella and I am glad she admitted it in court.

However, I think that if Raniere was somehow released from prison and Lauren was freed of potential imprisonment and if it were offered to Lauren tomorrow that she could accept Raniere’s sperm for an avatar baby in return for imprisoning Daniella for 100 years, Lauren would do it.

Clare and Alex and Hapless Mexican Attorney

Mexican attorney Diego Ruiz Duran (right) was retained by Alex Betancourt, (center) and paid by Clare Bronfman (left), to threaten DOS slaves who wanted to escape. #keithraniere and #ClareBronfman (sister of #SaraBronfman ) had their flying monkeys send threatening letters to former #Nxivm members, telling them that they will be thrown in jail.

#ClareBronfman is now being sued by attorney Neil Glazer for vexatious litigation among other crimes.

***

Most likely Mexican attorney, Diego Ruiz Duran did not know what he was getting into. He saw a good paying client in Alex Betancourt and followed his lead sending out stupid threatening letters to Betancourt’s targets and collecting fees.

I think it is terribly interesting that Betancourt is not named in Neil Glazer’s civil lawsuit.

That must mean he is helping, possibly agreeing to act as a witness for the plaintiffs.

I love the expressions MK10ART captured on Betancourt, Bronfman and of course the hapless Ruiz Duran.

Basit and Sara on the run

Au revoir France. #Nxivm members #SaraBronfman and her husband #basitigtet fled France when the news broke the they were running a children’s school based on convicted felon #keithraniere teaching. (Keith is a pedophile) How long will they last in #portugal🇵🇹 ?

***

Speaking about loving the expressions on the faces of MK10ART’s subjects, no photo could capture the greedy perfidy of Basit and Sara better than does this sketch, in my opinion.

The couple has fled France and are reported to be in Portugal. Sources with information will be telling us more in the coming weeks of their Portugal adventure.

Nxivm Couple

#BenMyers (married to daughter of Nxivm president #NancySalzman ) Gets Job With Chinese Communist Party-Backed Company Doing EEG Experiments on Children; Left Under Suspicious Circumstances

***

This sketch tells it all. From the little Keith Raniere pubic brand above the gruesome couple’s head to the little children with EEG machines attached to them, as they study, and overlooking them is the Nxivm horror couple, Ben Myers and Michelle Salzman-Myers.

Once again, look at their faces and expression. MK10ART has really captured who they are. Forget the phony pretense of being interested in life coaching and humanity. And the over-toothy smiles seen in photographs.

These folks, the leaders of Nxivm, were in it for the spoils. And Ben Myer, during his stint with the Chinese Communist Party-backed BrainCo, was using all his years of Raniere -deception training to do harm for profit.

Tourette’s Cure?

#Nxivm leaders #NancySalzman and #KeithRaniere claimed to have cured Tourrettes Syndrome with their brain experiments. #ClareBronfman produced a short propaganda film about it shown at film festivals. See clip on YouTube https://youtu.be/RBbx3p1UbEc

***

I did speak to one woman who told me that Nancy did help cure her Tourette’s. Whether she just naturally got better or whether Nancy really helped her I am in no position to say.

Human Fright with Dr. Brandon ‘Mengele’ Porter

#drbrandonporter performed illegal fright studies on uninformed #Nxivm members. He was working for the Ethical Science foundation which was paid for by #ClareBronfman

***

A great painting capturing the pure joy Dr. Brandon “Mengele” Porter must have experienced watching women freak out when he showed them his videos. He told some of the women that he was going to show them something on a video related to Raniere’s teaching.

How right he was.

EEG Testing

“In 2016 and 2017, 25 Americans, including CIA agents, who worked in the U.S. Embassy in Cuba suffered serious brain injuries causing impaired vision and memory loss among other persistent problems.

Now we have learned that at least 15 American officials in China suffered unexplained brain trauma soon after. As we first reported in March, the FBI is now investigating whether these Americans were attacked by a mysterious weapon that leaves no trace.

Over many months we have been collecting evidence of what appears to be a hostile foreign government’s plan to target Americans serving abroad and their families.” https://www.cbsnews.com/news/brain-trauma-suffered-by-u-s-diplomats-abroad-could-be-work-of-hostile-foreign-government-60-minutes-2019-09-01/

Though #Nxivm Hacker #BenMyers Is Fired, Chinese Communist BrainCo Still Selling Suspect EEG Headbands for Children at Catholic Memorial School in Roxbury MA

***

One of the most chilling things that came out of the Ben Myers working for BrainCo story is not Ben Myers, but that the biggest slave state in the world, China, is controlling a company headquartered in Boston that is distributing EEG headbands to children in America – and the EEG data might be sold and might cause trauma to children based on faulty metrics.

If that is not cause for concern I do not know what is. It is certainly a lot more troubling than what a rascal like Ben Myers might be doing at this job or another.

Queen of sadism

Abusive and Vexatious Litigation

In support of the #NXIVM criminal enterprise, and in furtherance of its objectives, Defendants grossly misused legal systems in the United States, Canada, and Mexico to conceal their wrongdoing, silence critics of NXIVM, punish defectors, and terrorize current NXIVM members with the omnipresent threat of defending against frivolous lawsuits and spurious criminal complaints if they left the program. Clare Bronfman paid for the lawyers NXIVM hired to wage the Enterprise’s reign of legal terror. She also drafted threatening letters that were supplied to NXIVM’s lawyers to transpose onto law firm letterhead and then sent to the targets of the enterprise’s wrath. Defendants’ legal abuses included filing false criminal complaints with law enforcement authorities, bringing and maintaining baseless civil litigation, vexatious and sanctionable litigation tactics, perjury, manufacturing evidence, and witness tampering.

…

In about 2009, Defendant #ClareBronfman began directing the formulation, funding, and execution of the enterprise’s legal strategy, subject only to Defendant #KeithRaniere ’s ultimate approval. With her limitless resources, almost anything Raniere wanted could be accomplished, and examples of their litigation abuses abound.

…

One tactic they employed was to intervene and interfere in the bankruptcy proceedings of members who had exhausted their life savings and become deeply indebted to NXIVM, either in pursuit of the Stripe Path or in unsuccessful attempts to open their own NXIVM centers, and who then filed for personal bankruptcy in order to discharge their debts. In several cases, the Defendants asserted baseless fraud claims or objections to the debtors’ financial disclosures, seeking to deny the member a discharge. Defendants also employed abusive discovery tactics designed to prolong the proceedings and increase the expense ..

Read more at https://frankreport.com/2020/02/16/glazer-lawsuit-exposes-clare-bronfman-to-life-imprisonment-on-possible-sex-trafficking-charges/ ***

There is not much more to add except to say that MK10ART really captured the smile of joy that sinister Clare Bronfman smiled whenever she knew she was going to sue and ruin someone.



All in all, this is another great collection of paintings and sketches of the historic group of human animals who all swarmed around one insane leader, Keith Alan Raniere – and so many of them continue to pay the price.

