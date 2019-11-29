Did Raniere Poison Pam Cafrtiz, Barbara Jeske, Kristin Keeffe and Karen Unterreiner?

In addition to exploring the disappearance of Kristin Snyder and the suspicious death of Gina Hutchinson, the Lost Women of Nxivm, a film I made for Investigation Discovery [ID], will explore the cases of four women who lived with Keith Alan Raniere who all developed cancer.

Only two survived.

The ID documentary will air on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 9 pm ET. and includes interviews with numerous women who were once close to Raniere, including two women who lived with him and survived cancer.

In an interview with Radar Online this week, I told journalist Melissa Roberto that I believe there was a nefarious reason why four women – Pam Cafrtiz, Barbara Jeske, Kristin Keeffe and Karen Unterreiner – who lived with Raniere – all developed cancer.

“I believe he did poison them,” I told Radar. “He was trying to poison these women and he was trying to weaken their immune systems, and they got sick.”

In the ID film, one of the cancer survivors gives me a hair sample which was tested by a forensic scientist to see if she was, in fact, poisoned.

“When viewers watch this film, they can judge for themselves whether my theory is a worthy one,” I told Radar.

Without giving away everything in the show, it is a fact that the test results are frightening.

It is also a fact that of the women who lived with Raniere or were closest to him, five out of six, counting Nancy Salzman, got cancer.

Only one, Mariana Fernandez, who Raniere chose to have a child with, escaped cancer.

Four women lived with Raniere at 3 Flintlock Lane. Nancy hosted Raniere almost every morning for breakfast.

If one of the women was poisoned, if we have that proof – then it is not stretch to believe that all of them were poisoned.

But who did the poisoning?

Two women of his inner circle told me – and they had not spoken to each other in years, so they told me separately – that Keith claimed that they were indeed poisoned and that Edgar Bronfman hired someone to do the poisoning.

Raniere claimed that Bronfman was after him, not the women, but they were unfortunately collateral damage.

This explanation came after they confronted him about the high incidence of cancer in their house at 3 Flintlock. Besides the four women living at 3 Flintlock, four cats also got cancer and died.

While Raniere’s response to the cancer-stricken women – that Edgar Bronfman was trying to poison him [not them] was said with a straight face and one of deep concern – somehow Raniere remained healthy. Only the women got cancer.

At one point, Raniere said he would test the house, and test the water, but he never did so.

Raniere also told the women that giving cancer to others was not only possible but it was the new high-tech way to assassinate people, the wave of the future, and that the CIA already used this method to assassinate troublesome people.

Raniere pointed out that Bronfman had CIA connections and was close to Bill Clinton.

Curiously, Raniere, one of the women told me, never drank water from the tap at their house.

ID’s The Lost Women of NXIVM will include interviews with a number of people with knowledge of Raniere, including the first on-record interview with Kristin Keeffe, who was Raniere’s legal liaison. Keeffe had a child with Raniere during her 24-year long relationship with him.

She discovered her pregnancy when she was eight months pregnant when she collapsed at 3 Flintlock and was found in a pool of blood.

She was rushed to the hospital, tested and doctors discovered that not only was she pregnant but she also had cervical cancer. Being eight months pregnant, it was too late for Raniere to order an abortion. She had the child, a son.

Raniere and Keeffe, to protect Raniere’s reputation as a celibate monk, told his followers that the child was adopted, that the mother had died giving childbirth and the father was unknown.

Raniere’s close followers, like Cafritz and Jeske, were aware that Raniere was the father and Keeffe the mother, but they lied to followers to preserve the “integrity and nobility” of the Nxivm mission.

I also interviewed the other cancer survivor [Karen] who lived at his house, whose hair samples are tested – [with horrifying results].

Let’s look at the record:

Pam Cafritz had renal [kidney] cancer. Once she had cancer, Raniere took over her treatment. For a time he prescribed a white milky beverage for her to drink.

Karen had bladder cancer.

Karen did not follow Raniere’s treatment plan and survived. It is my opinion that Raniere was pretty certain Karen would die [after all he likely poisoned her] and did not bother much about her treatment.

Kristin Keeffe had cervical cancer. She survived.

Barbara Jeske had brain cancer. She followed Raniere’s treatment regime. Dr. Brandon Porter oversaw it. At least one person I interviewed that was involved in her care felt that Dr. Porter and Raniere were poisoning Jeske to ensure she died.

At one point Barbara was taking small pellets that had a terrible smell. Barbara called them “do-do’ pills. I asked her sister Cindy Liberatore what they were and it was her understanding that they actually included some kind of excrement, whether animal or human she was not certain.

I could well imagine how tickled Raniere would be getting poor Barbara to believe that he was trying to cure her while feeding her excrement as medicine.

Nancy Salzman had breast cancer. She survived but had her breasts removed. Raniere was on the run in Mexico and then later was arrested so he could not manage her care. She survived.

There are some who think it’s impossible to give another person cancer. They may be right.

It is possible that just living with Raniere is enough to give anyone cancer.

It is also possible that Raniere was poisoning women closest to him, out of his passion to destroy others and cancer was inadvertently the result. Raniere was not trying necessarily to give women who loved him cancer, he just wanted to torture and poison them slowly.

And the cancer they contracted was just his good luck.

It is curious that the metals we found in the hair sample of one woman [Karen] were metals that up until just a few years ago were not normally tested for cases of poisoning. Raniere likely did his poisoning from between 2005- 2014 and probably enjoyed his subtle form of poisoning.

I will get into this much more after the ID show airs. After it does, I would expect authorities will want to investigate.

As for testing the other cancer victims, we do not know where Pam Cafritz’s body is presently. After she died, or just prior to her death, Raniere, with Dr. Brandon Porter, Esther Chiappone Carlson, Jim Del Negro and Mariana Fernandez, placed her in a bathtub filled with ice.

Supposedly Raniere was to have her body frozen and kept in a cryogenic tomb. Whether her body ever made it there is unknown.

If it is – her hair should be tested.

As for Barbara Jeske, she was buried by her family in Stuart, Florida. Raniere tried to keep her body, he said, to freeze it and store it in a cryogenic tomb. Her family refused to permit it.

Raniere asked if he could keep her head [including her hair, of course] but the family refused to sever the head of Barbara Jeske, so Raniere could not freeze it.

Raniere claimed to his gullible followers that he, the great scientist and inventor, was working on a invention that could bring the dead back to life and he wanted Pam and Barb preserved for that reason.

Raniere also insisted that his home at 21 Oregon Place, the home he moved to after leaving his home at 3 Flintlock, where he lived for nearly 30 years, was to be kept exactly as it was when Pam lived there for the final year of her life.

Tender Ranere said, “I want it exactly the same so that when I bring her back to life, she will be used to the home and be comfortable there with all her possessions and surroundings the same.”

I suspect that Raniere will have little chance of bringing Pam back from the dead, but I will wager that it is better than 50 percent odds that he helped make her die in the first place.

