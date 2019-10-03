Ex-Husband Rusty DeCook Speaks From the Heart – About His Son and Toni Natalie

I vowed to stay out of the Toni Natalie/Nxivm conspiracy and I have been able to accomplish this for some 25 years. I have always tried to remain civil with Toni through the years, mostly for the sake of my son, but also because it would serve no purpose to do otherwise.
Unfortunately, I have been unwillingly dragged back into that delusional world that I so wanted to avoid. Toni has written a book in which she saw fit to trash me as well as people that are now gone but that I still care very deeply about. I cannot see how painting me in a disparaging light would add to the story she hoped to tell.
So, I find it necessary at this time to say my piece and then, hopefully, return to the simple and uncomplicated life I have enjoyed since Toni decided to move on.
First of all, Toni and Keith tried everything in their bag of tricks to distance my son from me, including always referring to me as Rusty and never Dad. For example, when I called they would say, “Mike, Rusty‘s on the phone,” never, “Your Dad is on the phone.” Michael did not go by Michael DeCook in Albany, he was known as Michael Natalie. This posed a huge challenge for me when trying to obtain his school and medical records as I was also unaware of this.
In the early chapters of her book, Toni claims that we had a bad marriage – loveless, I think was the way she put it.
Toni insinuated I might have had an affair. Unlike her, I took our wedding vows seriously. Never was I unfaithful while being married to Toni. Owning multiple businesses, staffed by mostly attractive women in their late 20’s, I must say the opportunity presented itself on numerous occasions and it took everything I had to refuse, which I always did.
Toni talks about how my businesses were failing. Again, she was half correct. But as usual, a key fact was omitted. No matter how much money you take in, if you are spending more than that to keep someone satisfied, you are in a pickle. To be candid, at the end of our marriage, I was in a pickle. Not because of a lack of business, but because of Toni’s never-ending spending and desire to keep up with the Joneses.
She states that I asked Keith for a loan. ABSOLUTELY NOT. Keith and I had discussed my situation at one point and he offered me a $10,000 loan but said he would have to have it back in 60 days. I refused.
There are so many memories that I thought I could tuck away in a place I would never be returning to. Now, that I’ve been forced to address some of the things that were said about me, I hope I’m able to stuff them back in that dark hole. I have no desire to engage in a back and forth with Toni about things that took place 25 plus years ago. I hope my input here helps people to see the other side.
Believe what you will. To me, it makes little difference what others think as long as I know the truth. The only thing I have ever cared about and will until my dying days is my son, Michael, who calls me Pop. Michael is my world and always will be. Since the day I laid eyes on him in that lawyer’s office in Chicago, he has been my life. I have done the very best I knew how in raising Mike alone and seeing what an intelligent, gentle, caring person he has become. I think I did OK.
