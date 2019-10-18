Apparent Word Salad in Emails to Nicole Was Really Raniere’s Deliberate, Diabolical Mind F-ck-ng – But She Turned the Tables on Him

In a recent post, Allison Mack’s True Role in the Sex Trafficking of Nicole [Part 1], readers got to see two examples of Keith Raniere’s ostensible penchant for “word salad” – which is defined as “a confused or unintelligible mixture of seemingly random words and phrases – meant to seem profound and deep.”

Here they are:

“It is a scary, difficult journey to experiencing existence with the lightness of true freedom with the depth of love.” – Keith Raniere

Here is a second helping:

“True freedom in the physical world comes from absolute commitment to a principal with no tolerance for excuses or an out, escape. Only then do we find freedom does not depend on being able to do what we want; it depends on not being able to do what we want, yet still experiencing self. Love is only measured through pain. Our ability to feel human pain determines the depth and strength of our love.”

But this is more than word salad, it seems.

It is a deliberate lie meant to mind-fuck Nicole, who he intended to be his slave.

Let’s break down his statement:

True freedom in the physical world [as opposed to a spiritual or mental world?] comes from absolute commitment to a principal with no tolerance for excuses or an out, escape.

True freedom is being a fully collateralized DOS slave – who must do whatever she’s told, because she made a commitment – a vow.

Only then do we find freedom does not depend on being able to do what we want; it depends on not being able to do what we want

Classic Raniere: Freedom depends on not being able to do what one wants and do what Raniere commands.

It is not surprising that Raniere loved George Orwell’s “1984.” It was taught at Vanguard University – his day school where he charged students $5,000 per month to learn more about his unique wisdom.

In the book, 1984, the totalitarian government uses slogans like, “War is Peace”, “Ignorance is Strength” and “Freedom is Slavery”.

… freedom … depends on not being able to do what we want – yet still experiencing self.

The Self? Is this Raniere’s word for the soul or spirit in humankind? Yet Raniere’s whole world is the physical. Look at his demands of women – must be super skinny, long haired, young, no garlic, no pubic shaving, little sleep. Sex with only him – while he keeps a harem.

Love is only measured through pain.

It can’t be measured by any other metric – like pleasure or love itself. Only pain.

Our ability to feel human pain determines the depth and strength of our love.

Isn’t this rascal really setting up Nicole for pain? He brought her a great deal of pain – and I don’t mean just coercing her to be branded with his initials.

The fear associated with collateral – her ultimate escape from his madness – the fear of hiding – the fear of being exposed. The long fear of being in DOS and wanting to leave.

She has had a lot of pain from Raniere and perhaps it continues to this day. I don’t think it’s love.

Raniere is using his position as the authority of the group – moral authority – spiced up with Nicole having given collateral which she knows is damning to her if he were to release it – to enslave her – while using the word “freedom.”

Freedom is Slavery. Pain is Love.

This is Raniere – for his sadistic pleasure – setting her up to give her pain and trying to make her believe it’s “love”.

In this quote, we see the secret of Raniere’s hypnotic induction program. The same formula used throughout Nxivm – throughout all his teachings – and the reason everything had be secret:

***

Those who believed in Keith Alan Raniere, based their faith upon his lie that he is the smartest man in the world – and hence he should do their thinking for them – and that he is the ethicist – the most ethical man – who heads a community with a great ethical mission – to create a more noble civilization – the Nxivm mission -and hence he should tell them how to feel, to behave, and what is right – even what is love – and freedom and almost always they ended up getting a lot of pain and little freedom.

He got people to substitute what they knew was true for what he told them – which he knew was false.

Raniere wanted to take away Nicole’s freedom and so he called that theft of her freedom – freedom.

This is his diabolical genius. It is not word salad – though it sounds like it at first.

But the happy news is this:

Raniere is in prison. It was “a scary, difficult journey for him to experiencing this new existence with the lightness of true freedom with the depth of love.”

But he did it. He now has true freedom – for the feds have made an absolute commitment to jailing him – with no tolerance for excuses, no out, no escape.

Now he can realize that true freedom does not depend on him being able to do what he wants; it depends on him never being able to do what he wants, but doing instead just what the prison authorities tell him to do – and sometimes even his fellow prisoners – always making sure he can depend on not doing what he wants – while yet, I assume, still experiencing Self.

If love is measured by pain- Raniere is in love – for prison is a place of pain – and he is truly experiencing the depth and strength of his love – confined as he is – to a life of “true freedom” in prison.

It is too easy to say that the laugh is on Vanguard – for the very woman he told “freedom is slavery” to – a DOS slave named Nicole – is the one who is most responsible for landing Raniere where he can experience love and practice what he preached for years to come.

It was she and she alone who was proven in a court to have been sex trafficked. And sex trafficking is the only one of his seven felonies that comes with a mandatory minimum sentence – of 15 years.

Nicole is the one who guaranteed that Raniere will achieve the same love he wanted to teach her.

That true freedom is in prison and the beautiful human pain that comes with being confined in a cell – 10 feet by 7 feet – will determine for years to come the strength of his love.

Viva Executive Success!

An elegant place for Raniere to experience love.

The rascal gets to practice what he preaches.

Thank you Nicole for having the strength to leave and the courage to go to the FBI – as I urged you to do. Because of that – a lot of people will rest easier tonight and every night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

