More Evidence About Ayahuasca ‘Death Cult’ Emerges With Arrest of Lawyer Paul Sulla in Hawaii

By Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz and Sherri Kane

Honolulu, HI; A Hawaii grand jury indicted the leading U.S. trafficker of the hallucinogenic drug called “DMT”–the “God Molecule” (a.k.a., “ayahuasca”)–on charges of forgery and theft of religious property stolen from the authors of this report and the Hawaiian people.

The arrest of Paul J. Sulla, Jr., a kingpin in the racket, raises evidence tying the NXIVM and Epstein sex cults to a ‘Dark Enlightenment’ movement.

The ayahuasca crime syndicate is centered in Hawaii and New Mexico, largely supplied by Sulla’s operation on the Big Island, repeatedly neglected by the FBI and enabled by the DEA. In fact, new evidence links the recent emergence the LSD-like drug, and widespread popularity of the ‘religious tea’ falsely presumed to be coming from Brazil, to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Aside from the Seagram’s fortune financing “hoasca” through Jeffrey Bronfman and Sulla’s associated drug enterprise, additional sponsors include Silicon Valley’s leading AI data-mining, social-engineering, and intelligence agency operatives.

BACKGROUND ON THE NEWS

Wednesday, Dec. 4, State prosecutor Rick Damerville and a twelve member grand jury indicted lead ayahuasca trafficking attorney Paul J. Sulla, Jr. for forgery to steal a million dollar drug rehab property in Pahoa—Hawaii’s drug capital.

The victims of Sulla’s thievery, according to the indictment, include a Judeo-Christian ministry–The Royal Bloodline of David–and its Overseer, the Harvard-trained diseases expert, Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz.

The grand jurors reached their verdict in 5 minutes. They also indicted Sulla’s Halai Heights LLC—a shell entity Sulla formed to launder Horowitz’s one-of-a-kind Jurassic Park-like “sacred property,” that features Hawaii’s only lava-heated steam saunas adjacent geothermal bathing pools. The therapeutic estate was perfectly suited to serve as a model for advancing natural medicine.

Alternatively, the world’s wealthiest elites commercializing drug detoxification, rejuvenation, and rehab from addictions were backing Sulla from the shadows.

THE ESTATE AND LAW ENFORCEMENT

The 27-acre “Kingdom of Heaven” estate features a spa purchased and developed by Dr. Horowitz—the author of the best-selling book in the field of HIV/AIDS. Horowitz is also a controversial vaccinations-risk analyst and whistleblower in immunization science and cancer virology. The properties Sulla stole from the doctor and his ministry include a 5,000 sq. ft. “inn” refurbished in 2008, when Horowitz beat a fraudulent foreclosure brought by the seller, who was Sulla’s “client” and a leading fellow drug dealer in Hawaii’s most active marijuana and methamphetamine trafficking zone, Pahoa.

Before Sulla arrived, Horowitz spent years, and well over $1M, to develop the estate to serve as a model educational, rural, and drug rehab clinic in association with the World Organization for Natural Medicine’ and Dr. Sheila McKenzie’s ‘Clinics for Humanity’ project.

Sulla got away with stealing the inn, spa, and neighboring properties by presumably bribing Judge Ronald Ibarra, and influencing two subordinate judges in the Third Circuit Court (Elizabeth Strance and Melvin Fujino), according to records reviewed by a leading FBI investigator.

But after federal agent “Hina” filed her “public corruption” charges against the judges for aiding Sulla, she informed the doctor and his partner, investigative journalist Sherri Kane, that her bosses refused to act.

Expressing serious disappointment, and apologizing profusely, Hina “retired” soon thereafter.

Subsequently, the FBI purportedly “lost” Hina’s public corruption file, we were told by a successor-agent who searched for the missing file.

FEDERAL AGENCIES HARBORING CRIMINALS

We concluded that the FBI’s stonewalling sourced from the CIA. Years before the nightly news heralded ‘Deep State’ influence over the FBI’s administration under Robert Mueller, Mueller had actually made Dr. Horowitz a suspect in the 2001 anthrax mailings. The emerging diseases expert’s uncanny tracking of the source of the spores pegged the Battelle Memorial Institute in Ohio as the only reasonable manufacturer. Horowitz fed this evidence to the FBI and New York Times writer William Broad, who published the Battelle link implicating the CIA’s “Project Clearvision.”

In recent years, when we repeatedly petitioned the DEA to nab Sulla, we suffered the same stonewalling. We met several times with DEA agents. They too witnessed what Hina had witnessed–rebuke from higher ups. [1]

Despite the feds doing nothing, we continued investigating with the help of a legal scholar, JT Kong. We ultimately gathered many other Sulla judicial corruption victims whose stories (such as this one) now pepper the Internet.

WHITE COLLAR CRIMINALS AND PAUL SULLA’S PERSONALITY

Science proves there are two types of white collar criminals. One group has little-to-no criminal history, or only a record of having committed a few white collar crimes. The other group demonstrates “Machiavellian egocentricity.” That means they are far more dangerous.

This more dangerous group is called “criminally versatile.” They live in denial of damaging people. They have significantly higher rates of criminal thinking. Thus, they are far more ‘criminally versatile’ in their behavior. Their crimes range from theft to murder.

