Marc Elliot Strikes at Lions Gate’s ‘Seduced’ With Before and After Clips Showing Producers ‘Faked’ Footage

First, they didn’t have my consent. Nobody ever asked me.

The second thing is that they took this testimonial of mine, a testimonial that I did for a company, a training called the JNESS tracks, which is all about bringing men and women together to learn about building compassion and understanding for the opposite sex it is the complete opposite of teaching violence.

It’s a nonviolent training in which you develop compassion for the opposite sex and I gave a testimonial for my experience of the JNESS track, of how I started to have more love for women and what Seduced did is that they took that testimonial for the JNESS Track and they made it seem like I was giving a testimonial for a completely different company and that company is called Society of Protectors or SOP for short.

SOP is a training and a company that is all about teaching men character and honor. It is a very different training than the JNESS Track so, again, they took a testimonial for JNESS Track and made it seem like it was a testimonial for SOP.

The third thing is that they took audio from Keith Raniere from the SOP training and what they did is that they took my testimonial and made it seem like I was supporting what Keith Raniere was saying.

There’s two very important things about the audio of Keith that you’re going to hear: First, they made it seem like it’s one complete sentence when actually, and you’ll see in the raw footage; it’s three different audio clips spliced together [to make it seem like one sentence] and the second thing is, that in the training Keith Raniere explores many different aspects of masculinity, including the darker aspects of masculinity including the parts of us that are violent towards women and sexually violent towards women and he does this because if we as men, if we’re not conscious and aware of these darker aspects of ourselves that actually oftentimes if we repress that it causes us to be more violent towards women, so as you can imagine, as he’s exploring this, you know, the language that he is using is very vulgar. It can be taken out of context so easily and it’s important to remember this was intended for a training with grown adult men that had paid and consented to be there. This was not intended to be in a documentary for the whole world and children to see.

Lastly, you’ll see that at the very end of what Keith Raniere says, you’ll hear a bunch of men applauding and what I’ll show you in the raw footage is that this is actually an applause track.

Without further ado let’s go to the episode.