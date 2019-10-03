Ex-Husband Rusty DeCook Speaks From the Heart – About His Son and Toni Natalie

When they were married, they adopted a son, Michael, a newborn, and raised him together for his first five and a half years. Then Toni entered into an adulterous relationship with Keith Raniere and left Rusty, also leaving her son Michael with Rusty for about eight months.

For the next three years, Michael spent his school years with Toni [and Keith Raniere] and his summers with his father.

When he was with Toni, Michael was placed on an extreme low-calorie diet and punished if he ate a cookie. The first thing that happened when Michael returned to Albany, at the end of summer, was not his mother hugging him. Instead, she put him on a scale to see if he had gained any excess weight while he was away.

Michael looked forward all school year for the months he would be with his father. And when second grade ended, he went home to his dad to spend the summer. He was now entering the third grade and old enough to realize the abuse and sadness he was undergoing, living with a psychopath [Raniere] and his obedient and exacting mother.

Michael begged his father to let him stay with him year-round. Rusty wanted him to remain too and, happily, Keith and Toni agreed to let the boy stay with his dad – at age seven. He never returned to Toni, and she had zero input in his upbringing ever after.

Rusty was too much of an old school gentleman to even seek any child support from Toni. Rusty both physically and financially raised his son by himself.

Toni has written that she was a brave and self-sacrificing, single mother. She claimed she sent Michael back to Rusty only to get him safely away from Raniere. The facts suggest otherwise. For Toni remained with Raniere for quite some time after her son went back to live with his father. It was only when Toni began an adulterous relationship with Scott Foley that she left Raniere, getting Foley to leave his wife and abandon his children – as they motored off to the Florida Keys in an RV.