This group of crime addicts more commonly acts under the influence of drugs than typical white collar criminals, many of whom are lawyers. In fact, this group of ego-maniacs racks up a record of crimes under the influence of drugs on par with common street criminals, like meth or cocaine addicts, according to scientific studies. (See: Ragatz, LL, Fremow, W., and Baker E., THE PSYCHOLOGICAL PROFILE OF WHITE-COLLAR OFFENDERS: Demographics, Criminal Thinking, Psychopathic Traits, and Psychopathology; CRIMINAL JUSTICE AND BEHAVIOR, Vol. 39 No. 7, July 2012.)

The hoasca kingpin Sulla appeared to us as fitting this group of “versatile” white collar demons. He always lusted for more. Not satisfied with his multi-millions and dozens of properties in his portfolio, having gotten away with stealing Horowitz and Kane’s 17-acres, Sulla sought ten more neighboring acres owned by the doctor’s non-profit Medical Veritas International, Inc. research group. Sulla also wanted a County of Hawaii access roadway through the heart of these properties. That’s how he got caught.

RECKLESS TYPOS EXPOSE A THIEF

To steal the set of properties, Sulla switched the land description of the County’s roadway with one of the parcels he had already stolen. That forgery, one of several, appeared in a warranty deed discovered by Kane. Later, Sulla’s forgery was confirmed by County tax officials. That forgery secured his indictment.

In the process of covering-up the County engineer’s stamp of approval on the forged document, Sulla made two typos that vetted his Class C felony. He acted with knowledge and intent to commit the Class B theft of stealing the million-dollar estate. Sulla filed the error-laden forgery with the State, thereby capturing and controlling Horowitz’s full 27 acres. This combination of crimes carries a 15-year term of imprisonment.

County tax official Lisa Miura analyzed the apparent crime and contacted Sulla. She told him he could not keep the stolen property, and that he must inform his alleged “client”–Jason Hester–who Sulla used to conceal his own interests in the heist.

Consistent with a Machievellian ego-maniac and “versatile white collar criminal,” Sulla responded to Miura with anger. He refused to accept that he was not entitled to his stolen lands, spa, and inn.

Sulla told Miura that the County had made a mistake. Then he told the police a different story. He blamed Hester for the error. Later he told the press that Horowitz was to blame.

John Burnett of the Tribune Herald reported (on Sunday, Dec. 8th) that “Sulla, 73, denied the allegations in the indictment.” He defended, ‘It’s ridiculous. . . . This is part of the civil matter Horowitz has cooked up . . .’”

True to denialism, symptomatic of drug-compromised thinking common in “versatile criminals,” Sulla added, “We’re not stealing anything. … There’s no criminality in this.’”

ACCOMPLICES IN SULLA’S CRIMES

Sulla’s strawman, Hester, was a judgment-proof drifter with a record of drug offenses. Sulla used Hester, and a cell of corrupt subordinate lawyers, to steal the properties.

Each falsely claimed Hester was the true owner. They each turned willfully-blind to several Sulla forgeries. They each were made aware of false signatures on forged papers. They each aided-and-abetted Sulla’s scheme to transfer the estate into Sulla’s ‘corporate fiction,’ Halai Heights, LLC.

Key among Sulla’s complicit subordinates was Stephen D. Whittaker, a Kona lawyer described as a “shyster” by those who know him. Sulla is alleged to have bribed Whittaker to conceal Sulla’s conflicting interests and forgeries.

Attorney Whittaker represented Sulla’s strawman Hester after Sulla was disqualified (as a necessary witness in a civil trial) by federal magistrate Judge Richard Puglisi.

Honorable Judge Puglisi was the only honorable judge we encountered in a decade of litigating in multiple state and federal cases against Sulla.

In the composite graphic shown here, you can see Sulla’s presumably ‘bribed’ subordinate Whittaker entering court with a Hester imposter. Whittaker brought the look-alike to court for our railroading. The imposter-scheme was done to prejudice the court, to make believe the imposter was Hester with a young and needy family. Supposedly they needed the inn in which they alleged we were living as “trespassers.”

As knowledge of Sulla’s heist spread across the web and social media, on blogs such as JudicialCorruptionNews.com and Facebook’s “Report Corruption in Hawaii,” Sulla then tried to quickly flip the property for $975,000. A photo of the “inn” is shown in the listing captured by screenshot below.

You can read the full State of Hawaii v. Paul J. Sulla, Jr. indictment by clicking HERE.

SEX, DRUGS & LIES HAWAII-STYLE

This past summer, Sulla’s son, Jasun Sulla, a licensed “family therapist” (shown below), was indicted for child pornography and soliciting sex from minors. You can see father Sulla acting as defense attorney for his indicted son Jasun in the photo below.

The larger Sulla crime family includes Sulla’s other son, Paul J. Sulla, III (aka Joseph “Jose” Sulla). Jose was claimed in court records filed by father-Sulla as a practicing “clinical psychologist.” That later turned out to be false at that time.

Jose Sulla corrected his father’s record under oath in one of our dozen civil cases. Sulla filed that action to stop us from publishing these truths. (That is called a SLAPP lawsuit.) We defeated that “defamation case” with the help of ProSeLegalAIDE.com—a web service that Dr. Horowitz created to help organize our filings, ease our research burden, and defeat Sulla at ‘lawfare’ that sadly is rampant across Hawaii and in the nations’ corrupted courts.

