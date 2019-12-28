Origin of Modern Ayahuasca Use, the CIA, MKULTRA, Rubber Plantations and Rockefeller – All Connected

Sometimes it’s a good thing to be bombarded with rude comments and ruder commenters. This happened to Dr. Leonard Horowitz who wrote an article on Ayahuasca published on Frank Report and was assailed by vicious attacks, which the good Doctor ably defended. In consequence of this, Dr. Horowitz wrote one very excellent reply to someone using the moniker “Flowers.” It was so insightful and worthy of further investigation that I think it deserves its own post.

By Dr. Leonard Horowitz

Flowers…. Thanks for exposing yourself as a PharmaTroll, just as I diagnosed. Here, your finger-pointing shows three fingers pointing back at you.

First …. you clearly worked to sucker me into this dialogue by faking your ignorance to conceal your malice.

Now you exposed yourself (again) by falsely defining ‘gaslighting’. Your tactic of trying to get me and readers to question my integrity and ‘sanity’ fails. Gaslighting is defined as to “manipulate (someone) by psychological means into questioning their own sanity.”

You obviously, with all your knowledge, have done this on The Frank Report to cause readers to question reality.

So I’m going to be EXTRA-nice to you and everyone reading, by sharing a few relevant paragraphs from The Ayahuasca Death Cult book so people can see reality through our thoroughly researched and scholarly contribution, and not be questioning reality about MKULTRA, and how ayahuasca is INTIMATELY tied into this menacing CULT:

The first American to study ayahuasca was the Harvard biologist Richard Evans Schultes, who pioneered the field of ethnobotany (and co-authored “Plants of the Gods,” with Albert Hofmann, the Swiss scientist who discovered LSD).

In 1976, a graduate student of Schultes’s brought a collection of the plants back from his field research to a greenhouse at the University of Hawaii—where Dennis McKenna happened to be pursuing a master’s degree.

Thanks to McKenna, some B. caapi cuttings “escaped captivity,” he told me. “I took them over to the Big Island, where my brother and his wife had purchased some land. They planted it in the forest, and it happened to like the forest—a lot. So now it’s all over the place.”

Levy neglected to report that Richard Evans Schultes “had charismatic influence as an educator at Harvard University.” There “several of his students and colleagues went on to write popular books,” Wiki[hypno]pedia reported, but also neglected to cite among them Timothy Leary, Alan Watts and Aldous Huxley.

Levy also neglected to report the darker side of Schultes’s business associations. The CIA’s ‘mouthpiece,’ Wiki[hypno]pedia, reported:

The entry of the United States into World War II saw Schultes diverted to the search for wild disease-resistant Hevea rubber species in an effort to free the United States from dependence on Southeast Asian rubber plantations which had become unavailable owing to Japanese occupation. In early 1942, as a field agent for the governmental Rubber Development Corporation, Schultes began work on rubber and concurrently undertook research on Amazonian ethnobotany, under a Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship.[3]

Schultes’ botanical field-work among aboriginal American communities led him to be one of the first to alert the world about destruction of the Amazon rain forest and the disappearance of its native people. He collected over thirty thousand herbarium specimens (including three hundred species new to science) and published numerous ethnobotanical discoveries including the source of the dart poison known as curare, now commonly employed as a muscle relaxant during surgery.[1]

It is noteworthy that curare was investigated and stockpiled by the Central Intelligence Agency as a chemical weapon according to numerous reports online.

The “US military and intelligence agencies had been dabbling in mind control research for more than forty years,” recalled Jeffrey St. Clair and Alexander Cockburn for Counterpunch. “One of the early experimenters was George H. Estabrooks, a research psychologist who taught for years at Colgate College in upstate New York. Estabrooks was a Rhodes scholar who had trained in psychology at Harvard with Gardner Murphy. The psychologist, whose specialty was the use of hypnosis in intelligence operations, worked as a contractor for Naval Intelligence and was later to advise CIA researchers such as Martin Orne and Milton Erickson.”

According to Estabrook’s obituary, he studied anthropology and education at Oxford and Exeter, and was awarded his Ph.D. from Harvard. “His dissertation, done under E. A. Hooten and Wm McDougall, was entitled ‘Racial Intelligence.’. ..” He was unable to confirm contemporary eugenicists’ hopes of discovering scientific evidence of inferior intelligence among non-Arians. Nonetheless, Estabrook gave Anglo-American business leaders evidence that social engineering under MKULTRA could best be administered by covert conditioning and hypnotic suggestions.

He founded the Mid-State Society of Clinical Hypnosis, and was awarded his 32nd degree honor as a Knight Templar.

“Estabrook described how he and other government doctors developed techniques to split personalities, using a combination of hypnosis and drugs,” reported St. Clair and Cockburn. ‘The potential for military intelligence has been nightmarish,’ Estabrook wrote. In one case, he claimed that he had created a new personality in a ‘normal’ Marine.”

The whole enterprise was assigned the code-name MKULTRA and was run out of the CIA’s Technical Services Division, headed in the 1950s by Willis Gibbons, a former executive of the US Rubber Company.

So you had the CIA’s former executive of the US Rubber Company directing MKULTRA; you had Richard Evans Schultes studying aboriginal South American communities, writing as a social-psychologist and hypnotist about destruction of the Amazon rain-forest, the disappearance of its native people, and a species of rubber tree that would end US dependence on Southeast Asian rubber plantations in early 1942, as the senior academic field agent for the American governments Rubber Development Corporation—all under the influence of the CIA’s predecessor-in-intelligence, the Office of Strategic Services (“OSS”) directed by the Dulles brothers—lawyers for the Rockefeller Standard Oil Company that was partnered with IG Farben exchanging German rubber for American fuel prospering the Nazi-American business-elite.

Accordingly, FLOWERS, point your finger of shame at the person standing in front of your mirror. Then, TROLL, eat the ‘reality’ your criminal psychopathology reflects and projects.

