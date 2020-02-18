Though Nxivm Hacker Ben Myers Is Fired, Chinese Communist BrainCo Still Selling Suspect EEG Headbands for Children at Catholic Memorial School in Roxbury MA

In a previous post, I wrote about Benjamin T. Myers’ employment with and termination by the Chinese Communist Party-controlled BrainCo.

BrainCo is an Artificial Intelligence company that distributes EEG headbands for, among others, children in school.

It comes with a portal for teachers [or others] to monitor the brain waves of their students [or others].

The headbands are supposed to show when its wearer is mindful or meditative so that teachers can adjust their methods to increase alertness in students.

This dangerous and long term untested experiments on children and their learning is not only going on in the slave nation of China but in the U.S. as well.

Chinese Communist owned BrainCo is located at 120 Beacon Street on the Somerville/Cambridge line, right outside of Harvard.

Catholic Memorial School in Roxbury, MA is reportedly using BrainCo headband devices for their students.

Experts who are familiar with BrainCo’s headband devices tell Frank Report that they have serious concerns about the EEG headbands, their long-term use, and the secretive goals of the Chinese Communist Party’s BrainCo’s monitoring of children’s brainwaves.

This all came to light when Myers, the former Nxivm sex-slaver cult’s main computer hacker, was fired by BrainCo.

I reported this in the post Ben Myers Gets Job With Chinese Communist Party-Backed Company Doing EEG Experiments on Children; Left Under Suspicious Circumstances

What resulted from the publication post was significant further contact from sources familiar with BrainCo and what they are doing with their EEG machines and to children.

Here is what I learned.

There are serious questions about the efficacy of the BrainCo EEG headband devices that children are wearing during school.

Because of the punitive nature of the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese scientists are afraid to speak publicly and must remain anonymous.

Their concerns center on the possibility that the EEG headbands instead of improving the “attention” of children subjected to them, will be instead traumatized over time and the result will be learning difficulties.

As one scientist told Frank Report, “Just like any technology machine, learning classifiers can be used negligently or maliciously if users are being coerced to use it for Chinese Communist Party-style social control.”

When Myers worked for BrainCo, one of his pitches to manufacturers was the concept of strapping the EEG headbands on assembly line workers and docking their pay when “attention” wanes, justifying it for “safety”.

“The problem is even if you’re solving math problems, your attention fluctuates,” said an expert in the field. “Grading people on their brainwaves’ readouts is like some Nxivm level psychopathy.”

Catholic Memorial School administrators may not be aware of BrainCo’s connection to the Chinese Communist Party or the fact that one of their project managers was a leader in the Nxivm sex cult. Myers was implicated in the captivity and solitary confinement of a young Mexican woman for 700 days. The arrest of Nxivm leaders, including Myers’ mother-in-law, Nancy ‘Prefect’ Salzman, the president of Nxivm, led to the cult’s near decimation in the USA.

Only a handful remain in the USA, although the sex cult still has a strong presence in Mexico.

BrainCo employed Myers as a project manager. He was terminated recently after BrainCo management became aware of the potential scandal connected with his employment there. Reportedly, employees had to quit and actually refused being sent to children’s conferences with Myers. Myers is closely linked to former medical doctor, Brandon “Mengele” Porter, who lost his medical license for running “EEG human fright” experiments on unsuspecting victims for Nxivm in order to find women suitable to serve as sex slaves for the Nxivm cult.

NXIVM has filed patents on how to discover victims susceptible to blackmail using EEG and machine learning classifiers. https://patents.google.com/ patent/US20130281879) BrainCo employees were reportedly subjected to EEG experiments reminiscent of Dr. Porter’s human fright EEG experiments. Unlike other commercial EEG products, BrainCo’s hardware architecture facilitates data collection. BrainCo’s management has stated that they are trying to collect data from millions of people. Scientists question the need, however, to mass collect user EEG data if BrainCo’s goal is as stated — “attention training”. “Classifiers can be trained on a smaller user set,” said one robotics engineer familiar with the BrainCo EEG headbands. “But in this fit-bit world of ours, users are not notified of how their data will be sold to third parties. Even if the buyers are Chinese Communist Party or Nxivm. My colleagues and I suspect that BrainCo is secretly trying to collect user data for psychographic purposes. BrainCo refuses to answer questions or deny this.”

A growing number of BrainCo and its affiliated Chinese Communist Pary controlled companies’ employees, reportedly, have serious questions about the efficacy of BrainCo classifiers and metric methodology. “The company refuses to answer questions about whether its classifier is measuring ‘inverse of meditation’ instead of ‘attention’ metrics,” said one source familiar with BrainCo operations. “This is common knowledge among employees and I clandestinely tested and confirmed this myself. “If we are correct, this could lead to cognitive and psychological injuries to the users. Being forced to max out a fake ‘attention’ measurement for good grades is bound to have an adverse effect on the students. Try learning while not thinking.” These concerns lead us to question the efficacy of BrainCo’s proposed methods, much as we questioned the efficacy of Rainbow Cultural Garden, a children’s experiment conducted by Nxivm. Our serious questioning led the media reports around the world – which in turn led to the governmental closure of Rainbow Cultural Garden children’s experiments in the US, Mexico, and France. Even if BrainCo was transparent about what “attention” measurement it’s actually classifying, there is still a serious question as to whether coercing children into maximizing this “measurement” is actually helping them learn. The danger is to the children. Newfangled gadgets, such as the EEG headbands that BrainCo is distributing, might seem attractive to school officials who tend to blame children for “lacking attention”. But, human brains do not work like the mechanistic factory school system pretends they do. In the real world, attention metric waxes and wanes continuously. Forcing children to modify their brainwaves just to show-off “techiness” may do damage to a lot of children. These EEG devices need to be well regulated, tested and transparent if the Chinese Communist Party-funded BrainCo is going to be strapping them on American children and making their futures dependent on what BrainCo’s classifiers report. Even in draconian schools in slave state China, parents are refusing to allow these creepy meters on their children’s heads. Catholic Memorial School administrators have been put in positions of power in order to protect the children under their care. Exposing a bunch of wealthy children’s EEG data to the Chinese government or others may not be what parents had in mind in return for the tuition they paid for their children’s enrollment. School administration might not care, and dismiss this outright, but it might be good to ask the parents if they are aware of the type of EEG headbands being used by their children.

