The Dark World of Marie White’s Nxivm Art

December 8, 2019

In my opinion we have two excellent artists who paint the pictures of Nxivm. They are MK10ART, whose work can be seen here  and frequently on the pages of  Frank Report.

Our second artist is Marie White. Today we will showcase some of Marie’s artwork.

Marie White

Portraits of Keith Raniere

Raniere taking pictures of 15 year old Cami

 

 

The Salzmans on Canvas

Barbara Bouchey Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman in the heyday of Nxivm

 

Nancy and Lauren Salzman – with a little barium on the side.
Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack.
Lauren Salzman shed copious tears during her cross examination in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere

Clare Bronfman AKA Legatus

Clare Bronfman ordered by Raniere to wear a jockstrap for acting too much like a man.

Legatus [l] the enabler of Raniere
Clare with Emiliano Salinas [saluting] Keith 

Sara Bronfman at Necker Island

 

Pretty Ballerina Kathy Russell

Foolish Allison Mack

Allison Mack – and her ankle monitor

The Rat

 

Frank Parlato

 

Parlato at his computer

Mad Doctor Brandon Porter

 

The late Gina Hutchinson

The Very Pretty [according to her] Toni Natalie

Marie White’s depiction of Toni Natalie

 

The Vicious Branding Table

 

Marie White’s painting of a branded slave

Marc Agnifilo

Omar Rosales

 

 

 

The Face of Nxivm

