Marc Elliot Strikes at Lions Gate’s ‘Seduced’ With Before and After Clips Showing Producers ‘Faked’ Footage

November 12, 2021
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail
As Frank Report readers know, Marc Elliot is suing STARZ TV and Lions Gate, the owners of STARZ, for their allegedly defamatory portrayal of him in the four-part docuseries Seduced.

He is suing for a tidy sum – $6 million plus 25 percent of their profits for the docuseries worldwide.

His main allegation is that the producers of Seduced deliberately falsified their portrayal of him by splicing and manipulating footage out of sequence and out of context.

Marc Elliot Brings Defamation Lawsuit Against STARZ TV and Lions Gate Over ‘Seduced,’ Seeks $6 Million, Plus 25% of Profits

See the original complaint

Elliot has taken to YouTube to show how they did it. In his first of several promised videos, Elliot shows the “before and after” footage.
That is, he shows what “Seduced” showed concerning a so-called endorsement of Keith Raniere’s statement, then he shows that the actual endorsement he made, which appears to be an endorsement for something entirely different.
He calls his video Fake “Documentary” Exposed: Part 1 – Marc Elliot.  It is about 19 minutes long.
The video begins with a clip of Elliot as a public speaker and he introduces himself with: “I’m Marc Elliot. I’m an inspirational speaker. I beat Tourette’s Syndrome and I was an instructor in NXIVM.”
He also tells his audience that he has been “an inspirational speaker all across the US for a little over a decade now speaking about tolerance and compassion.”
He launches into the docuseries Seduced, naming India Oxenberg as “one of the executive producers” and that Seduced “is about her experience in NXIVM and that of the secret society known as DOS.”
The best idea I can suggest is to watch the video and judge for yourself.
Below is Elliot’s report on the topic with some slight editing since people write differently than they speak.
[I will also add some comments in brackets and bold]
By Marc Elliot
Despite having no criminal charges against me related to the NXIVM case – I don’t have any criminal charges against me for anything – and I, also, was not in the secret society, DOS – despite all of that, for some reason, particularly in the second episode of Seduced the producers attacked my character and reputation.
When I saw it,  it was painful, of course, but I was also just shocked because how they betrayed me was so vastly different from who I am and how I’ve lived my life for the last 20 years, helping people.
The reality is this is not unique to me. I mean, I think character assassination is rampant around the world and you know with globalization and social media somebody’s life can be destroyed in a single instant. The reality is media, documentaries have so much power and control over how they present somebody to the world. They control how people might perceive that person based off of the narrative that they put them in, based on the context in which they show someone and that’s what’s so difficult because there’s so much nuance, there’s so much context in our day-to-day moment-to-moment life and a documentary, a newscast, a media outlet can come into our lives and take a single snapshot of our life and then insert it into a completely different narrative and may either make people love us or hate us
And in the case of what Seduced did to me, it was clear that they did not put me in a good light at all and so I wanted to right this wrong and I did two things: First, about a month ago I filed a defamation lawsuit against Lions Gate and STARZ for how they portrayed me and the second thing I’m doing is this: I wanted to create a series of videos to actually show the public what Seduced exactly did.
I want to show you the raw evidence so that you can see how sophisticated this manipulation is. I mean even me watching it multiple times, there were some things that I didn’t even catch. It was only through meticulously watching and really slowing it down did I begin to see the level of how much they distorted.
In this first video, I’m going to go over one of the main pieces of evidence which is that they used a testimonial of mine and so I figure the best way to start this is to actually show you the original segment that I was in, in episode two.
There are four things I want you to keep in mind.

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

8 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!

  • The first seven minutes of the video is Marc Eliot telling you how to think about all this. Skip to 7:00 if you just want to see it for yourself. It’s clear Marc’s remarks were part of a promotional video for which I would suspect he signed permissions. So depending on how those are held, his complaint of no permission to use video of him may be baseless. I didn’t see anything that I would characterize as “attacking Marc” in those clips.

