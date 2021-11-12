Marc Elliot Strikes at Lions Gate’s ‘Seduced’ With Before and After Clips Showing Producers ‘Faked’ Footage

First, they didn’t have my consent. Nobody ever asked me.
The second thing is that they took this testimonial of mine, a testimonial that I did for a company, a training called the JNESS tracks, which is all about bringing men and women together to learn about building compassion and understanding for the opposite sex it is the complete opposite of teaching violence.
It’s a nonviolent training in which you develop compassion for the opposite sex and I gave a testimonial for my experience of the JNESS track, of how I started to have more love for women and what Seduced did is that they took that testimonial for the JNESS Track and they made it seem like I was giving a testimonial for a completely different company and that company is called Society of Protectors or SOP for short.
SOP is a training and a company that is all about teaching men character and honor. It is a very different training than the JNESS Track so, again, they took a testimonial for JNESS Track and made it seem like it was a testimonial for SOP.
The third thing is that they took audio from Keith Raniere from the SOP training and what they did is that they took my testimonial and made it seem like I was supporting what Keith Raniere was saying.
There’s two very important things about the audio of Keith that you’re going to hear: First, they made it seem like it’s one complete sentence when actually, and you’ll see in the raw footage; it’s three different audio clips spliced together [to make it seem like one sentence] and the second thing is, that in the training Keith Raniere explores many different aspects of masculinity, including the darker aspects of masculinity including the parts of us that are violent towards women and sexually violent towards women and he does this because if we as men, if we’re not conscious and aware of these darker aspects of ourselves that actually oftentimes if we repress that it causes us to be more violent towards women, so as you can imagine, as he’s exploring this, you know, the language that he is using is very vulgar. It can be taken out of context so easily and it’s important to remember this was intended for a training with grown adult men that had paid and consented to be there. This was not intended to be in a documentary for the whole world and children to see.
Lastly, you’ll see that at the very end of what Keith Raniere says, you’ll hear a bunch of men applauding and what I’ll show you in the raw footage is that this is actually an applause track.
Without further ado let’s go to the episode.
Marc then goes into the episode, then shows the raw video and seems to prove his point: Seduced did take his endorsement entirely out of context. They did splice three different sentences of Raniere uttered at different times and made it seem like it was one consecutive statement. They neglected to put it in context – which is that Raniere was imitating what he described as the “primitive” man, but rather implied that he was speaking for all men and how they are and how they should be.
They added an applause track and then followed up with Elliot’s endorsement of an entirely different class, JNESs.
While we do not know what was taught in JNESS, it seems possible that it was not as earthy as what Raniere sputtered about fucking every woman in sight as he did in the SOP training, as an example of the primitive man [of which, in my opinion, he is, himself].
However, be that as it may, it still seems wrong to put an endorsement for another class, another training and make it seem like it is an endorsement for the primitive behavior.
One could argue that the overarching theme is that anyone who supports Raniere is endorsing his vile and primitive behavior, but that is not the point: I am talking about honest filmmaking. Telling the audience the truth.
I look forward to readers’ opinions on this.
The first seven minutes of the video is Marc Eliot telling you how to think about all this. Skip to 7:00 if you just want to see it for yourself. It’s clear Marc’s remarks were part of a promotional video for which I would suspect he signed permissions. So depending on how those are held, his complaint of no permission to use video of him may be baseless. I didn’t see anything that I would characterize as “attacking Marc” in those clips.
What I do see is someone praising a NXIVM program – Jness, SOP, whatever – it’s all under the same umbrella. And I see/hear a sociopath gleefully expounding his inner mental trash to a group that thinks they are not allowed to be appalled at his diseased mind because he is their master/guru/vanguard. So I guess Marc is suffering another angle of the same buyer’s remorse that has been laid at the feet of DOS deserters.
If, in hindsight, you are feeling uncomfortable with your own zeal in promoting the philosophy of a “great man” who actually speaks like a loathsome, fetid psycho, that’s on you. Man up. Deal with your own naivete, and move on. Man, these proponents of “There are no ultimate victims” really are just the biggest whiners with no ability for self-reflection. You don’t need an EM – figure out your own shit and own it.
You are awesome. I noticed that too. Being coached by Marc on what to think. What I will see, hear and come to believe.
Oldest trick in the book. The longer someone does that “Let me tell you what you are about to agree with me that you will experience”… Voodoo… the more wary you need to be!
Like, if everyone in Albany keeps telling you are about to meet Vanguard the compassionate, a celibate genius with the world’s highest IQ and he is the most ethical and everyone knows it and now you will know it too…RUN!
I can hear Raniere say, “primitive self” in Seduced. Because he swallows words, it’s on Keith if it is more of a throwaway.
There’re really much worse things they could have legitimately put into the show.
Overall, Marc is the one pulling the spotlight onto himself. No one really cares about or notices him in “Seduced”.
This lawsuit reflects really poorly on Marc. It also brings more eyes to the very disturbing parts of Nxivm and Keith.
And why can’t one of the top 3 problem solvers in the world figure out how to keep his gross tongue inside his mouth.
Ugh. Keith is so reptilian.
I watched Seduced and thought neither more nor less of him. Having read this article, I consider him irrelevant. He’s just not a compelling person.
I’m shocked, shocked! that a docutainment TV series like Seduced takes stuff out of context and promotes a dramatic take on events.
Here’s a head’s up, Einstein: everybody knows that. Documentaries present a POV.
Here’s another head’s up: suing a major entertainment platform for presenting you “in a bad light” will net you nothing but trouble.
STARZ is under no obligation to present you in a good light. They have the Constitutional right of a free press on their side. Which gives them wide latitude. The Constitution doesn’t say anything about the press having to be unbiased or fair or even truthful. Of course the press is biased. The Founding Fathers knew that. They weren’t naive.
Seduced edited you to make you look like an idiot? Too bad. They didn’t ask your permission? Tough tamales. You feel they weren’t telling the truth? Well neither are you: “ SOP is a training and a company that is all about teaching men character and honor” Don’t make me laugh with that bullshit. That’s your viewpoint. You’re entitled to spout your viewpoint, true or not, and the producers of Seduced are entitled to spout theirs. That’s how this shit works.
If you got the short straw in all this that’s because you’re backing a sex trafficking sex cult that blackmailed women, some of them semi-beautiful actresses, and branded them on their pussies. It’s the sort of thing that garners you notoriety, and not the good kind.
Aristotle, you started off fine with a “Casablanca” quote – and then went off the rails. Yes, documentaries present a POV, but if they lie or distort, they are “hit pieces.” “Seduced” (according to Marc) didn’t merely take his words out of context, they put them into a completely different context. Would it seem fair to you if your actual words supporting some issue were attached as comments to a different issue, like Keith advocating pedophilia?
You said, “The Constitution doesn’t say anything about the press having to be unbiased or fair or even truthful.” True, but the law does say that: They can not knowingly defame a person, if so it is slander or libel.
That said, I doubt Marc will win. I personally want to sue Seduced for saying that India learned that there was a lot of “partner swapping” going on in NXIVM — then not giving any details!
As a complete outsider to the workings of Nxivm, I followed what Seduce outlined easily. Yes. jness ( God what a stupid name) and SOP were separate. But at one point they did overlap workshops.
It was very simple to follow.
This was an example of evolving curricula. To demonstrate a slow boil or departure from earlier teachings.
Again. So easy to follow. Where readiness drills came from originally etc.
Do you think Marc’s Croat “wife” thinks he’s done nothing illegal?