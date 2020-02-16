Glazer Lawsuit Exposes Clare Bronfman to Life Imprisonment on Possible Sex Trafficking Charges

Perhaps the easiest pickings for more criminal charges against Clare Webb [of deceit] Bronfman, AKA Legatus, for the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York to choose from, is to be found in the civil lawsuit against 15 Nxivm leaders.

Attorney Neil Glazer and his team represent 80 ex-Nxivm plaintiffs.

In two previous posts we laid out some of the crimes Bronfman, a heiress with a net worth estimated to be more than $200 million, allegedly committed, according to the Glazer lawsuit.

Where Did Clare Bronfman Go Wrong — Glazer Lawsuit Lays Out Crimes of Vicious Seagram’s Heiress

More Crimes of Clare Bronfman – As Alleged in Glazer Lawsuit – She Financed, Procured, Groomed and Provided Sexual Servants for Raniere

Bizarrely, many of the crimes she is alleged to have committed and both of the felony crimes she stands convicted of in the EDNY, are relatively minor financial crimes.

For example, for the two crimes she was convicted of – harboring an illegal alien for financial gain – and conspiracy to commit identity theft – the actual amounts total at best a few hundred thousand dollars.

She faces years in prison for these two offenses.

There was certainly no financial need for Clare to swindle DOS “slave” Sylvie out of $100,000 over several years. Or help Keith Raniere use dead Pam Cafritz’s American Express card.

It is not as if, for example, the heiress could not afford to pay Sylvie $2,000 more per month, like she told Dept of Immigration authorities she would.

We heard Mark Vicente testify that Clare admitted she was spending $40,000 per month just on patents for Raniere.

She did not need to commit financial crimes for the reason that 99.99999 percent of every one else who commits these financial crimes do – for the money.

Clare Bronfman may be the first person ever convicted of these particular financial crimes in history who totally did not need the money!

No, she needed to commit these crimes for the natural perverse sadism in her, her unnatural stupidity, and her insane dedication to the architect of her destruction, her adorable and worshipful master, Keith Alan Raniere.

In our previous posts, we saw how Glazer laid out how she victimized numerous Jane and John Does [ex Nxivm members whose identities are being shielded from the public].

Alleged in Glazer’s civil lawsuit are a number of other crimes, largely financial crimes – that the foolish heiress allegedly committed.

Through Glazer’s lawsuit, we get a good look at how Clare took advantage of people she brought to the US on visas and cheated illegal aliens out of compensation she promised.

Still, even if there were two dozens victims of Clare and she cheated them all over the years out of an average of $100,000 each – it wouldn’t amount to what she spent pampering Raniere and funding his terroristic litigation in any single year.

No these were not true financial crimes. For they fail in intent.

Her intent was not to commit the financial crimes. He intent something else altogether. She had the intent commit other crimes.

Consider, this woman blew through a probable $100 million on Raniere. So did her sister Sara.

Clare did not cheat some two dozen foreigners collectively out what to her was a paltry $2.4 million – to profit – as most do in these kind of financial crimes.

She did it because she is a villain. Because her and Raneire wanted them to be poor and dependent and frightened and illegal in this country in order to enslave them.

This is what Clare’s true intent crimes are — not financial, that was not her intent. Her true crimes are – as Glazer’s lawsuit is revealing [and another good reason for her to settle fast] – forced labor and sex trafficking.

Clare knew that by manipulating these women into the US and keeping them poor that she was priming the pump for sex trafficking them to Raniere.

Clare is now in danger of begin charged again and being convicted again and getting a much stiffer sentence than the 4-7 years she is currently likely to get for her two relatively minor financial crimes.

The Glazer lawsuit is likely to expose Clare to possible sex trafficking charges which come with a minimum of 15 years in federal prison.

The Glazer lawsuit might wind up being the genesis for something few of us have ever thought about before: Clare actually not getting out of prison, dying there, of her going away for life.

Let us return now, as we did in previous posts, to the allegations of crimes and actionable deeds of the loathsome heiress of the Bronfman filth money.

This is from the Glazer lawsuit’s complaint.

Exo/eso Was a Front for Sex Trafficking and Forced Labor

From the Glazer Complaint:

Raniere and Clare Bronfman lured unsuspecting women from other countries to enter the U.S. to work with them on developing exo/eso.

