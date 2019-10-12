Nicki Clyne Now Working at Bar in Brooklyn Under Phony Name

Nicki Clyne, 36, has risen to the top. The top of the bartending business that is.
That’s right, Nicki Clyne is a shift manager for a bar in Brooklyn called Izzy Rose – which, according to locals in the Clinton Hill neighborhood, serves great exotic drinks along with tasty vegan food.
At Izzy Rose’s, Nicki is going by an alias, “Nicki Leigh,” so as not to attract too much suspicion or unwanted attention to the place.
But wherever the stain of Keith Alan Raniere goes, there is bound to be controversy.
Several of the employees of the bar recently quit after the chef discovered who Nicki really is and alerted the staff.
Maybe they were not wrong to try to distance themselves from the culty queen. Clyne was doing more than merely scheduling bartenders and overseeing the chef prepare vegan nachos.
She was actively recruiting and, reportedly, tried to get a kindhearted, hardworking employee involved in the Nxivm cult – that brands and blackmails women.
You’ve Come Along Way Baby
Clyne, who joined Nxivm in 2006, quit her co-starring role in the hit TV show Battlestar Gallactica to move from Vancouver to Albany, NY, to follow Keith Raniere.
She was still under contract and her role was so popular with viewers that the producers of the show had to “kill off” her character, Callie, in season four – when she was the height of her popularity – after she insisted that she would no longer act on a lowbrow TV show.
Raniere had taught her she was meant for higher purposes – as part of his mission to create a “more noble civilization.”
For a time, Clyne became Raniere’s number one sex slave – and, according to testimony at Raniere’s criminal trial, Clyne was crestfallen when she found out that Allison Mack, another TV star who left her career at its peak, was also one of Raniere’s sex slaves and was to gradually displace her.
All turned out well in the end, however.
Clyne needed to remain in the US. She is a Canadian citizen and her visa was expired or expiring. Raniere arranged for his slaves – Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne – to marry each other in order to secure Clyne’s green card.
Both Mack and Clyne achieved elevated status in the hierarchy of Raniere’s sex slaver cult, DOS [Dominus Obsequious Sororium], and were each selected as one of eight of Raniere’s First Line slaves.
A group ceremony was planned involving the first line slaves and their master [in the center] Keith Alan Raniere. It included all of the women above performing fellatio on Raniere at the same time.
DOS was set up as a pyramid – with Raniere as the Grandmaster, followed by eight First Line Masters [who were Raniere’s first line slaves] who each, in turn, had slaves under them. The plan was that these slaves would also recruit slaves – 6 in each slave pod – who would also recruit six slaves – to create a formula of 6-6-6.
Clyne, along with Mack and other First Line slaves, was in Mexico when Raniere was arrested. At the time, the First Line slaves were planning a group blow job for Raniere – as a “re-commitment ceremony” when, unfortunately, the Mexican federal police arrived to arrest Raniere and deport him to the U.S. border – where the FBI promptly arrested him on sex trafficking charges.
He has been in US federal custody ever since and was convicted on June 19th of seven felony counts including sex trafficking after a six-week jury trial. Raniere is scheduled to be sentenced in January.
Nicki Is Loyal to Her Master
After his arrest, most members of Nxivm left the cult, but not Nicki.
She stuck loyally by her leader and moved from Albany to Brooklyn where she could be near him. Raniere is being held in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.
Though it is believed that she has not seen Raniere since that fateful day [March 26, 2018] when he was arrested, she has stepped up and assumed the leadership of his brainchild, DOS, and has kept his remaining slaves under her careful discipline and rule.
At her new job at Izzy Rose’s, it is not known if Clyne is working for wages paid “under the table” – or has deceived the owner about her identity. It is possible the owner knew all along who Clyne is and is paying her legally in her own name and allowing her to use an alias with coworkers so as not to alarm them.
In addition to running the bar and eatery, Clyne continues to operate DOS and is responsible for making sure slaves respond by text within 60 seconds to her nightly “readiness drills.” In the past, slaves who did not respond timely were beaten on their bare buttocks with a paddle.
For a time, Clyne tried her hand at stand up comedy and appeared at various coffee houses and tiny venues to indifferent audiences. Some have said that, though she might be an excellent slave to Raniere and a great slave master to other branded women, she is simply not funny as a comedienne.
Clyne did stand up comedy routines at Raniere’s annual birthday party – an elaborate $350,000 plus affair – lasting 10 days in Silver Bay in the Adirondacks – called Vanguard Week.
Here is an actual clip of Nicki doing comedy. You can judge for yourself if she is funny or not.
