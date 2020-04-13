We Must Make China Pay for What They Did to Us!

HOW DO YOU LIKE IT NOW…DO YOU LIKE YOUR TASTE OF SOCIALISM…?!

By J. Gary DiLaura, FBI retired

Unfortunately, I have to wish my readers a Happy Easter while we are still at war, in my opinion, with a Chinese created bio Virus, “heretofore”, non-existent, that they cultured, created, and then unleashed upon the World that was…as an experiment …!

TOO MANY COINCIDENCES MAKE A FACT…

For those of you who do not understand all that is implied above… please allow me to explain:

Common sense alone should give the average person great pause and reason to suspect that China, a nation of 1.5 billion people, could NOT have a pandemic … with their TWO most important cities, Shanghai and Beijing, and their sounding rural areas… virtually disease free while the rest of the entire world is contaminated.

It’s simply, NOT possible, unless they have some sort of way to exercise some form of control over the disease. That statement is as true as, “I’ve never been to the Sun, but I know it’s hot”!

Think of it this way… take a gallon jug of water, put some dye into the jug and just let it sit and see how the dye is “spread” throughout the one gallon jug! That’s water and not a “gas” like your breath. If you could mix two gases together with different colors you would be surprised how fast the two gases, like your breath and the air, mix, thoroughly! That’s what science calls, “homogeneous”. It’s simply a phenomenon of Nature and occurs when most liquids and gases mix…without agitation.

WHY RESEARCH BATS…?

Regarding bio virus research…

China is known to have been conducting that type of research, for decades, remember SARs? Here’s excerpts from an interview Jesse Waters did 4-10-20 on FOX with Steven Mosher, President, Population Institute and reported by the Washington Post 4-11-20 by Reed Richardson (with opinions slipped in as fact, here and there);

“Jesse, it’s amazing over the last 15 years China has collected 2,000 dangerous viruses from the wild, including 300 coronaviruses roughly we understand, many of which came from horseshoe bats that we’re talking about as original carrier of the virus,” Mosher said. “But if those viruses had stayed in bats and caves 600 miles away from Wuhan they would have never come in contact with people.”

“Why are they taking the bats out of the caves bringing them to research facilities and investigating the viruses that the bats have?” Watters asked. “What is the purpose of that kind of virus research?”

“Well I think there were a number of purposes, one goes back to SARS epidemic back in 2003 which killed a lot of people in China and infected a lot more. The SARS virus, by the way, was studied in a lab in Beijing in 2004 and twice leaked from the lab,” Mosher claimed. Then, putting a decidedly an ominous spin on Chinese research of a documented public health risk within its borders, Mosher added: “But think about over the last 15 years, China has double the number of known viruses, over 200 years we’ve collected 2,000. Now we have 4,000 why? Because all of these hundreds, thousands of viruses are being kept from the two bio labs in the city of Wuhan. Many of them are dangerous.”

COMMUNISM

Here’s a fact and not just my opinion …”China is a Communist Nation and follows Communist beliefs and principles”.

This is a belief of Communism, that has been taught for decades, “the end justifies the means”…that’s a basic belief in China and the way they rule.

When someone is caught with drugs…they chop off their hand. When caught a second time …the other hand. The third…the head goes. It’s pretty basic communism …but it usually works pretty well, so it’s justified!

China wants to Rule the World, that’s a well-known fact /belief/ assumption based just upon the ways and means China attacks pretty much every country in the World that they consider a “threat”…why else would they cyber-attack, for example, the US elections, the US power grids, the US Defense computers, US businesses and on and on?

Could it be because they

(1) like us?

(2) They hate us?

(3)They are freaking stupid?

They surreptitiously attack the US repeatedly and then deny; they cheat on every treaty we make, just like any other socialist nation like Russia, Iran and every other socialist country we deal with!

WHAT’S THIS ALL MEAN…?

China is NOT researching ANYTHING to improve humanity!

Do I believe China would risk a few hundred thousand Chinese citizens’ lives to “test” a bio weapon, yes… and IN A HEARTBEAT!

They have 1.5 billion citizens …they had 81,907 Covid-19 cases; the US has 488,045 and the World 1,631,310. The World and US had 8% deaths…China ½ that at 4% but here’s the difference…China cured 95% , the US 8% and the world 22%. That is not mathematically possible for China to cure 95% without having a cure, that they are not sharing!

Anybody who believes China is “researching bio viruses” to improve life for anyone but their Communist interests is ignorant of life. When leaders of Nations tell you that they want to kill you, your family and your allies, believe them and watch them closely or kill them immediately!

OR…risk American lives, and wait and see what they do. If their acts clearly demonstrate that they are killing US citizens …then you should really believe them and they really do mean it and then kill them!

In China’s case they are a little smarter than Iran… not a lot smarter. When they tell the country that made them a world power, “If you don’t stop blaming China we will withhold medicine you need to fight the virus”. Remember, it is a virus they “gave” us, whether you believe they did it on purpose or not…they caused the world pandemic. If you don’t believe, “ that”…go look in a mirror and say…”You are stupid”!

China manufactures the ammunition that our military and you and me use! Do some research and see what genius made that dumb-ass deal!

We MUST make China pay for what they did to us! Let the rest of the world take their own actions! Force all the private industry, that previous administrations (both parties) allowed to go to China, like GE, GM and others and make them come back.

DO NOT PAY 1 CENT OF THE DEBT WE OWE THEM…LET THEM TAKE US TO THE WORLD COURT…OR ARE WE EXEMPT FROM NATION TO NATION LAW SUITS? I THINK WE ARE!

If we’re not exempt withhold payments anyway!!!

Start a “Payback to China” program…crash their defense computers, and power grid computers, accidentally bump into their communication satellites…get the idea…play the same game they play but do it smart, then say…”Who me”?

What we are seeing here, because of China …is a “tip of the tongue” taste of Socialism… that nut bags like Cortez, Sanders and Biden want! If you ask radicals like Omar, she’ll tell you that she wants more, not less government control.

Think about it, the government is dictating what businesses can open, who can work and who can’t, cancellation of religious gathering or gathering of any type…

WELL HOW THE HELL DO YOU LIKE IT?

You don’t like it? Then you had better give this President a Republican House and Senate or we will be screwed!

How about it Cortez, Bernie?

This was NOT caused by us or our President but by China. Do you people still want…SOCIALISM!?

Go to China like Biden did and sell your souls, also like Biden did…my opinion!