Defendants assured them that they would be gainfully employed.

Clare Bronfman sent letters on behalf of NXIVM supporting their applications for visas, falsely stating that they would be working for NXIVM as “business consultants,” and that they would be paid set salaries.

When these women arrived, they realized that this was untrue. They worked around the clock, at the beck and call of Clare Bronfman and Raniere, but were not paid what had been promised and at times not paid at all.

When they complained, they were told in typical NXIVM fashion that it was their fault, that they were not entitled to earn compensation until they overcame their “issues,” took more curriculum, or paid back supposed debts to Defendants.

Clare Bronfman’s NXIVM Propaganda Film – “My Tourette’s”

In addition to underwriting the Enterprise’s human experiments, Clare Bronfman sponsored individual students (including two Plaintiffs), on the condition that they agreed to be subjects in a film that one of her companies produced called “My Tourette’s.”

The film has never been released commercially, but it has been shown at several film festivals.

Although the film was intended as pro-NXIVM propaganda, it was also utilized to advance Defendants’ interests in developing bogus cures for medical ailments.

See the trailer for Bronfman’s film

Abusive and Vexatious Litigation

In support of the Enterprise, and in furtherance of its objectives, Defendants grossly misused legal systems in the United States, Canada, and Mexico to conceal their wrongdoing, silence critics of NXIVM, punish defectors, and terrorize current NXIVM members with the omnipresent threat of defending against frivolous lawsuits and spurious criminal complaints if they left the program.

Clare Bronfman paid for the lawyers NXIVM hired to wage the Enterprise’s reign of legal terror. She also drafted threatening letters that were supplied to NXIVM’s lawyers to transpose onto law firm letterhead and then sent to the targets of the Enterprise’s wrath.

Defendants’ legal abuses included filing false criminal complaints with law enforcement authorities, bringing and maintaining baseless civil litigation, vexatious and sanctionable litigation tactics, perjury, manufacturing evidence, and witness tampering.

The message these abuses sent to those inside NXIVM was clear: cross us, and this will happen to you.

In about 2009, Defendant Clare Bronfman began directing the formulation, funding, and execution of the Enterprise’s legal strategy, subject only to Defendant Raniere’s ultimate approval.

With her limitless resources, almost anything Raniere wanted could be accomplished, and examples of their litigation abuses abound.

In the criminal trial of Raniere, Mark Vicente testified that “The decision makers in Legal were Clare Bronfman and Raniere.”

One tactic they employed was to intervene and interfere in the bankruptcy proceedings of members who had exhausted their life savings and become deeply indebted to NXIVM, either in pursuit of the Stripe Path or in unsuccessful attempts to open their own NXIVM centers, and who then filed for personal bankruptcy in order to discharge their debts.

In several cases, Defendants asserted baseless fraud claims or objections to the debtors’ financial disclosures, seeking to deny the member a discharge. Defendants also employed abusive discovery tactics designed to prolong the proceedings and increase the expense to the former member, all to prevent the member from receiving a discharge and the “fresh start” that the bankruptcy laws afford.

*****

This is an excellent place to stop in the lawsuit.

We still have plenty more to go on Clare’s alleged crimes and misdeeds.

A pattern is emerging.

The key point and one I think prosecutors contemplating charging Bronfman with additional crimes might consider – is not to look at these crimes as you would if this was a normal criminal committing them.

Then they would be largely financial crimes.

But they are NOT financial crimes. The intent is different. Clare was not looking to make illicit dollars from these activities.

She was pursuing the development of the racketeering enterprise which was in the end sex trafficking for Raniere and forced labor for her and Raniere.

Her motive was to enhance her role in the enterprise. That is why she sex trafficked women and made men and women do forced labor, using all the tools at her disposal including abusive litigation and her vast wealth.

Many thanks to Neil Glazer for trailblazing the legal path to charge Clare Bronfman in a greater scheme of racketeering and laying the foundation for charges of sex trafficking and forced labor against the cruel and deceitful heiress.

It is about time one of the Bronfmans pay the price for misusing the money that their patriarch Sam Bronfman robbed from the world while making the world a darker and more sinister place.

Neil Glazer has taken this case to a whole new level beyond what the EDNY did – at least in their first round of indictments.

Stay tuned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