Jose Sulla stated under oath that his father’s sworn statement was false. Jose was not a licensed “clinical psychologist.” At the time, he wasn’t even a licensed “Marriage and Family Therapist.”

“I would say that there – – it is not phrased completely correctly, probably. . . I’m a marriage and family therapist. I have a master’s degree in clinical counseling. Right?” he asked his father from the witness stand.

SULLA’S LINKS TO THE CIA AND MKULTRA

In fact, Jose had been mentored in “clinical counseling” by the CIA’s leading MKULTRA, Project Stargate, “dream telepathy” and “remote viewing” expert, Dr. Stanley Krippner.

Professor Krippner and student Jose published a study made to appear like an ayahuasca field trial in Brazil.

Krippner went on to publish The Future of Religions. He smeared monotheism and all forms of organized religion. Alternatively, he recommended the ‘drug cult’ (also now called the ‘dark enlightenment’ movement).

Krippner hyped hallucinogenic drugs, especially LSD, psilocybin, and DMT/ayahuasca.

“Ayahuasca is one term for a medicine, a plant-based antigen, that has been used for thousands of years by several tribes in the Amazon Basin for healing and divination and religious use,” Jose defended under oath.

But Jose’s words misrepresented the actual history and black market subversion of the few hundred year-old shamanistic “religion”. The modern use and abuse of the DMT concoction used today with other chemicals, especially “MAO inhibitors” in the presence of heavy metal poisons and neurotoxins, actually dates back to only 1985.

Quoting from our 604 page investigation report titled, Ayahuasca Death Cult: The Psycho-Spiritual Delusion, from our section captioned, “MK-ULTRA and the Exploited Brazilian Shamans” (p. 566):

“Recall from Chapter Eight that the Sullas’ acted to conceal their illegal ayahuasca manufacturing and distributing operation in connection to the Bronfmans’, Deep State, and the exploited Brazilian ‘religion.’

In true CIA fashion, attorney Sulla thwarted search engines and everyone’s search results, that would have showed Sulla’s alliance with Jeffrey Bronfman by combining the names ‘Roberto’ and “Silva.’

Had lawyer and presumed CIA operative Paul Sulla not done that, investigators would have easily found substantial intelligence on the Deep State’s international agenda.

That is, their re-packaging of MK-ULTRA hallucinogenic drug promotions with Amazonian environmentalism.

In this case, Sulla’s collaboration with, and concealment of a character called, Roberto Silva e Souza, is most interesting.

According to his bio, Paulo Roberto Silva e Souza came “from a family of Spiritists in the line of Allen Kardec. He began developing his skills as a medium when he was a teenager and worked with the Guides of Umbanda to channel incorporating spirits.”

After receiving a degree in psychology, at the age of twenty-five, he worked as a psychologist for the Brazilian government in Amazonia. “There he began his lifelong study of the psychological and spiritual effects plants of the rain-forest have on communities of native people.

“In 1985 Paulo Roberto organized and led the scientific commission that convinced the Brazilian government to legalize ayahuasca for religious uses.

In other words, Paulo simply walked out of the rain forest one day, as a psychologist with little to no science training, and instantly became the Brazilian government’s healthcare science messiah?

That is simply unreasonable. What’s being omitted?”

We go on to identify the omissions underlying the misrepresentations and sham ayahuasca ‘drug cult.’ The connections lead to the CIA’s influence in Brazil, and over the entire ‘hoasca’ religion.

THE UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AND THE MCKENNAS’ CONNECTIONS

“I did extensive field studies in the Amazon and wrote about them, while I was in UH [i.e., the University of Hawaii] Hilo,” Jose Sulla continued on the witness stand.

One omission here is the fact that the chief source of the ayahuasca tea being consumed across the United States today, contrary to law and the Supreme Court’s 2006 ruling in Gonzales v. O Centro Espirita Beneficente Uniao do Vegetal, 546 U.S. 418 (2006), derives from UH property. The source plant was stolen by another UH student by the name of Dennis McKenna.

Dennis is the brother of the infamous Terence McKenna who, with Krippner, largely made hoasca famous. Dennis is the founding board member and the director of ‘ethnopharmacology’ at the Heffter Research Institute.

The Heffter facility is located in New Mexico at the heart of the international ayahuasca movement and religious world subversion. The facility is near Jeffrey Bronfman’s main ayahuasca church, Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro ranch, and a major consciousness research and artificial intelligence think tank—the Santa Fe Institute (SFI). Add to these neighbors the sophisticated genetic engineering and DARPA provider at Los Alamos Labs, and the context of our book’s subtitle comes into focus: “Drug ‘Therapy’ for Depression, or Mind-Control for Profitable Transhumanism.”

The Heffter Institute collaborates with federal drug agencies, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (aka “MAPS”), Yale, NYU, Johns Hopkins, and Harvard–among Jeffrey Epstein’s beneficiaries for researching “neuroscience and spirituality” a la Timothy Leary and Aldous Huxley.

Peeling back the layers of their “fake news” onion, we realized their diversions drew attention away from the ‘Future of Religions’ financed by Krippner’s and the Sullas’ backers. These included western intelligence agencies serving Deep State entrepreneurs. These financiers included the Bronfmans, Peter Theil, the Maxwells, Wexner, Soros, the Mega Group moguls, and several of Epstein’s Black Book characters.

