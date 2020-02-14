More Crimes of Clare Bronfman – As Alleged in Glazer Lawsuit – She Financed, Procured, Groomed and Provided Sexual Servants for Raniere

Neil Glazer represents 80 plaintiffs, former Nxivm members, who are suing the leaders of Nxivm.

His complaint lists 15 Nxivm leaders and 4 Nxivm-related companies.

The list of defendants are

KEITH RANIERE

NANCY SALZMAN

CLARE BRONFMAN

SARA BRONFMAN

LAUREN SALZMAN

ALLISON MACK

KATHY RUSSELL

KAREN UNTERREINER

DR. BRANDON PORTER

DR. DANIELLE ROBERTS

DANIELLA PADILLA BERGERON

ROSA LAURA JUNCO

LORETA J. GARZA

DAVILA; MONICA DURAN

NICKI CLYNE;

NXIVM CORPORATION

EXECUTIVE SUCCESS PROGRAMS, INC.

ETHICAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION

FIRST PRINCIPLES

Most of the 80 plaintiffs are Canadians, most likely corralled by Sarah Edmondson, one of three plaintiffs who are using their real names in the lawsuit.

The other two named plaintiffs are Mark Vicente and Toni Natalie. The other 77 plaintiffs are using Jane and John Doe pseudonyms.

There are 60 women and 20 men.

In a previous post, Where Did Clare Bronfman Go Wrong — Glazer Lawsuit Lays Out Crimes of Vicious Seagram’s Heiress, we laid out Galzer’s allegations of Clare’s role in the abuse of a number of women, including Jane Does 2, 3, 5 and 17, plus her funding of Brandon Proter’s human fright experiments.

Let us proceed now with more of the dour heiress’ crimes against young and vulnerable women and men on behalf of her lord and master Keith Alan Raniere and in satisfaction of her own sadism.

As the lawsuit says:

Clare Bronfman is a resident of New York State, currently residing in Manhattan under home confinement. She is a member of the executive boards of NXIVM and ESP, Vice President of Operations of ESP, and the sister of Defendant Sara Bronfman. Clare Bronfman is the Trustee and Chief Operating Officer of Defendant Ethical Science Foundation (“ESF”). She was a member of the Inner Circle.

In 2001, Defendant Sara Bronfman, then 25, the daughter of Canadian billionaire Edgar Bronfman, Sr. and heiress to the Seagram’s fortune, was introduced to NXIVM by a family friend.

Sara quickly became sold on the program.

In time, she urged Defendant Clare Bronfman, her younger sister, to become involved. Clare attended her first sessions at the NXIVM branch in Monterrey, Mexico in 2004.

Sara and Clare became committed followers and relocated to upstate New York to work as NXIVM trainers.

The presence of two heiresses in the fold did not escape the notice of Raniere, and their ascent up the Stripe Path was rapid. They became two of NXIVM’s biggest funders, reportedly giving as much as $150 million. This money was used for bogus experiments on NXIVM members, hiring investigators to dig up dirt on “enemies” including defectors, critics, former employees, and consultants (as well as federal judges presiding over the many legal proceedings spawned by Defendants), and terroristic legal campaigns….

Clare Bronfman rose to become NXIVM’s Director of Operations and a member of its Executive Board. She eventually took charge of the Enterprise’s legal matters. For example, Mark Vicente testified at the Raniere criminal trial that “Clare Bronfman told me that she was spending upward of $40,000 a month just on patenting things.”

[And all bullshit patents too.]

Jane Doe 18

At Raniere’s direction, Jane Doe 18 … helped develop and run exo/eso, often working more than 18 hours per day on the project.

Ultimately, Defendants Raniere and Clare Bronfman refused her requests to be paid the full compensation promised to her for this work.

Jane Doe 23

Jane Doe 23 is a resident of Canada. She enrolled in and paid for NXIVM curriculum.

She was also the subject of a false criminal complaint that Clare Bronfman filed in Vancouver.

