How Much Will the ‘Victims’ of Raniere Get in Court-Ordered Restitution? – Up to a Total of $16 Million to Be Divided By Those the Judge Decides Are Victims

By K.R. Claviger
As most Frank Report readers already know, sometime next month U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis is expected to rule on the various claims that have submitted by individuals who believe that they are “victims” of Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard.
In this context, the term “victim” is generally defined as any person who has sustained emotional, psychological, physical, or financial damage to their person or property as a direct result of the crime charged.
In this case, it is Judge Garaufis who will determine exactly who is a victim – and exactly how much damage each of them incurred.
**********
What Restitution Has Already Been Ordered?
Depending on the specific crimes involved, federal judges are sometimes permitted – and at other times required – to order that convicted defendants pay restitution to the victims of federal crimes.
Such restitution is generally made part of the defendant’s sentence – which is exactly what has already happened for Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman.
For Clare Bronfman, U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis ordered her to pay $96,605.25 to Jane Doe 12 (Sylvie). In addition, he also entered a forfeiture money judgment of $6,000,000 against her – which was in lieu of her losing any of her other assets.
For Keith, Judge Garaufis ordered that any claims for restitution be submitted within 90-days of his sentencing, which took place on October 27, 2020.
As noted in an earlier post in Frank Report, the prosecution submitted a summary of those restitution claims, under seal, to Judge Garaufis on January 26, 2020.
Thereafter, Keith’s attorneys, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, notified Judge Garaufis that they would file his response to each of the restitution claims on or before March 1, 2021.
**********
Asset Forfeiture Orders
In addition to the above-noted restitution orders, Judge Garaufis has already signed three forfeiture orders concerning various assets of Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, and Allison Mack.
As a result, all three of them have now forfeited all their rights regarding, title to, and interest in the following assets (See: Preliminary
Forfeiture Orders Signed – Questions Remain Regarding Other Properties):
– Fifteen thousand six hundred seventy dollars and zero cents ($15,670.00) in United States currency that was seized on or about March 27, 2018 from 3 Oregon Trail, Waterford, New York 12188;
– Three hundred ninety thousand one hundred eighty dollars and zero cents ($390,180.00) in United States currency that was seized on or about March 27, 2018 from 3 Oregon Trail, Waterford, New York 12188;
– One hundred nine thousand seven hundred twenty-seven dollars and zero cents ($109,727.00) in United States currency that was seized on or about March 27, 2018 from 3 Oregon Trail, Waterford, New York 12188;
Some of the cash seized at Nancy Salzman’s former home at 3 Oregon Trail.
– The real property located at 8 Hale Drive, Halfmoon New York 12065, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings [This property has been referred to as Raniere’s library”];
– The real property located at 7 Generals Way, Clifton Park, New York 12065, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings, and all proceeds traceable thereto [This home was owned by Allison Mack];
– The real property located at 447 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings, and all proceeds traceable thereto;
– The real property located at 455 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings, and all proceeds traceable thereto;
– The real property located at 457 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings, and all proceeds traceable thereto;
– The Steinway grand piano located in Nancy Salzman’s former residence at 3 Oregon Trail. As previously reported, the estimated cost of that piano was $40,000 (There is also a $90,000 Steinway piano located at 8 Hale Drive – and the government will get that in conjunction with its seizure of that property); and
– First Principles, Inc., the Delaware company that owns, among other things, the Rational Inquiry™ technology that includes all 2,000 modules developed by Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman plus various patents for products that were developed by him (e.g., the NXIVM sashes).
Following the issuance of the seizure applications on the three New Karner Road properties, Sara Bronfman, who, along with her sister, paid for them, submitted a claim against them.
In order to avoid any issues that might hold up the sale of those properties, the feds agreed to pay Sara 20 percent of the proceeds of the sale to be capped at $200,000 – and Judge Garaufis approved that agreement (See: Bronfman Getting $200K From government Sale of NXIVM Headquarters).
Based on an evaluation of current real estate prices of comparable commercial property, the original purchase prices and the assessed valuation, it seems likely that the three New Larner Road properties will net more at least $1 million and possibly $2 million or more.
If even the lower figure is realized, Bronfman will get the $200,000 cap.
**********
So, How Much Money Will Be Available To The Victims?
Although there are still several open issues – such as who will be deemed to be victims in this case; whether Judge Garaufis will impose any additional restitution orders against the other co-defendants who have yet to be sentenced (Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, and Kathy Russell); how much, if any, of Keith Raniere’s inheritance from the estate of Pam Cafritz will be subject to restitution claims; etc. – we now have enough information to begin estimating how much money will be available for the victims in this case.