Overtaking the religious ‘market’ was their objective, like Gates did with computers and Huxley predicted for religions. Huxley’s “Soma” was Sulla’s “Ayahuasca.” Soros, for example, became an investor in the movement that intertwined with the liberal media, Democrats, the Clintons, and the PizzaGate crowd. The Mega Group contributed to Trump and influenced Hollywood to serve MK-ULTRA. Both sides of the political coin are complicit.

The Bronfmans’ and Sullas’ intertwined businesses, and Peter Theil’s undertakings in hallucinogenic drug neuroscience and AI developments for simulating and computerizing ‘consciousness,’ evidenced sophisticated religious-world undermining and human ‘consciousness’ subversion foreshadowing transhumanism, biotechnology conversions, and advanced robotics.

PAWNS IN THE GAME

There were pawns in the game, such as Marc Shackman and Jason Hester. Sulla used Hester to steal the property, and positioned Shackman to manage it. Shackman, shown here with the glazed look in his eyes common among hoasca devotees, moved into our inn on the Big Island (that Sulla stole), after he was shut down in Washington state in 2016, by the DEA for running an unlicensed ayahuasca drug church.

There are other Sulla and Shackman associates we identified and tracked in our book, such as Christopher Young, whose currently in Florida. These pawns were made ‘red herrings’. The higher-ups made it seem like ayahuasca street dealers were simply New Age flakes, foreign fakers, and psycho-babblers.

These New Age ‘spiritual’ con artists were joined by the shady wannabe “Native American”, James “Flaming Eagle” Mooney. The leaders, like Sulla and Bronfman, remained behind the scenes–at “arms length” length from the ‘diversion’ that was happening while shipping bottles of “tea” from the “churches” anywhere officials wanted.

Each of these men were encouraged, not enjoined or disciplined, by the DEA responsible for protecting communities against such diversions.

It didn’t matter that Christopher Young, for instance, contributed to the death of an unidentified ayahuasca victim in Florida. The local news barely covered it. In a fleeting moment, the story disappeared.

It didn’t matter to the Hawaii news media or law enforcers that Sulla stationed UK native Shackman to live in our stolen house. Prior to Shackman moving in, that same year (2016), Shackman was removed from a property in Washington State by the DEA for running a similar illegal ayahuasca drug church.

Why are we so neglected? we wondered.

In fact, the feds enabled the same criminal diversion activity among the aforementioned, over and over again for years, all across North America.

We watched appalled as the hoasca traffickers became Internet advertisers. They promoted “community medicine support groups” featuring ‘journeying’ to ‘find yourself,’ and “ayahuasca tourism” especially to our property in Hawaii.

They staged musical events as drug fests. We interrupted this happening on our sacred property, after the judges gave Sulla everything he wanted, and law enforcers made excuses for doing nothing.

We filed 13 criminal complaints over fifteen years. We met with local prosecutors a half dozen times. We pleaded with DEA and FBI agents on six occasions. All to no avail.

One DEA agent inconceivably told us to get him “a buy.” He said the agency lacked resources to infiltrate Sulla’s organization.

Shackman, meanwhile, with Sulla in Hawaii, like Young in Florida, continued to gain the DEA’s favor. Kane learned of the subversion of justice from speaking with the DEA’s chief diversion official in Washington, James Arnold.

MOVING THE EXPANDING SUPPLY CENTER

The ayahuasca enterprise arose from the swamp like an octopus. Its tentacles reached the leadership in every branch of government. The Deep State was well-orchestrating this covert activity.

The Beast had no trouble getting media support either. Krippner, Dennis and brother Terence made the pharmaceutical replacement of religions most attractive and profitable. They became famous through their prolific writings and lectures promoting DMT, without people realizing their CIA and FBI connections, and Deep State financing.

Before Big Island resident Terence died of a rare brain tumor in 2006, during his last recorded interview, Dennis’s brother reported that he had struck a plea bargain with the FBI to act as a disinformation agent.

Otherwise, unlike his more ‘respectable’ brother Dennis, Terence recorded that he faced arrest and jail-time for international drug trafficking.

And following Terence’s death, that was attributed to drugs, his hoasca supply center shifted to the Hilo side of the Big Island. There, near Waikaloa on the Hamakua coast, the Sullas’ took over with accomplices, and made a fortune.

It was “part of my final report, my final research paper,” Jose Sulla continued in court. “I wrote about my experiences in the jungle. And I, at the same time, met Dr. Krippner. This turned into my master’s thesis for my first master’s . . .”

Disparaging Krippner, who recognized the opportunity Jose presented: “[H]e thought it was an important writing, and he wanted to do a publication together. So he put together most of this publication, using some of my research, and put me on as a co-author.”

JUDICIAL CORRUPTION IS NOT ‘EXCUSIBLE NEGLECT’

Despite hearing the aforementioned admissions from Jose, and watching father Sulla “plead the fifth” to conceal the illegal church operations, even recording Jose endorsing the illegal DMT enterprise the Sullas’ were running, Judge Elizabeth Strance granted Sulla an injunction to block our Internet publications. Later, she granted father Sulla’s sham “client”–Hester–our property.