Jane Doe 23 enrolled in NXIVM curriculum based upon Defendants’ false, material representations that Rational Inquiry provided a scientific, patent-pending technology that would lead to a successful career and self-fulfillment.

Contrary to Defendants’ representations, Rational Inquiry was neither scientific nor patentable. Defendants also failed to disclose a material fact—that Rational Inquiry was actually a pseudo-scientific hodgepodge of psychotherapeutic methods which, when practiced by

unlicensed and unqualified lay-people, subjected its participants to an unreasonable risk of serious psychological injury and emotional distress.

… Jane Doe 23 was emotionally and financially harmed.

John Doe 2

In retaliation against John Doe 2 for raising concerns about NXIVM and to intimidate and silence him, Clare Bronfman directed persons working for NXIVM to file a false criminal complaint against John Doe 2 in Mexico.

As a result of the criminal complaint, John Doe 2 retained an attorney to defend him and incurred substantial legal fees and other expenses. The experience also left John Doe 2 extremely traumatized.

Jane Doe 50

At some point, Jane Doe 50 asked Lauren Salzman to release her from The Vow, and Lauren Salzman refused. Eventually, the shame and humiliation of what she had to do as part of The Vow was more than she could bear, and Jane Doe 50 informed Defendant Lauren

Salzman that she was repudiating her Vow and requested the return of her collateral, which Lauren Salzman refused.

Jane Doe 50 then wrote to NXIVM leaders, including … Clare Bronfman … informing [her] that she had been recruited into The

Vow through lies and manipulation and that she had been coerced into giving extremely humiliating and potentially damaging collateral, which she described in her letter.

Jane Doe 50 asked [Clare] to direct the return or destruction of her collateral, which [she] refused to do.

Vicious Lawsuits Meant to Destroy People

As part of the operation of the [Nxivm Racketeering] Enterprise, Clare Bronfman, Raniere, and other coconspirators directed and participated in a decades-long pattern of vexatious, ruinous, and meritless abuse of the civil and criminal justice system in order to harass, intimidate, silence, retaliate against, and destroy the lives of witnesses and persons critical of NXIVM and Raniere.

Clare Bronfman and her sister and co-defendant, Sara Bronfman, expended millions of dollars to finance these abuses.

Faux Lawyer

In part due to her position as the person responsible for overseeing and handling legal matters in NXIVM, Clare Bronfman also took advantage of many members of the NXIVM community by misrepresenting the law to them in order to induce them to act or refrain from acting in accordance with her desires and those of her co-defendants.

Spying on People

Clare Bronfman, along with Raniere and other co-conspirators, also directed and participated in efforts and attempts through unlawful means to spy upon and acquire information from and/or about perceived critics, enemies and potential witnesses, including the hacking of

her own father’s computer and email account.

Ultima Sex Procuring

Clare Bronfman also owned and directed the activities of several of the “Ultima10” group of companies, including exo/eso, which was designed and used to procure, groom and provide sexual servants for Raniere.

Paid Dr. Mengele Porter

Defendant Brandon Porter is a physician formerly licensed to practice medicine in New York. He resides in Waterford, NY.

At all times relevant hereto, Porter was regularly engaged in the practice of medicine in New York State. Porter was paid by and acted as an agent of ESF, under the direction of Raniere, Clare Bronfman, and Nancy Salzman.

Porter, along with Nancy Salzman and others, conducted experiments on human beings within the NXIVM community, including the “Human Fright Experiment,” and the Tourette’s and OCD “studies,” all without voluntary informed consent or professional oversight….

Defendants Raniere and Clare Bronfman were advised by a person with experience in medical and human research that there were scientific protocols they were required to follow in their “studies,” but they disregarded that advice.

Immigration Fraud Through Ethical Science Foundation

Defendant Ethical Science Foundation is a Section 501(c)(3) exempt private foundation founded and funded by Clare Bronfman and Sara Bronfman as an instrumentality through which to carry out unlawful acts in furtherance of the Enterprise, Venture and conspiracy described and defined herein.