Let’s start adding it up:
– $6,000,000 – Cash Forfeiture By Clare Bronfman
– $515,577 – Cash From Nancy Salzman’s House
– $108,371 – 8 Hale Drive (Estimate)
– $45,070 – 7 General’s Way (Estimate) [Market Value of $221,000 minus existing mortgage]
– $750,000 – 447 New Karner Road (Estimate)
– $550,000 – 455 New Karner Road (Estimate minus $200,000 to Sara Bronfman)
– $750,000 – 457 New Karner Road (Estimate)
– $40,000 – Steinway Piano at 3 Oregon Trail (Estimate)
– $5,000 – Damaged Steinway Piano at 8 Hale Drive (Estimate) [Frank Parlato has seen the Steinway at 8 Hale Drive post Keith’s hot tub collapsing the floor and says the piano was almost completely undamaged and believes my estimate is too low. He estimates the piano is worth at least $20,000.]
– $25,000 – Assets of First Principles, Inc. [Note: Someone, perhaps a well-to-do former Nxian , might bid on the First Principles corporation at a substantially higher price than our estimate since that company has a legal claim to all the Nxivm modules sashes, etc.].
_________________________
$8,788,812- TOTAL
At a minimum, it looks like Judge Garaufis will have at least $8.5 million to award to those individuals that he deems to be victims of Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, and Kathy Russell.
And that figure could go up substantially if the judge includes some/all of the $8-million that Keith reportedly inherited from the estate of Pam Cafritz.
The judge could also impose additional restitution on any of the defendants that have yet to be sentenced. But given that he recently allowed Nancy and Lauren to each sell a property they owned – and to keep the proceeds to pay for living expenses – that appears to be unlikely.
So, for now, it looks like the pot of available money for the adjudicated victims will be somewhere in the neighborhood of $8-$16 million – which sounds like a lot until you remember that there may be as many as 80-100 claimants for that money.
If there’s $8 million in the pot and 100 approved claimants, that would allow each of them to receive an average payment of $80,000 (Remember, it is Judge Garaufis who will decide exactly who is a “victim” – and how much each such victim deserves in compensation).
But if there’s $16 million in the pot and only 40 approved claimants, they could each get an average payment of $400,000.
We also have to account for whatever legal fees, if any, each approved victim may have to pay. Some have reportedly filed their claims directly with the court while others have reportedly hired attorneys to do so.. [Ed. Note: Attorney Neil Glazer is representing a number of the people seeking designation as victims qualifying for restitution. His firm, Kohn Swift and Graf of Philadelphia will be getting a percentage of their individual awards. Glazer represents around 80 plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Nxivm leaders.]
Time will tell who Judge Garaufis deems to be victims and how much each of them gets. However, given that all the filings for restitution may be under seal, we may never really know.
Another NXIVM “riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma”…
**********
Fate Of Other NXIVM Assets Is Still Unknown
It is still not known what happened to all the other assets that NXIVM had at the time of its takedown by the prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York.
This includes the following properties that were known to have been owned by NXIVM-related entities back in mid-2011 (There are likely additional properties that NXIVM acquired between mid-2011 and March 2018 – which is when the NXIVM takedown started happening):
RE: COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES
451 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12065-3821
453 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12065-3821
10 Maxwell Drive, Clifton Park, NY
– The registered address for Events for Humanity, Inc.
– The registered address for House of Equus LLC
– The registered address for Occam’s Razor LLC
– The registered address for Our Evolution LLC
– The registered address for Slate River Mobile LLC
– The registered address for The Ethical Foundation, Inc.
– The registered address for The Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, Inc.
– The registered address for Ethical Science, Inc.
– The registered address for TRUTH LLC
– The registered address for Ultima
– The registered address for WHARE LLC
5 Southside Drive, Suite #259, Clifton Park, NY
– The registered address for A Capella Innovations, Inc.
– The registered address for NX Trust
– The registered address for Spirit @ 19, Inc.
319 Ushers Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065
– The registered address for Axiology, Inc.
629 Plank Road, Suite # 233, Clifton Park, NY
– The registered address for Village Hall LLC
1479 Route 9, Suite # 202, Clifton Park, NY 12065
– The registered address for WHARE LLC
Romano’s Restaurant/1475 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065
– Reportedly purchased by Barbara J. Bouchey on an individual basis – but the actual purchaser may have been NXT Trust
– Ownership later transferred to Village Hall LLC
– Operated as a “members only” club under the name “Apropos”
– Hosted NXIVM/ESP’s Holiday Parties
9 Douglas Avenue, Rensselaer, NY
– The registered address for Althetica LLC
***************
RE: RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES
7 Bay Hill Court, Clifton Park, NY 12065-1204
1 Brigantine Place, Clifton Park, NY 12065
1 Flintlock Lane, Clifton Park, NY 12065
2 Flintlock Lane, Clifton Park, NY 12065
3 Flintlock Lane, Clifton Park, NY 12065
– The registered address for Buyers Advocate, Inc.
– The registered address for First Principles, Inc.
– The registered address for The Raniere Group, Inc.
– The registered address for The Think Fund, Inc.
– Jointly owned by Keith Raniere and Karen Unterreiner
7 Grant Hill Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065-7604
– The registered address for Elite Marketing Professionals, Inc
115 Grenadier Court, Clifton Park, NY 12065-6577
3 Hale Drive, Clifton Park, NY 12065
– Owned by NXIVM Properties LLC
– The registered address for POIESIS, Inc.