Strance assisted the theft by turning blind eyes to Sulla’s set of forgeries. She then joined her cohorts in judicial corruption, especially Ronald Ibarra and Melvin Fujino, in rulings resulting in our dispossession, serious damage, and severe distress.

Civ. No. 17-1-0407 further demonstrated the inconceivable public corruption tying Hawaii to the Deep State.

Judge Henry Nakamoto’s unconscionable malfeasance in 0407 was the “icing on the criminal cake”.

Mind you, Dr. Horowitz entered Nakamoto’s court after Judge Strance claimed she had “lost” our counterclaims and that we had nothing to win against Sulla.

Mind you also, by the time Dr. Horowitz came before Nakamoto, by Sulla improperly-serving a summons, and we had been stymied by the CIA, squelched by the DEA, ignored by the FBI, neglected by the White House, evaded by State of Hawaii narcotics chief, Jared Redulla[2]; stonewalled by all the complicit Honolulu AG’s office directors, deprived by multiple federal court justices, and especially thwarted by the Supreme Court of Hawaii’s Chief in their Office of Disciplinary Counsel, Director Bradley Tamm [3] who obstructed justice, tampered with evidence, and dismissed us as witnesses despite our being solicited as witnesses by ODC investigator Andrea Sink for a parallel investigation of America’s leading foreclosure fraudster, Gary Victor Dubin.

Each of the above (aside from Sink) protected and accommodated Sulla, and/or his complicit fellow lawyers, Gary Dubin and Stephen D. Whittaker, Bradley Tamm and his superior, and Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice, Mark Recktenwald, were each implicated.

In other words, on our backs, depriving our rights, was the entire Hawaii syndicate in charge of the military, intelligence, and ‘police state’ in the Pacific.

Think clearly about this!

Hawaii is the gateway to war with China, nuclear confrontation with North Korea, and the American opium trade from the orient and Afghanistan.

Honolulu is the home of Booze Allen Hamilton–the central nervous system for strategic military operations, the National Security Agency, and the CIA’s “Pacific Langley.”

All the ‘Deep State’s leading actors with globalist agendas are heavily invested and present in Hawaii; and they each appeared to be backing and protecting the Sullas’ and Bronfman’s ayahuasca enterprise.

Now all those being enriched by the CIA and FBI protecting Sulla became personified by Judge Henry Nakamoto in Civ. No. 17-1-0407 (HRS § 507D-4 Petition to Expunge). Nakamoto iced this public corruption cake. He completed Sulla’s theft scheme by granting Sulla’s ‘expungement’ of Horowitz’s public warnings.

Horowitz had filed with the State to alert consumers–Sulla’s potential buyers–about the stolen properties. Horowitz’s “lis pendens” included notices of Sulla’s set of forgeries used in the million-dollar heist. Horowitz and Kane both told the world the spa was being stolen. We heralded our ongoing legal battles in courts, public records, and assorted online media.

Nakamoto didn’t give a hoot about any of it. After ruling to dismiss Sulla’s complaint because Sulla didn’t serve it properly, and failed to show up for a hearing, Sulla himself had scheduled, Nakamoto met secretly with Sulla. Then the hammer came down.

In Nakamoto’s Final Judgment he granted Sulla total censorship of Horowitz’s official notices, ordered expungement of Horowitz’s liens on his own properties, then added ‘statutory damages.” Nakamoto awarded Sulla $35,000.00 in damages he ordered Horowitz to pay.

That’s how Sulla was poised to complete the final heist, wipe out our claims, convert the doctor’s life savings, destroy what was left of the Royal ministry, and condemn Horowitz to infamy using the label ‘vexatious litigant’ that Sulla claimed Horowitz to be.

THE ‘DARK ENLIGHTENMENT’ INDUSTRY

In reviewing the subject of “Liberal CIA’ Control Over the Psychedelics Movement,” author Joel van der Reijden corroborated our independent research. “Key Names Include Luce, Rockefeller, Ford, Mellon, Soros, Bronfman and Pritzker,” wrote van der Reijden.

Our findings confirmed the financial forces holding stock in the world’s wealthiest private equity investment firms were financing ayahuasca under the guise of ‘humanitarian medicine’ and ‘investment capitalism.’

Silicon Valley’s Peter Thiel is among the devil-doers. In 2018, Thiel’s Compass Pathways bio-engineered 20,000 tablets of psilocybin to put him on the ground floor of the planned hallucinogenic drug “therapy” industry.

Here, business ‘consciousness’ trumps ethical and moral values. This industry, we learned from extensive research, aside from reliance on criminals, was created by fake science, fake news, and fake public safety assurances.

From our research of medical, neurological, and pharmacological facts that we review in the Ayahuasca Death Cult, we gained the book’s title. Dr. Horowitz explains that the supposed benefits of ayahuasca come from an actual near-death or real-death experience resulting physiologically from an intoxication reaction–simple poisoning.

The U.S. Government, neglecting the real science in favor of pseudoscience and media hype, has been ‘captured’ through its infiltrated agencies, our research shows.

The end result is arguably demonic. We dedicate two chapters to this devil-doing. Evidencing this darkness is research, developments, and policies to dim ‘consciousness’ rather than enlighten people—hence the descriptive, the “Dark Enlightenment.”