ESF was the funding vehicle for NXIVM/ESP projects, with its principal place of business in Clifton Park, New York.

Among these projects were dangerous medical experiments on human subjects without proper safeguards, oversight or informed consent.

Defendants also used ESF to sponsor student visas for foreign nationals brought to the United States under false pretenses. Many of these foreign nationals were put to work in other entities controlled by Defendants, including Rainbow Cultural Garden, and to provide labor

and services to individual Defendants.

In order to disguise these unlawful schemes, Defendants falsely recorded compensation paid to such foreign nationals as “scholarship” grants on ESF’s books, and at times Defendants coerced foreign nationals into providing labor and services without compensation, or required them to pay back or forfeit compensation, knowing that such persons would not complain or leave, out of fear of retaliation, including being arrested due to their compromised or lost immigration status….

Defendant Clare Bronfman, also funneled money to RCG through ESF, which ensured that funds would be available to pay MDS [Rainbow nannies] workers. At times, these funds were falsely designated on RCG’s books as tuition payments for children….

Jane Doe 28

One of the women selected by Raniere to lead One Asian was Jane Doe 28. After she agreed to lead One Asian, Jane Doe 28 was frequently summoned to Albany for meetings with Raniere….

Members of Raniere’s inner circle also pressured Jane Doe 28 to move to Albany to be closer to Raniere. Clare Bronfman took Jane

Doe 28 on walks, once telling her that Jane Doe 28’s biggest obstacle in life was that she had “too many options,” and that moving to Albany and working more closely with Raniere would help her focus on her growth.

[Ironically Clare Bronfman has no options at all. Because she stayed in Albany, Clare has but one option – going to prison.]

Exploitation of Foreign Nationals

As part of their scheme to entice foreign nationals to come to the U.S. to work for Rainbow Cultural Garden, NXIVM offered “B,” a foreign national, a scholarship to attend school in the U.S.

Her student visa was sponsored by the non-profit ESF, which had been created and funded by Defendants Clare and Sara Bronfman.

Once in the U.S., B was told that in order to receive the tuition money to attend school, she would have to work as an MDS for RCG, under

Defendant Loretta Garza.

Although this violated the terms of her visa, B was already in the U.S., her child was enrolled in RCG, and she was able to attend college part-time. However, B was concerned about violating the terms of her visa, which did not permit her to work, and she had believed her scholarship would pay for her to attend school full-time.

She discussed this with Defendants [Loreta] Garza and Clare Bronfman and expressed her desire to take more classes each semester, after which she was informed that she no longer had a job at RCG, and that she would no longer be eligible for the scholarship.

She was frightened; if she left the community, she would have no means to support herself and her child, and she would be at risk of retaliation by Defendants, who could report her to the authorities and cause her arrest and deportation.

She shared this concern, and Clare Bronfman offered her an alternative: B and her child would live in a house owned by Clare Bronfman and B would work for her as a “personal assistant.” The work was menial and the pay barely covered weekly groceries, but so long as she was compliant, Clare Bronfman kept her and her child invisible to the authorities.

Terrified of Defendants’ well known propensity for retribution, B accepted these terms and remained in Clare Bronfman’s house and employ until Defendants’ indictments and arrests made her feel safe enough to leave.

***

[I interviewed B several times. I was quite concerned that Clare had hired her 12 year old daughter to walk her dog. I warned her of the danger that it might be a ruse to get her daughter nearer to Raniere. The same thing had happened to another 12 year old girl hired to walk Pam Cafritz’s dog. Raniere ended up raping her some 60 times before the little girl, Rhiannon, ran away. Shortly after my conversations with B, she left the group.]

Clare Cheats John Doe 8

John Doe 8 was a foreign national who lived and worked in the NXIVM community since his teens. Defendants rarely compensated him for the innumerable hours he toiled at the various jobs they assigned to him.

