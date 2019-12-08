The Dark World of Marie White’s Nxivm Art

In my opinion we have two excellent artists who paint the pictures of Nxivm. They are MK10ART, whose work can be seen here and frequently on the pages of Frank Report.
Our second artist is Marie White. Today we will showcase some of Marie’s artwork.
Portraits of Keith Raniere
The Salzmans on Canvas
Clare Bronfman AKA Legatus
Sara Bronfman at Necker Island
Pretty Ballerina Kathy Russell
Foolish Allison Mack
The Rat
Frank Parlato
Mad Doctor Brandon Porter
The late Gina Hutchinson
The Very Pretty [according to her] Toni Natalie
The Vicious Branding Table
Marc Agnifilo
Omar Rosales
The Face of Nxivm
7 Comments
Marie’s art is as insane as the cult members. Nancy’s brains hanging out is absolutely hilarious. GREAT work.
Marie captures the lunacy and dysfunction quite well.
Fantastic art. Just amazing.
Good God that’s a lot of Nxivm Art. Great job job Frank. Did you forget any? This is nuts.
Love both of their artwork. Both can have a touch of bizarro to them with miz Whites a little more so. But every picture sure tells a story. These pieces of art serve your website much better than some of the photo shopped stuff Frank.
Kudos to Marie and MK.
Is it just my impression or does the picture titled “Allison Mack and her Ankle Monitor ” have fangs in the corners of her mouth?
Yes, those do appear to be fangs on Allison Mack.