Heidi: I Believe the Lost Women Were Poisoned Including My Sister Gina Hutchinson!

Ed. Note: I recently wrote in my post Did Raniere Poison Pam Cafrtiz, Barbara Jeske, Kristin Keeffe and Karen Unterreiner? that there is substantial evidence that Keith Raniere may have poisoned Kristin Keeffe, Karen Unterreiner, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske. Heidi Hutchinson, whose sister Gina died mysteriously in 2002, after years of association with Raniere, has her own thoughts to offer. She believes it true, in part because she thinks Keith or his minions tried to poison her sister with a black moldy substance. She also recounts a freaky experience where she got food poisoning after being with some of his minions and afterward Raniere wanted a sample of her excrement. None of it is proof but it adds to the body of knowledge we know about the monster.

By Heidi Hutchinson

I don’t know how, but I know it to be true at the bottom of my soul that Keith Raniere was poisoning women.

He despised them all, and he despises those who do his most vile and evil bidding the most.

After all, without them, Raniere would not be where he is today. The place he was always, as long as I’ve known him, been headed: Locked away in a prison cell — where, indeed, some others who may even have killed for him also belong.

As Keith not only admits, but boasted of in a recorded interview — he’s had people killed …for HIS beliefs or THEIRS.

“The Rat” admitted as much as well, regarding my sister, Gina Hutchinson, and Kristin Snyder’s apparent suicide.

There’s another thing or two that causes me to know deep down that Keith killed these women.

Keith and his accomplices may have tried the same on me!

The Department of Justice revealed in court that Keith, [and NXIVM] spy on perceived enemies. I am convinced that was the case with me for years.

I moved, I believed, far from the clutches of Keith and NXIVM, following the publication of the 2012 Albany Times Union series wherein I helped expose Keith Raniere as a pedophile. [In Raniere’s Shadow]

[Ed. Note: Heidi Hutchinson was the first to go to Jim Odato of the Albany Times Union to reveal Keith’s statutory rape of her sister, Gina, when she was 14.]

With the cat out of the bag, so to speak, I felt relatively safe for a time. By 2015 or so, I hadn’t thought of Keith much for years.

There were a few exceptions, some signs he might have been spooking me: In 2014, a message repeatedly flashed across my computer screen. This was just after Kristin Keeffe fled from Nxivm. The message on my screen came in big red letters and read “Kristin come home”. Was it Ben Myer’s handiwork?

I didn’t want to know from Raniere or NXIVM ever again, after the colossal failure of law enforcement to follow up on the Albany TU expose’ to make a dent in NXIVM’s expansion.

Anyone who signs up for a cult venerating a douchebag who raped 12-year-old Rhiannon must want what they’ve got coming. I don’t believe that anyone who stayed in from Kristin Kreuk to Allison Mack to Clare and Sara Bronfman were unaware of the Times Union series.

There were other signs, however, that Nxivm was still in my life.

I mostly ignored these until 2016, when I began having vivid nightmares — a sure sign I was sublimating some knowledge from myself. Keith’s face would appear on the body of a snake poised to strike me and, at times, I would awake just as it’s poisonous fangs were about to sink into my neck.

One day I googled a YouTube video Keith made boasting about how a rattlesnake he’d come across, magically, didn’t strike him.

Funny, the same thing had happened to me while hiking but there was nothing “magical” about it. I just stayed calm and tread lightly on my merry way.

It wasn’t until around the time Frank and Toni Natalie contacted me in the summer of 2017 about the branding that it all began to add up.

Frank has most of the details and whatever evidence I could offer. The FBI asked me to make police reports on any unusual incidents and I did, but I cannot be certain every oddity could be ascribed to NXIVM.

Those who tune in to Frank’s Investigation Discovery, “The Lost Woman of NXIVM” special [Sunday Dec. 8, 2019, 9 pm ET] will learn about what Gina wrote in her journal. About the (spoiler alert) mysterious “black poison” that’s used for “a perfect human sacrifice.”

I have no clue what it is, what constitutes it. I originally assumed it was some kind of black mold.

It wasn’t until the “Lost Women” producers pointed out the notes about “black poison” Gina made in her journal — something that never caught my eye before – did it make sense to me.

Previously I had taken the reference to be some sort of Buddhist mumbo jumbo. I did not equate the black substance with a possible poison attempt on Gina.

I do not think there would be any way now to test Gina. But there may yet be a chance with the other women. The FBI might be able to discover what might have been used to kill, to suicide, to disappear the other Lost Women of NXIVM – Barbara Jeske and Pam Cafritz [if they can find Pam’s body.]

Exhumation of Barbara Jeske might be in order.

I’m eternally grateful for the intervention the EDNY DOJ has made thus far to help avoid my being made one of those lost women.

One other note, in 1999-2000, I suffered a near-deadly bout of food poisoning while visiting Albany.

Kristin Keeffe will surely recall that happening, It was on the same night Gina and I stopped by for drinks at the bar she was tending.

I also met Steve Ose there. I’m sure Gina was not involved. It may have been a sheer coincidence. Or perhaps the poisoning was just to have a little “trickster” fun that may have gone a little overboard.

The oddest part was that after I was pumped back to life. A “scientist” of some sort showed up at the hospital scraping my exploded shit off the bathroom walls in the ER and Gina, too, collected a sample for Keith, she said.

This is breaking news for Frank — just as the potential poisonings attributed to Keith are breaking news for me.

Except that once in a lucid dream I saw Pam’s poisoned corpse laid out just like a sacrifice, just like Gina’s was.

I’m calling all angels — begging you, please, come forward and share what you know no matter how crazy it makes you sound or who might take advantage of you in doing so.

There’s safety in numbers and you might just be holding the missing piece of this puzzle to save another soul from being lost to NXIVM.