THE SULLA-BRONFMAN-EPSTEIN CONNECTIONS

Sulla’s agents and related agencies maintained multiple ties to Jeffrey Bronfman through their ‘Daime Church” religion. This religious enterprise is connected to the NXIVM sex cult scandal through Jeffrey Bronfman’s cousins.

Clare and Sara Bronfman financed and promoted the NXIVM sex cult. Edgar Bronfman Jr., and his dishonorable mention in Epstein’s ‘Black Book’, intertwines more suspects–sex fiends, megalomaniacs, MIT and Harvard AI and Mind War investors; not to forget Epstein’s allies in the Mossad through The Mega Group concealed behind Henry Wexler’s interests.

Disregarding the ‘red shoes club,’ or Silicon Valley’s exploding interests, is unwise for any serious investigator. Ayahuasca and AI, military neuroscience and consciousness studies, are advancing in tandem.

Relatedly, the quest to conceal and control the so-called ‘Promise Software’ lies at the heart of this social-engineering scandal.

The Promise is akin to Watson and 5G combined. Its complementary biotechnology abused for electronic psycho-social and behavioral management is an intimate part of the Ayahuasca Death Cult.

Branding humans like slaves, replacing slaves with robots, and overwhelming brains with heavy metals, poisons, and injected microchips are now ‘fast-tracking’ like vaccines for AIDS and Ebola. These are all ‘generally-accepted’ as being “good” for public health, national security, and the economy. Trojan horses, all of them, according to our discoveries.

This treason in “One Nation Under God” can only be done by replacing God with the “God Molecule”–DMT–and destroying the religious world or “God Consciousness” through fake news, pseudo-science, and hallucinogenic drug warfare.

As can be seen by the composite graphic above, Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister Christine, much like Epstein and the Bronfmans’, is very much a part of this secreted neuroscience syndicate commercializing in data-mining and social-engineering. Christine’s Magellan/Excite companies, now operated by IAC, fuses Barry Diller’s Democratic Party and Deep State influence with the Clinton Foundation and large control of the news, entertainment, and music industries (allied with the Bill Gates partner MSNBC/Universal Music Group) officiated by Diller’s subordinates. Edgar Bronfman, Jr. and Chelsea Clinton.

Clinton’s leadership in IAC, world bank agendas, vaccination intoxications to lesser-developed nations, and NYU’s ‘spiritual’ programs that promote ayahuasca especially, characterizes this racket. The Deep State that officially-protected Sulla to supply ayahuasca internationally for ‘ecclesiastical commerce’ is intimately connected to this Promis[ing] enterprise.

This industry, as mentioned, intertwines ‘consciousness’ and artificial intelligence. Van der Reijden pegged Bronfman as a major investor in this alliance and scheme to overtake the world’s religions in favor of the wealthiest globalists.

We discovered even more. Sulla’s so-called “church” mimicked the Bronfman brand using similar names to the ones Bronfman promoted in Canada—THE ECLECTIC CENTER OF UNIVERSAL FLOWING LIGHT-PAULO ROBERTOSILVA E SOUZA (CEFLUPARSS).

Bronfman’s ayahuasca churches in Canada, and his main one in New Mexico near Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro ranch, evidence Sulla’s alliance in the ayahuasca empire through the Institute of Daime Eterno Aloha in Hawaii.

HIGHEST COURT ACTIONS

After successfully blocking the DEA’s confiscation of DMT flowing from Brazil into Jeffrey Bronfman’s network, government prosecutor Gonzales took the controversy to the U.S. Supreme Court to no avail.

Gonzales’s burden was much like the opposition Kane experienced while personally speaking with James Arnold, the DEA’s Chief at the Office of Diversion Control in Washington D.C.

Arnold could not justify turning willfully blind to administering the Great Lie. DMT is illegal but was being neglected, even though it is “controlled substance,” and is being sent in the U.S. mail from Hawaii to New Mexico, Florida or elsewhere. Nor might he account for the value of ayahuasca ‘diversions’ in the eyes of several of the world’s wealthiest investors.

The “God Molecule” was, after all, their ticket to compete commercially against the Vatican, Judaism, Islam, etc.

In the New World Religious Order, the psychologically-addictive ‘tea’ keeps “church-goers” returning for more.

The glazed look in the eyes of parishioners appears to identify the cult’s common brain alteration, physical world dis-identification, and ‘spiritual transcendence’ sought by aimless victims of our modern world. A commercial cult populated by lost souls is fertile soil for demonic possessions and criminal, even suicidal, cognition.

But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that ayahuasca’s threat to health was uncertain. Thereafter, evidence opposing this drug-cult and health risks from this ‘conspiracy reality’ multiplied around the time Sulla perjured himself before Judge J. Michael Seabright in Honolulu’s U.S. District Court.

Seabright had witnessed Sulla getting dates wrong and-filing a false or frivolous complaint before we arrived as plaintiffs.

Nevertheless, in this case too, Seabright protected Sulla, despite Sulla misrepresenting Gonzales.

Sulla wrote, “Plaintiffs allege unlawful church activities . . . referring to a religion that the U.S. Supreme Court has already evaluated and found to be protected under the U.S. Constitution in Church of the Holy Light of the Queen v. Mukasey, 615 F. Supp. 2d 1210 (D. Ore. 2009).

Seabright permitted Sulla’s misrepresentation to stand. Seabright purposely neglected Sulla’s obvious fraud.

