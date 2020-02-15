Ah, when will they ever learn?

Ben Myers, the former Nxivm hacker, was, up until recently, gainfully employed by the Communist Party-backed BrainCo in Boston, Massachusetts for about one year.

He left recently under suspicious circumstances.

BrainCo, ostensibly one of China’s leading import and export companies, is involved in the Brain Machine Interface and Artificial Intelligence industry.

They are distributing Focus 1 products, a wearable headband that detects and supposedly accurately quantifies students’ attention levels in the classroom.

It works in conjunction with Focus EDU, a classroom portal for teachers to supposedly assess the effectiveness of their teaching methods in real time and make adjustments accordingly while student’s brains are being monitored.

I received the following from sources at BrainCo:

The first came from management level:

“Mr. Parlato. I would like to express our deepest thanks and gratitude for your unwavering work in exposing Ben Myers and Nxivm’s Dr. Porter’s Mengele experiments.

“Your exposures are highlighting the dangers of unregulated psychological torture and the need for informed consent and data protection for all human subject experiments.

Thank you on behalf of all bio-potential measurement professionals. Your work makes it much easier for us to keep the unaccountable executive caste responsible when it comes to public safety.”

I was also contacted by phone and by email by sources who gave me the following information:

Ben apparently while working at BrainCo is up to some of his old antics.

The company has been seeking Child Research subjects aged 10-17. He was a project manager.