9 Hale Drive, Clifton Park, NY 12065
– Owned by Axiology, Inc.
21 Hollandale Lane, Apartment H, Clifton Park, NY 12065-5257
11 Montgomery Way, Clifton Park, NY 12065-7606
13 Twilight Drive in Clifton Park, NY 12065
12 Wilton Court, Clifton Park, NY 12065
203 Yorktown Drive, Clifton Park, NY 12065
1 Woodin Drive, Halfmoon, NY
2 Woodin Drive, Halfmoon, NY
Lot At Corner of Stone Quarry & Woodin Drive, Halfmoon, NY
35 Odell Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10701-1247
19 Comments
K.R. Claviger-
Excellent reporting! I can’t wait to see how the Judge splits the money verdict pie; which victims will come out on top and who will get the metaphorical short end of the stick?
***
It’s completely tasteless, but we should set up betting pools.
Rules: Name the top 10 and bottom 10 recipients, by share size, of the judge’s verdict. 🙂
It’s really unbelievable that victims of nonviolent crimes would be eligible to get that much.
These damages will be subtracted from the civil suit damages…..?
Who really is the one playing the extortionist here…
—Neil Glazer’s firm, Kohn Swift and Graf of Philadelphia will be getting a percentage of their individual awards.
Tell the truth! 🙂
Neil Glazer’s law firm will be getting the lion’s share of the CASH. Neil Galzer is no hero. He is not working PRO BONO. Neil is a Shmuck who roped in a bunch of bing-bongs.
One time Neil, working on Toni Natalie’s behalf, threatened to sue a journalist working on the Nxivm story. The journalist in question educated Neil who his client really is [redacted]
Forgot my buddy Neil is in Philadelphia
There was an old madam
Who lived in a Zoo
She had so many boxes of cash
She didn’t know WHO to screw.
Next.
Is the federal or state government looking into the law firms that committed fraud on NXIVMs behalf?
The criminal network of NXIVM extends to law enforcement, lawyers, elected government, why haven’t they been investigated or charged?
“Anonymous
February 4, 2021 at 3:57 pm
Is the federal or state government looking into the law firms that committed fraud on NXIVMs behalf?
The criminal network of NXIVM extends to law enforcement, lawyers, elected government, why haven’t they been investigated or charged?”
The Wolves protect each other.
Do you think Joe Biden will prosecute Hunter Biden for serving as Joe’s bag man?
Do you think Andrew Cuomo will be prosecuted for putting contagious people in nursing homes with vulnerable elderly people?
Vanguard said there are no ultimate victims.
Once the defense attorney points that out in court, won’t the judge have to dismiss all this?
Otherwise won’t there be like writs of habeas corpus delicti and other stuff like those two lawyers who work with Anthony said?
Are you referring to those 2 lawyers who just sought oily retirement and have booked a suite in auld Bellevue, until further notice, or know ‘dis?
Well gee willikers. Another postcard from the hedge?
Beating through the gigantic bushes, carrying law libraries, as yet unread, upon their slumped shoulders, like a widdle team of mythological oxen?
Tis a fine day to be Irish, by God. The poetry is nearly overwhelming. I have even begin to make amends with Tolstoy. A revolutionary misunderstanding over the fate of Anna Karenina has come to an end, after more than a half-century of outrage and disgust. ( It was much, much worse than Old Yeller.)
Yet, yes, there is peace at last.
But Nancy Salzman will never be allowed to breathe easily again. Not as Nancy Salzman, anyhow. Cowabunga! What an udder mess she has made.
But at least Nancy Salzman can stroke her chin whiskers with a slight measure of pleasure, since her rival, Clare Bronfman has gotten cut down to size.
Begun, ffs. Beguine the beguine. Yeah.
How Much Will the ‘Victims’ of Raniere Get in Court-Ordered Restitution? – Up to a Total of $16 Million to Be Divided By Those the Judge Decides Are Victims. The laws are made to be broken by the correct people. There we have the real deal. There are no victims, just perpetrators that were looking for Money. Big deal, they destroy a whole community just for their greed.
Frank,
A while back I warned you that Incels would hold Keith Raniere up as their flaccid goblin king and worship at the alter of his glowing blue essence. Anthony is an Elliot Rodgers fanboy.
⬆️
No one cares about incels. They serve no purpose.
Joshua,
You say ” there are no victims”. But you really present as a person who feels very victimized.
I
What do you gain by feeling like a victim?
What are you afraid of?
Where is your integrity?
What’s in it for you to be suppressive?
What would happen if you took responsibility for your feelings rather than blaming them on other people?
What are you even talking about? [redacted] Tell your master, KR, to take your advice, take responsibility, and stop blaming others for his situation.
Exactly right! Raniere must be asked those questions so he might be able to realize he should stop being a hypocritical perverted coward whose current value is akin to that of a soft toilet paper roll. Feels very nice at face value but all you can do with it is wipe feces!
I wonder how the local realtors and investors feel about all those properties flooding the market at once.
Why didn’t the government seize everything? Is there a monetary threshold or are those properties in Sara’s name?
What about the mythical Bitcoin?