It was unreasonable that Seabright, the Chief Justice of the U.S. District Court, a former white collar crime prosecutor, would not have been duty-bound to either read our opposition to Sulla’s fraud, or the Supreme Court’s actual ruling. Instead, Seabright granted Sulla and his infamous white supremacist, co-defendant, Alma C. Ott, years of our continuing damage, devastating delays, severe distress, and property dispossession by imposing an un-appealable and unconscionable “administrative stay.”

Gonzales failed to convince the highest court in America that the Bronfman-financed O CENTRO ESPIRITA BENEFICIENTE UNIAO DO VEGETAL, also known as Uniao do Vegetal (USA)(“UDV-USA”—a New Mexico corporation, with plaintiff Jeffrey Bronfman suing individually and as President of UDV-USA, could Constitutionally-block hallucinogenic drug use under the auspices of “religious freedoms.”

Quoting from the lower court’s discussion, “For purposes of the preliminary injunction, the Government did not dispute UDV had established a prima facie case under RFRA [the Religious Freedom Restoration Act]” to permit the free flow of the contraband from Brazil. The federal government could not stop the “sincere exercise of religion” protected by the RFRA. See Kikumura v. Hurley, 242 F.3d 950, 960 (10th Cir.2001).”

Furthermore, Gonzales failed to convince the Supreme Court that “the challenged regulation furthers a compelling interest in the least restrictive manner.” See 42 U.S.C. § 2000bb-1(b); United States v. Meyers, 95 F.3d 1475, 1482 (10th Cir.1996).

In other words, although the judges agreed that the policy of legalizing ayahuasca might be dangerous to some people, and risky to society due to ‘diversion,’ without more evidence competing against the religious freedom justification, the judges hands were tied by the Congress’ RFRA.

Sulla misrepresented that actual ruling in Gonzales, as explained below.

Ironically, in the ayahuasca case Bronfman brought and financed, the RFRA that protected religious freedoms threatens all other religions through unfair competition, deceptive trade, and extinction.

LEAST-RESTRICTIVE RELIGIOUS INTOXICATION AND CRIMINAL INDOCTRINATION

The importance of these matters to nations, national security, and every community cannot be over-stated. The facts compel our duty to clarify the Supreme Court’s decision in the context of the advancing commercial reality spreading through the exploding Ayahuasca Death Cult.

The Government asserted three compelling interests in prohibiting ayahuasca (1) protection of the health and safety of the alleged cult’s members; (2) potential for diversion from the churches to recreational users; and (3) compliance with the 1971 United Nations Convention on Psychotropic Substances.

In 2006, when the Supreme Court ruled against Gonzales and the government’s seizure, no one had yet been reported to have died from ayahuasca. Few people even knew about the drug.

Since then, a number of deaths were reported internationally, and widespread pro-hoasca awareness has grown through behavioral-engineering by the persuasive corporate-controlled media.

In 2006, the “potential for diversion” of the drug by church officials supplying recreational users internationally, as well as to students on college campuses, or drug dealers in urban ghettos, was nearly nil. The government’s ban condemned this. The risk of diversion was more theoretic than known. Since that time, the hoasca industry has exploded and damaged persons have multiplied.

By 2015, the feds found nearly $1B in DMT street sales were flowing through ‘high traffic areas,’ presumably back to Sulla’s manufacturing facility in Hawaii. The inflow to the mainland U.S. was presumed to come from Brazil, not Hawaii. But that wasn’t economical or reasonable.

The cost of shipping from Brazil was enormous. So too was the risk of further confiscations and litigations from border security enjoining unregistered shipments. Trump’s border security bill was blocked by Hawaii Judge Derrick Watson, who similarly blocked Dr. Horowitz’s appeal to stop Sulla’s theft.

At that time, church officials preferred to use the U.S. mail from Hawaii instead of Brazil, as the simple and economical syndicate option.

Most of the contraband was apparently trafficked from Hilo, where Sulla had his way over the courts and prosecutors.

Hilo is home to Hawaii’s busiest “Drug Court.” As mentioned, it was the Chief Justice of the Third Circuit Court, Ronald Ibarra, who enabled Sulla’s malicious prosecutions against Horowitz and Royal.

Enriching Sulla and damaging the doctor, Ibarra issued an inconceivable six (6) “Final Judgments” in Horowitz’s original foreclosure case. Certainly, a quarter-century veteran of the bench would know how to write a final judgment that was final. Any reasonable lawyer would balk over that red flag. It screamed fraud upon the court by the court, not simply Sulla.

We even raised this issue of Sulla’s fraud and Ibarra’s malfeasance numerous times. We confronted Ibarra directly in efforts to get him to recuse himself. We even challenged his evidence tampering. That hearing is now showing on RevolutionTelevision.net.

Regardless, Ibarra influenced his subordinate judges, Strance and Melvin Fujino, to rule in favor of Sulla, to dispossess us.

Sulla’s willfully-blind hired gun, Sheriff Patrick Sniffen from Maui, ejected us.

To their credit, no Big Island sheriff would go along with Sulla’s and the judges apparent crimes.

That caused Sulla to allegedly bribe Sheriff Patrick Sniffen to fly from Maui to the Big Island to do the syndicate’s dirty-work.

