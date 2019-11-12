Is Dr. Danielle Roberts Still Branding DOS Slaves?

Having just reviewed why Dr. Brandon Porter had his medical license revoked by the NYS Department of Health (NYSDOH), several Frank Report readers wrote to ask what’s going on with Porter’s female counterpart in NXIVM, Dr. Danielle Roberts.

Although we know that the NYSDOH opened a formal investigation of Roberts, we do not know if that investigation has been concluded – and, if it was, what the outcome was.

The Roberts investigation centered on four questions:

(1) Did she practice medicine with negligence on one or more occasions?

(2) Did she practice medicine with gross negligence on one or more occasions?

(3) Did she fail to utilize scientifically accepted precautions and infection-control measures during the DOS branding procedures?

(4) Is she morally unfit to practice medicine?

The investigation of Roberts started almost two years ago.

That’s when NYSDOH subpoenaed eight “Jane Doe” women to testify, under oath, about the brandings.

Whether any of those women ever testified – and/or whether they invoked their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination – is not known.

What is known is that Roberts is still practicing medicine in New York State.

Earlier today, I contacted the Northview Hospital – which is located at 888 Old Country Road in Plainview, NY – by calling (516) 719-2546.

And, sure enough, I found out that Roberts is still practicing medicine out of that location – which is a hamlet located in the Town of Oyster Bay on Long Island.

As recently as November 8th, one of her patients gave her a “1-Star” rating on the Vitals website at https://www.vitals.com/doctors/Dr_Danielle_Roberts/reviews.

Another also gave her a “1-Star” rating on November 6th – and noted that she “branded women as part of a sex cult”.

What Else Is Roberts Doing These Days?

Is it possible that Roberts is still branding new DOS recruits with Keith Raniere’s initials with the same stencils she used to brand the original 100-150 DOS slaves?

Well, since Nicki Clyne, a Shift Manager at a bar/restaurant named Izzy Rose in Brooklyn – and the woman who replaced Allison Mack as the head of DOS after Allison Mack was charged with sex trafficking and several other crimes – is still recruiting new DOS members, it would make sense to have Roberts do the brandings.

She is, after all, the most experienced person in the world when it comes to burning the initials KAR onto the pubic areas on young women without the use of any anesthetics.

And since where she still practices medicine is only about 30 miles away from Brooklyn, it wouldn’t be all that inconvenient for her to pop over there and brand whatever new recruits Nicki has managed to hook.

Maybe Izzy Rose is offering some sort of deal where you can get their renowned vegan tacos with a burnt pubis on the side.

Or maybe they'll give you a discount on their specialty cocktails after you get branded so you can take the edge off the pain.

Why Has Roberts Not Had Her Medical License Revoked?

It is absolutely mind-boggling to me that NYSDOH has not already taken away Roberts’ medical license.

Without her, the brandings may never have happened.

Who else but a female doctor who was a long-time member of NXIVM and reportedly the first DOS member to be branded would a DOS recruit trust to brand their pubic area?

Would the 100-150 DOS slaves who were actually branded have gone through the ordeal if it was Brandon Porter doing the branding? Extremely unlikely.

Is there any other doctor in New York State who would have been willing to scarify the genital areas of 100-150 women while they were being held done by several other women? Extremely unlikely.

Is there any other doctor in New York State who would have been willing to sear the flesh of 100-150 women without providing them with any anesthesia? Extremely unlikely.

Is there any other doctor in New York State who would have been willing to brand the initials of Keith Raniere on the genital areas of 100-150 women? Extremely unlikely.

Is there any other doctor in New York State who would have allowed someone to film the branding of 100-150 women so that Keith Raniere would be able to watch them squeal in pain as their flesh was seared with a cauterizing pen? Extremely unlikely.

Is there any other doctor in New York State who would have allowed 100-150 women who were half-starved and sleep-deprived to undergo a medical procedure as painful as scarification? Extremely unlikely.

Is there any other doctor in New York State who would have proceeded to brand 100-150 women who had been told that they were actually going to be getting a small tattoo? Extremely unlikely.

Is there any other doctor in New York State who would not have reported Raniere’s blackmailing and coercive activities to law enforcement authorities? Extremely unlikely.

NYSDOH Secrecy & Delays Work Against Public’s Interest

One of the problems with the way that NYSDOH investigates complaints against doctors is that everything is done in secret.

In the case of Dr. Roberts, the agency won’t even confirm whether she is – or was – being investigated by its Office of Professional Medical Conduct (OPMC).

Only if a doctor is found guilty will the public be able to find out that a complaint was filed against that doctor.

Per NYSDOH’s policy, “Information on previous closed complaints, dismissed actions, and ongoing investigations is confidential, as are the names and identities of complainants”.

So, even if a doctor has had numerous complaints filed against them, the public will not be given access to that information unless one or more of those complaints result in a conviction.

Another problem with the way that NYSDOH investigates complaints is that the process is extremely drawn-out.

Although the agency claims that it “makes it a priority to close cases as quickly as possible”, it also notes that its investigations are complex – and that cases that go to hearing take even longer.

In the case of Dr. Roberts, the first complaint regarding her branding activities was made on July 7, 2017 by Sarah Edmondson.

More than 28 months have gone by since that complaint was filed.

*****

Roberts’ Patients Deserve to Know About Her Branding Activities & the Complaints That Have Been Against Her

It is simply inexplicable why NYSDOH would not want Roberts’ future patients to know about the brandings that she’s done on behalf of Raniere and his NXIVM cult – and the various complaints that have been filed against her.

Wouldn’t that kind of information be relevant to someone who was considering putting their health and life in her hands?

Why does NYSDOH believe that information about unfounded complaints and ongoing investigations should not be shared with the general public?

We know more about allegations of inappropriate conduct that have been made against professional athletes than we do about similar allegations that have been made against doctors in New York State.

Does that make sense to anyone?

