Judge Garaufis Approves Sara Bronfman Getting $200K From Government Sale of Nxivm Headquarters

You gotta have luck.

And Sara Bronfman-Igtet has plenty of it.

While her sister, Clare, goes to prison for perhaps as long as 5-10 years for her role in the Nxivm racketeering enterprise, Sara is not only getting off scot-free, but the feds are going to give her a share of the proceeds from the sales of the seized Nxivm headquarters.

Yes Judge Garaufis signed off on the feds request that Sara not be forgotten.

Document 823 – Order Regarding Stipulation Between Sara Bronfman-Igtet & Prosecution (12.26.2019)

Ironic too, since Sara, up until recently, was every bit as active as Clare in enabling the monster, Keith Alan Raniere. She invested millions with him. She funded untold numbers of crimes.

Somehow the feds took a liking to the winsome lass, not even bothering to include her in their chart of “the inner circle of Nxivm”- despite her having a higher rank than her sister and almost every one else on the chart.

Clare was a mere orange sash while Sara had the coveted green sash, making her one of the highest ranking members of Nxivm ever.

The upside of Sara getting this money – and not going to prison – is that this loyal Nxian can fund Raniere’s commissary. Based on present federal rules, a prisoner can have $150 in commissary every two weeks, which means with Sara’s $200,000, she can fund Raniere’s commissary for the next 50 years- which is about the amount of time Keith is expected to be behind bars.

MK10ART provided Frank Report with this lovely photoshopped image of Keith enjoying Lays potato chips in prison. Potato chips, a salty and delightful hi carb snack is available at the commissary.

This reminds me of practical joke Raniere is said to have done when he was a younger man and on the prowl for teens. He would go into a convenience store and if there were pretty girls there – especially if they were juveniles and might appreciate his joke, he would call out loudly ‘I want to get lays! I want to get lays.”

But I digress.

The real dichotomy here is the difference in the way the feds treated the two heiress sisters.

When things got hot, Sara fled the USA and is living in France and the UK. She has her millions intact and faces no criminal penalties. While she lost perhaps $100 million supporting Raniere’s criminal enterprise, she has an estimated $350 million left.

She is overseas conducting the dangerous human child experiment formerly known as Rainbow Cultural Garden, where children are separated from their parents at six months and forced to learn seven different languages – from seven different nannies – one for each day of the week.

When things got hot for Clare she fled the USA with Raniere – off to Mexico.

She was arrested in July 2018. Took a plea deal on Good Friday 2019 and got the bad news last week that her 10-page plea deal had about the same value as 10 sheets of toilet paper.

Her plea deal -negotiated by her celebrity attorney Marc Geragos – implied – but did not guarantee – that she would only be sentenced to 21-27 months in prison – and that she could appeal any sentence longer than 27 months.

It turned out to be worthless. The feds had miscalculated her sentencing guidelines and Judge Garaufis is not bound to honor the 27 months. He can risk appeal which he is likely to have upheld.

Last week the judge said he was “considering” sentencing Clare to a longer sentence. How much longer is anybody’s guess, but legal observers say the judge would not have signaled his thinking in advance unless it was going to be substantially longer than 27 months.

I’d expect double.

Poor Clare’s woes were exacerbated by dozens of victims writing to the judge and the prosecution expressing how this monster with a $200 million pocketbook ready to use as a weapon – had victimized them.

Marie White photoshopped this picture of Clare to approximate her appearance when she gets out of prison.

And speaking of MK10ART and her lovely work, I am tremendously impressed with this painting. Look at the figures in the background – stark, ghoulish and revealing images of [l-r] Sara Bronfman-Igtet, Clare Bronfman, Toni Natalie and Keith Raniere. I am not sure who the handsome guy in the front with the cape is but he seems terribly impressive.

In any event, when the property at 455 New Karner is sold along with two other nearby properties, which were bought with Bronfman sisters’ money, Sara will get up to $200,000.

She spent about $100 million with Raniere and she will get back $200,000.

Viva Executive Success!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

