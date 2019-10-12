Nicki Clyne Now Working at Bar in Brooklyn Under Phony Name

Nicki Clyne, 36, has risen to the top. The top of the bartending business that is.

That’s right, Nicki Clyne is a shift manager for a bar in Brooklyn called Izzy Rose – which, according to locals in the Clinton Hill neighborhood, serves great exotic drinks along with tasty vegan food.

At Izzy Rose’s, Nicki is going by an alias, “Nicki Leigh,” so as not to attract too much suspicion or unwanted attention to the place.

But wherever the stain of Keith Alan Raniere goes, there is bound to be controversy.

Several of the employees of the bar recently quit after the chef discovered who Nicki really is and alerted the staff.

Maybe they were not wrong to try to distance themselves from the culty queen. Clyne was doing more than merely scheduling bartenders and overseeing the chef prepare vegan nachos.

She was actively recruiting and, reportedly, tried to get a kindhearted, hardworking employee involved in the Nxivm cult – that brands and blackmails women.

You’ve Come Along Way Baby

Clyne, who joined Nxivm in 2006, quit her co-starring role in the hit TV show Battlestar Gallactica to move from Vancouver to Albany, NY, to follow Keith Raniere.

She was still under contract and her role was so popular with viewers that the producers of the show had to “kill off” her character, Callie, in season four – when she was the height of her popularity – after she insisted that she would no longer act on a lowbrow TV show.

Raniere had taught her she was meant for higher purposes – as part of his mission to create a “more noble civilization.”

For a time, Clyne became Raniere’s number one sex slave – and, according to testimony at Raniere’s criminal trial, Clyne was crestfallen when she found out that Allison Mack, another TV star who left her career at its peak, was also one of Raniere’s sex slaves and was to gradually displace her.

All turned out well in the end, however.

Clyne needed to remain in the US. She is a Canadian citizen and her visa was expired or expiring. Raniere arranged for his slaves – Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne – to marry each other in order to secure Clyne’s green card.

Both Mack and Clyne achieved elevated status in the hierarchy of Raniere’s sex slaver cult, DOS [Dominus Obsequious Sororium], and were each selected as one of eight of Raniere’s First Line slaves.

A group ceremony was planned involving the first line slaves and their master [in the center] Keith Alan Raniere. It included all of the women above performing fellatio on Raniere at the same time.

DOS was set up as a pyramid – with Raniere as the Grandmaster, followed by eight First Line Masters [who were Raniere’s first line slaves] who each, in turn, had slaves under them. The plan was that these slaves would also recruit slaves – 6 in each slave pod – who would also recruit six slaves – to create a formula of 6-6-6.

Clyne, along with Mack and other First Line slaves, was in Mexico when Raniere was arrested. At the time, the First Line slaves were planning a group blow job for Raniere – as a “re-commitment ceremony” when, unfortunately, the Mexican federal police arrived to arrest Raniere and deport him to the U.S. border – where the FBI promptly arrested him on sex trafficking charges.

He has been in US federal custody ever since and was convicted on June 19th of seven felony counts including sex trafficking after a six-week jury trial. Raniere is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Nicki Is Loyal to Her Master

After his arrest, most members of Nxivm left the cult, but not Nicki.

She stuck loyally by her leader and moved from Albany to Brooklyn where she could be near him. Raniere is being held in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

Though it is believed that she has not seen Raniere since that fateful day [March 26, 2018] when he was arrested, she has stepped up and assumed the leadership of his brainchild, DOS, and has kept his remaining slaves under her careful discipline and rule.

At her new job at Izzy Rose’s, it is not known if Clyne is working for wages paid “under the table” – or has deceived the owner about her identity. It is possible the owner knew all along who Clyne is and is paying her legally in her own name and allowing her to use an alias with coworkers so as not to alarm them.

In addition to running the bar and eatery, Clyne continues to operate DOS and is responsible for making sure slaves respond by text within 60 seconds to her nightly “readiness drills.” In the past, slaves who did not respond timely were beaten on their bare buttocks with a paddle.

For a time, Clyne tried her hand at stand up comedy and appeared at various coffee houses and tiny venues to indifferent audiences. Some have said that, though she might be an excellent slave to Raniere and a great slave master to other branded women, she is simply not funny as a comedienne.

Clyne did stand up comedy routines at Raniere’s annual birthday party – an elaborate $350,000 plus affair – lasting 10 days in Silver Bay in the Adirondacks – called Vanguard Week.

https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Nicki-Clyne.mp4 Here is an actual clip of Nicki doing comedy. You can judge for yourself if she is funny or not.

For now, Nicki is back at the top of her game – shift managing a bar and clandestinely running DOS. She shares an apartment in Brooklyn with some of her slaves. Recently, one of Nicki’s slaves, Michele Hatchette, also secured a job at a nearby restaurant where she is a manager.

One day, Hatchette reportedly brought Clyne into the restaurant and introduced her to the staff under the guise of Clyne being a “restaurateur”. It was suspected that the true purpose of the introduction was for Clyne to try to recruit the women there.