    What I do see is someone praising a NXIVM program – Jness, SOP, whatever – it’s all under the same umbrella. And I see/hear a sociopath gleefully expounding his inner mental trash to a group that thinks they are not allowed to be appalled at his diseased mind because he is their master/guru/vanguard. So I guess Marc is suffering another angle of the same buyer’s remorse that has been laid at the feet of DOS deserters.

    If, in hindsight, you are feeling uncomfortable with your own zeal in promoting the philosophy of a “great man” who actually speaks like a loathsome, fetid psycho, that’s on you. Man up. Deal with your own naivete, and move on. Man, these proponents of “There are no ultimate victims” really are just the biggest whiners with no ability for self-reflection. You don’t need an EM – figure out your own shit and own it.

    Reply

    • L.

      You are awesome. I noticed that too. Being coached by Marc on what to think. What I will see, hear and come to believe.

      Oldest trick in the book. The longer someone does that “Let me tell you what you are about to agree with me that you will experience”… Voodoo… the more wary you need to be!

      Like, if everyone in Albany keeps telling you are about to meet Vanguard the compassionate, a celibate genius with the world’s highest IQ and he is the most ethical and everyone knows it and now you will know it too…RUN!

      Reply

  • I can hear Raniere say, “primitive self” in Seduced. Because he swallows words, it’s on Keith if it is more of a throwaway.

    There’re really much worse things they could have legitimately put into the show.

    Overall, Marc is the one pulling the spotlight onto himself. No one really cares about or notices him in “Seduced”.

    This lawsuit reflects really poorly on Marc. It also brings more eyes to the very disturbing parts of Nxivm and Keith.

    And why can’t one of the top 3 problem solvers in the world figure out how to keep his gross tongue inside his mouth.

    Ugh. Keith is so reptilian.

    Reply

  • I watched Seduced and thought neither more nor less of him. Having read this article, I consider him irrelevant. He’s just not a compelling person.

    Reply

  • I’m shocked, shocked! that a docutainment TV series like Seduced takes stuff out of context and promotes a dramatic take on events.

    Here’s a head’s up, Einstein: everybody knows that. Documentaries present a POV.

    Here’s another head’s up: suing a major entertainment platform for presenting you “in a bad light” will net you nothing but trouble.

    STARZ is under no obligation to present you in a good light. They have the Constitutional right of a free press on their side. Which gives them wide latitude. The Constitution doesn’t say anything about the press having to be unbiased or fair or even truthful. Of course the press is biased. The Founding Fathers knew that. They weren’t naive.

    Seduced edited you to make you look like an idiot? Too bad. They didn’t ask your permission? Tough tamales. You feel they weren’t telling the truth? Well neither are you: “ SOP is a training and a company that is all about teaching men character and honor” Don’t make me laugh with that bullshit. That’s your viewpoint. You’re entitled to spout your viewpoint, true or not, and the producers of Seduced are entitled to spout theirs. That’s how this shit works.

    If you got the short straw in all this that’s because you’re backing a sex trafficking sex cult that blackmailed women, some of them semi-beautiful actresses, and branded them on their pussies. It’s the sort of thing that garners you notoriety, and not the good kind.

    Reply

    • Aristotle, you started off fine with a “Casablanca” quote – and then went off the rails. Yes, documentaries present a POV, but if they lie or distort, they are “hit pieces.” “Seduced” (according to Marc) didn’t merely take his words out of context, they put them into a completely different context. Would it seem fair to you if your actual words supporting some issue were attached as comments to a different issue, like Keith advocating pedophilia?

      You said, “The Constitution doesn’t say anything about the press having to be unbiased or fair or even truthful.” True, but the law does say that: They can not knowingly defame a person, if so it is slander or libel.

      That said, I doubt Marc will win. I personally want to sue Seduced for saying that India learned that there was a lot of “partner swapping” going on in NXIVM — then not giving any details!

      Reply

  • On his first point.

    As a complete outsider to the workings of Nxivm, I followed what Seduce outlined easily. Yes. jness ( God what a stupid name) and SOP were separate. But at one point they did overlap workshops.

    It was very simple to follow.

    This was an example of evolving curricula. To demonstrate a slow boil or departure from earlier teachings.

    Again. So easy to follow. Where readiness drills came from originally etc.

    Reply

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives

Connect