Eventually he complained that he was unable to support himself and could not stay.

To convince him otherwise, Raniere offered him an “opportunity” to build his own company with Raniere as his mentor.

Clare Bronfman and Pamela Cafritz, one of Raniere’s long-time girlfriends and financial supporters, owned the equipment for a dormant t-shirt company, and they offered John Doe 8 a chance to get the company up and running by making and selling t-shirts, in exchange for which he would receive a substantial share of the net revenues.

John Doe 8 worked tirelessly and built an operating business that sold thousands of t-shirts, generating substantial revenues. Although the company was profitable, Raniere, Bronfman and Cafritz refused to compensate him (or reimburse him the money he had invested).

They explained to him that he was like a CEO, and that as CEO he was not entitled to any compensation until investors were paid off. There were no investors, and the company had no debt, but Defendants knew that John Doe 8 would continue working for them so long as he believed he was indebted to the Defendants.

As Defendants also knew and intended, because John Doe 8 did not have the proper immigration status to be operating the company, he was unable to do anything about their refusal to pay him, since taking any action would put him at risk of arrest and deportation.

Wire Fraud for Clare Bronfman

In another instance, John Doe 8 informed Defendants Raniere and Clare Bronfman that he was going to return to his home country, wait the requisite period, and then apply to renew his visa.

Defendants Raniere and Clare Bronfman, along with Defendant [Dani] Padilla, Pamela Cafritz, and others, pressured him into staying, persuading him that there was no need to leave the U.S. and reenter because their lawyers could take care of the issue.

He relied on these assurances and remained in the U.S., working for Defendants, even after losing his immigration status.

Eventually, Clare Bronfman worked out a plan with the owner of a business in Mexico that she assured John Doe 8 was perfectly legal: the owner of the Mexican business established a U.S. subsidiary and that subsidiary sponsored a work visa for John Doe 8.

After that, on the rare occasions when Clare Bronfman wished for John Doe 8 to be paid for any work, she would have funds transferred from a NXIVM entity to the U.S. bank account of the Mexican company’s U.S. subsidiary, under the false pretext that the money was

being paid for services rendered to NXIVM by the U.S. subsidiary. The U.S. subsidiary would then pay John Doe 8.

****

You know, we are not even half done with the crimes of Clare Bronfman as alleged by Neil Glazer, but this is a good place to stop.

We will continue in a future post.

Don’t you think it funny that the feds gave her a plea deal with just about the lightest charges of all the Nxivm defendants when she certainly was one of the biggest criminals in Nxivm?.

Ironically, after sweet talking her into a plea deal, the feds went out and played turnabout is fair play and sandbagged the deceitful heiress by securing about 100 victims – victims of crimes outside her convictions – and now the judge has indicated he is going to sentence her to a longer sentence than the original, estimated sentencing guidelines of 21-27 months.

I predict she gets between 4 – 7 years and the judge will certainly explain why this filth deserves to be sentenced to longer than what her plea deal suggested.

On top of that, Neil Glazer is suing her ass off – and before he is done she will be exposed for a raft of additional crimes for which she may be later charged.

The idiot heiress of course is too stupid to settle with Glazer and, as a result, discovery will be a killer and the feds will be watching everything closely.

Their two targets are Clare and Sara Bronfman.

If I were Clare or Sara I would be looking to settle quick and early with Glazer to limit exposure.

But alas they are far too stupid. Why these two are almost as stupid as the third dumbest man in the world– Keith Raniere.

Smart you say? Yeah that’s why he is in a prison cell and likely to be there the rest of his life.

Clare is to join in the experience in April. And possibly Sarah too by 2021.

If nothing else, you have to admit that karma is exquisite, precise and exacting.

Stay tuned for more on the crimes of Clare Webb Bronfman. And then we’ll get to Sara.

Viva Executive Success!

