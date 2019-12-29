Lost Photos of Necker Island — Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Emiliano Salinas and Richard Branson at Secret Nxivm Retreat

At the secret Nxivm retreat on Necker Island in 2010, a select group of well-known individuals was in attendance.

Necker Island is owned by Sir Richard Branson. And although he once endorsed Nxivm – in 2009 – and rented the island out for two paid Nxivm retreats, he does not appear to have joined Nxivm.

Indeed, it was reported to me that Sara Bronfman paid the billionaire some $50,000 per day for the two five day retreats she sponsored there.

Ah, there was gaiety, merriment, and dancing nightly at the Nxivm retreat, the days being reserved for the amazing and unforgettable tech devised by the world’s smartest man, Keith Alan Raniere.

This bright soul is, as readers know, currently in federal custody awaiting sentencing for a raft of federal crimes including sex trafficking.

But there were celebrities there in his honor. In an earlier post, we showed readers a photo of M.I.A. who attended.

Now, we have a few more photos – some of them not available anywhere else online.

Necker Island is in the Caribbean sea.

Necker Island

Necker Island is not terribly big but there is enough room to cavort and frolic – as well as learn your Rational Inquiry lessons.

First off, please be advised that the leader of Nxivm, Keith Alan Raneire did not attend this event. If I am not mistaken, Jim Del Negro, a man who barely made $75,000 per year and lost his house to foreclosure, was the teacher of this five-day event. His job was to train the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Kristin Kreuk, and other successful people, on how to achieve executive success through Keith’s amazing technology.

But, we are not here to discuss the classes but rather the celebrities who attended them.

Let’s start with the comely Kristin Kreuk – who was used as the poster girl for Nxivm recruitment from 2005 until 2013.

It is unclear when she stopped coaching for Nxivm, but reliable sources in Nxivm say she remained until 2016 as a student.

Kreuk is presently starring in the Canadian taxpayer-funded TV show Burden of Truth.

Kristin Kreuk at Necker Island - 2010 - at a Nxivm retreat.

Here’s the comely lass with her vivacious costar on Smallville, Miss Allison Mack. Mack is currently awaiting sentencing for her conviction of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy for her role in the Nxivm enterprise.

Kristin Kreuk with her then boyfriend and Nxivm member Mark Hildreth - on Necker Island.

Kristin with her then-boyfriend Mark Hildreth.

Next, we have the photos of the beautiful future convict Allison Mack. Ah, if she had only left when Kristin left, she would be a free woman today.

What, me worry?

I’m so lucky to be here…

Plump as a heifer: Thank goodness Keith put fatty on a diet. This is Allison Mack before she went on Mr. Raniere's 500 calorie diet.

Enjoying a relaxing moment. This was before she became Keith Alan Raniere’s slave.

Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Sara Bronfman at a Necker Island retreat for elite and inner circle members of Nxivm

Getting a little tipsy with Kristin Kreuk and further down, their hostess, Sara Bronfman – at the time period when Sara was f–k–g the monk Lama Tenzin.

At the festive table.

Lovers on the sand?

Shows off her dancing moves

Casting an admiring glance at Sara Bronfman’s lover Lama, the “celibate” monk Lama Dhonden Tenzin [AKA The Hot Tub Lama].

Casting an admiring glance at a fellow Nxian.

Cheek to cheek with her co-star, Kristin Kreuk. Kreuk has something to consider – she brought Allison into the cult. Does she have any “Burden of Truth” to help her friend? Has she written a letter to the judge asking for leniency for the woman she recruited into a land of horrors? Did she ever apologize?

Put your head on my shoulder. Won’t you kiss me once, baby? Allison with the “celibate’ monk and Hot Tub Canoodling Lover Lama – Sara Bronfman’s f–k buddy.

Head to head, cheek to cheek, Allison and Lover Lama.

Allison faces a friendly hippie dude Nxian.

Allison with her hostess, Sara Bronfman

Allison Mack at Necker Island

A fond kiss...

A fond kiss…

Next, we have Sir Richard Branson

Richard Branson owns the island. So, he can do as he pleases.

With a net worth estimated by Forbes to be $4 billion, Branson showed he is a true egalitarian by mingling with the Nxivm crowd and Sara Bronfman who had a net worth at the time of less than $100 million [Her father was still alive and she had not yet gotten her full inheritance.]

Sara paid Sir Richard $250,000 for the five-day stay.

For $250,000, would you snuggle with Sara Bronfman and let someone take your photograph?

Richard Branson with Sara Bronfman

Another glass of wine? Sure…

Branson with a couple of the Nxivm boys.

What’s Sir Richard doing to that Nxivm man? And where is his right hand?

Next on our celebrity lineup is the son of the former president of Mexico Carlos Salinas – our very own Emiliano Salinas.

Emiliano almost ran for president in Mexico but was foiled by revelations of branding women in his sex cult – which aborted his candidacy. was aborted. Nevertheless, he is universally famous in Nxivm as the handsome and debonair son of the most feared and hated president in Mexican history.

He was a true-blue Nxivm man – until the heat got too much for him in 2017 – after the world came to find out that his master, Keith Alan Raniere, was branding women on their pubic regions.

He gave up his membership in Nxivm, made a tepid denunciation of Raniere –and, for a while, sweated out whether he was going to be arrested himself by US Authorities for crimes he committed while in Nxivm.

Still, in 2010, he was one of the stars of Nxivm and his appearance at the joyous event added an international glamour to the affair.

A charming ladies man, Emiliano could hold his own in any company.





Here he is with Sara Bronfman [l]

Now we come to arguably the biggest star of all: Alejandro Betancourt.





Who, you ask?. Alejandro, or Alex as he is known among his friends, was known best in Nxivm land as Emiliano’s business partner and lover.

But, as Frank Report readers know, Keith Raniere – with his infinite knowledge of all things, past present and future – informed Alex that he was none other than Benito Mussolini in his last life. That makes him the biggest celebrity at Necker Island.

Alex believed it too because Keith said it, so it must be true.

So with all apologies to Kristin Kreuk, Allison Mack, Sir Richard and Emi, the former El Duce tops everyone on the bill.

Alejandro Betancourt was told by Keith Raniere that he was Benito Mussolini in his past life and, instead of slapping the rascal across the face and leaving Nxivm at once, he chose to stay and believe every word that came out of the asshole’s mouth.





Kristin Kreuk with ESP members at Necker Island for an ESP training.

Alex with Kristin Kreuk and another woman. Although reportedly 100 percent gay, he has no problem cavorting with beautiful women.

Here Kristin and Mark give Alex a friendly kiss.

***

So that’s enough for me for tonight. I have more pictures from Necker Island to share later and I hope you enjoyed this collection.

In my next post, I think I’ll do the Nxivm- Necker Island “Swimsuit edition.”

Viva Executive Success!