The complicit judges gave us no trial, no valid ‘due process,’ no fact-finding nor adjudication on the merits. They railroaded us in the most unbelievable ways. They acted willfully-blind to Sulla’s set of forgeries. They damaged and distressed us by aiding-and-abetting Sulla’s theft scheme. They treated us like Queen Liliokalani was treated when the U.S. illegally overthrew the Hawaiian Monarchy.

We even filed Sulla’s church-goers’ affidavits to no avail. Sulla’s whistle-blowing “volunteers” manufactured and shipped truckloads of ayahuasca from the enterprise’s 67-acre compound.

According to the group’s chief chemist, the rumor that the CIA was backing Sulla was widely known and probably true.

Our certainty surpassed that probability. (In law, a set of compelling facts creates a ‘presumption of facts’ that establishes a “presumption of guilt.” These presumptions indicted Sulla and his judicial protectors years before the official indictment was issued by the grand jury.)

Krippner’s CIA MKULTRA MindWar connections were public knowledge. Yet, this intelligence the courts refused to consider.

Hoasca plants only grow well in tropical rain forests. How many tropical rain forests are there in North America? None.

Hoasca grows like money in Hawaii, with the mentally ill and emotionally challenged paying as much as $700 for a dose of poison.

FROM HISTORY AND RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY TO MIND WAR INTERNATIONALLY

The delayed indictment of Paul J. Sulla, Jr., Hawaii’s ayahuasca kingpin, only certifies the ‘tip of the iceberg.’

White collar criminals in this story include the Bronfmans, Epstein, the Maxwells, and officials administering the general ‘Mind War’ and Dark Enlightenment’ agenda. They are investing to compete pharmaceutically against the world’s traditional religions.

Here we see shadowy Deep State figures, including Peter Thiel, financially influencing Silicon Valley’s great “Promis” engaging AI ‘consciousness’ and the transhuman movement.

Global populations have yet to fathom these facts.

Hilo, Hawaii is where the main ayahuasca supply appears to be issuing under permissive law enforcers. This makes sense, because the First Hawaiian Bank was established by the Freemason ‘missionary-businessmen’ in Hilo. The Bank of Hawaii followed, giving the false impression that a different syndicate controlled commerce in the “rainbow state.”

History repeats, and just gets worse, if you never learn its lessons.

During the late 1800s, the Hawaii banks were enriched by the slave trade and the merchant mariners that commercialized the “feel good” drugs– opium, alcohol, and sugar. At that time, the Kingdom’s immigration laws favored open borders and European competition with the U.S., heavily controlling, sickening, and enslaving China. This caused the two “Opium Wars.”

Opium production during the last king’s reign was exploding. Five years after the King Kalakaua’s mysterious death from drugs, that is, from alleged negligent manslaughter under the care of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Surgeon General, Dr. George W. Woods, 41,000 tons of opium was shipped from Afghanistan by Anglo mariners. China used the bulk of this bootie, and Europe and America received the rest by sea through India and Hawaii, respectively.

The mass market for drugs, pioneered by opium traders in the West, evolved into today’s “Opioid Emergency” and multi-national corporate commerce. Tax revenue for the Kingdom of Hawaii as an entry port to the United States was substantial. Kalakaua, recognizing the commercial value of Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor in East-West trade, sought partnerships with governments and businessmen to finance his family and nation. The King even sought to establish, at the time of his death, a steam shipping enterprise that would compete against the opium trafficking companies already doing business in Hawaii. Those merchants were originally financed by the Bank of England and British East India Company monopoly.

Fast forward to Obama and his family ties to the CIA and Bank of Hawaii. Reflect on the powerful influence Sen. Daniel Inouye had over nearly everything in Hawaii.

Inouye chaired the unprecedented MKULTRA—Mind Control—Hearings in Congress. Recall that Edward Snowden leaked NSA social engineering, data-mining, Deep State intelligence from Booze Allen Hamilton in Honolulu–the “Pacific Langley.” The top secret joint CIA, NSA and U.S. military biological and chemical program enabled inexpensive population control . MKULTRA was reviewed by Inouye and co-chairman Senator Barry Goldwater, who (like Eisenhower) condemned the military-medical-petrochemical-pharmaceutical-banking cartel. They called it the greatest threat to democracy.

Inouye’s Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) exposed the devil-doing foreshadowing the aforementioned threats, including the FBI/CIA’s Counterintelligence Program (“COINTELPRO”). This, along with the Frank Church Commission hearings, brought a smidgen of awareness to MKULTRA, the CIA use of LSD, and its MKNAOMI secret imposition of manufactured germs used today as military weapons for population reduction and profitable incapacitation or disease delivery. The legislators, under the influence of campaign financiers, learned that biological weapons were cheaper to produce than nuclear weapons. So officials voted for the CIA to advance MKNAOMI as a subordinate part of MKULTRA’s mind-control and population control function.

We conclude the Ayahuasca Death Cult is an extension of MKULTRA. Sulla’s multiple links to the CIA, coupled with law enforcers’ incomprehensible delay in bringing him and his racketeering enterprise associates to justice, justify our conclusion.

Big Pharma’s ‘religious drug market,’ combined with social-engineering requirements in advancing artificial intelligence and military neuroscience, best explains the pattern and practice of officials’ non-feasance and malfeasance we have witnessed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