For now, Nicki is back at the top of her game – shift managing a bar and clandestinely running DOS. She shares an apartment in Brooklyn with some of her slaves. Recently, one of Nicki’s slaves, Michele Hatchette, also secured a job at a nearby restaurant where she is a manager.
Looking at Google Maps I discovered that between Nicki’s home and her work place one finds Brooklyn’s Waldorf School.
Didn’t Raniere attend a Waldorf School?
“NXIVM problems at Waldorf School of Saratoga”
September 21, 2018
“By the way – and this is no reflection on Waldorf Schools – Keith Raniere attended a Waldorf School when he was in grammar school and at least a part of high school.”
https://frankreport.com/2018/09/21/nxivm-problems-at-waldorf-school-of-saratoga/
“The Brooklyn Waldorf School is an independent school that adapts the traditional methods of Rudolf Steiner to the unique, urban environment of Brooklyn, New York. The School is conveniently located in historic Bedford-Stuyvesant.”
https://www.brooklynwaldorf.org/
Nicki’s home, workplace and the Brooklyn Waldorf school are all located in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
I’m curious about her green card status. If a foreigner marries a US citizen and gets a green card but then the US spouse is convicted of felonies and sent away to prison… does that affect the foreigner’s – Clyne’s – green card status? Might it be illegal for her to work in US anymore?
So.. I’m trying to grasp the “MASTER” plan here…
Clicky Nine planning to keep new slaves starved & skinny & celibate for like 30 years – ’til Creepy Keith is out – at what…90?
He was impotent at 50 for crying out loud!
At 90 — it’ll be all the chubby fuzzball can do to get his eyelids up for 30 seconds!
Also – You can expect by then the smartest human in the universe will be dumber than a box of rocks!
Diaper disintegration!
If Clyne was doing no harm, she might better be left alone – cultists sometimes actually thrive on being attacked, and it can reinforce their beliefs and loyalty*.
But if she’s recruiting at work, I’m surprised she wasn’t fired due to that, particularly if it was really so bad that it was causing multiple other staff members to quit.
With no Vanguard to walk with or take naked pictures for, no V Week or volleyball or other community activities, they must be starting to get just a little bored with the whole DOS slave thing – unless, I suppose, they’re inventing their own variations there in Brooklyn.
* While it may seem counter-intuitive initially, it’s a bit like the defensiveness we’ve probably all encountered in people, in which an attack triggers an entrenchment or counter-attack that results in a position that is then very hard to resolve. It’s actually a well-documented phenomenon in psychology, and the study of high control groups or cults. It’s even why groups like the Mormons and Jehovah’s Witnesses send members out to proselytize, and face rejection; it actually strengthens the dedication of most to have to defend their beliefs. Here’s a basic explanation of it as cognitive bias:
the backfire effect
“When some aspect of your core beliefs is challenged, it can cause you to believe even more strongly.
We can experience being wrong about some ideas as an attack upon our very selves, or our tribal identity. This can lead to motivated reasoning which causes a reinforcement of beliefs, despite disconfirming evidence. Recent research shows that the backfire effect certainly doesn’t happen all the time. Most people will accept a correction relating to specific facts, however the backfire effect may reinforce a related or ‘parent’ belief as people attempt to reconcile a new narrative in their understanding.
“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” – Mark Twain”
The chef at Izzy Rose is originally from Portland, Oregon, an extremely liberal city.
Portland’s motto is “Keep Portland Weird.”
Watch the TV show “Portlandia” starring Fred Armeson and Carrie Brownstein to see what I mean.
I have a friend named Svetlana in Portland and from her stories it’s hard to believe that Portland is part of the part of the United States of America.
As for me I have no plans to bother Nicki as long as she behaves herself.
I would rather poke fun at Nicki on the internet than cause her any real harm.
Like a cat playing with a mouse.
How curious that Nicki Leigh’s alias uses, since there is an actress and fitness model named Nikki Leigh and she is also blonde, it will be just by chance.
I look forward to Nicki Clyne getting her own cooking program on PBS like Rick Bayless’ “Mexico: One Plate At A Time.”
It can be called: “Nicki Clyne’s Quick Cooking With a Cauterizing Pen.”
And there are cocktails that are made or served hot.
Like the old fashioned Hot Toddy.
In the old days Hot Toddies were stirred with hot metal sticks.
Nicki could stir the drinks with hot cauterizing pens and call them Hot Nickis.
I must take issue with the statement that Nicki Clyne is not a funny comedienne.
I believe Nicki Clyne is very funny.
The only problem is that most of Nicki’s humor is unintentional.
Allison said that she had a beer before pleading guilty.
Perhaps that was a beer at Izzy Rose’s.
