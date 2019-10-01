Toni Natalie Provably Lied in Her Book About Dropping Out of High School in the 10th Grade – Why Did She Lie About It?

A lot of people have been wondering why I keep writing about Toni Natalie. Some have been trying to dissuade me from writing about her and her new book The Program Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of Nxivm.

They think she should be untouchable because she is a woman and because she had a role in the fight against Nxivm.

I have been calling into question the veracity of some of the claims in her book. There are questions about many of her stories – and are contradicted by various eye witnesses.

Some are important, like who really took care of her son – his father or her? [She claimed until I called her on it, that she was a single mother, when in reality she abandoned her son.]

Was her little boy really put on an extreme calorie-reduced diet when Toni took care of him – under Keith’s abusive command?

Did Keith make her keep a dead puppy in the freezer and then make Toni commit child abuse by making the boy stare at it every day?

Did Keith really hypnotize her to quit smoking that led to her going into a trance for two hours and 45 minutes while her husband waited patiently outside Keith’s office?

Did Toni really quit smoking afterward, as she claimed?

Did Toni stop a mob war, like she claims in her book?

Did her brother commit suicide because of Keith?

Did Keith arrange to poison her German Shepard?

Did her third husband leave her without love for three years – thereby justifying her adultery with Keith [Her third husband, Rusty DeCook, has prepared a special article for Frank Report which we will be publishing shortly.]

These and other questions should be investigated since Toni has claimed them publicly and put them in her book for all to read.

I think it is important that the Nxivm story be told truthfully by everyone who tells the story – including Toni.

Toni Leads the Way on How to Trust or Not Trust Someone

Happily, Toni has given us guidance on how we should judge her.

This comes from page 62 of her new book – where she claims she read an article that showed Keith was lying about his IQ.

An article, she claims, appeared in The Albany Times Union on May 21, 1992, reporting on Keith’s troubled Consumer’s Buyline business – which was then being accused of being a pyramid scheme.

The article, she says, reported that the result of Keith’s IQ test was a score of 178, not 240, as he had claimed.

Toni writes, “Not only did the [newspaper] piece call into question the legality of Keith’s company; it also listed the correct IQ reflected by his Mega Society test score. Why did he feel compelled to tack on 62 extra IQ points? Was 178—still smarter than Einstein—not impressive enough? And if he was willing to lie about something provable, how could he be trusted with anything else?”

Toni caught Keith lying and Toni gives us guidance on how to assess and deal with liars.

She says of Keith “if he was willing to lie about something provable, how could he be trusted with anything else?”

May we hold Toni to the same standard she places on others?

Let’s look at a provable lie

Toni writes in her book in several places that she dropped out of school in the 10th grade.

Here are some examples:

“There was a teacher in my high school: an older gentleman, popular with the kids. Mr. Harris came from money. Every year, he would take a group of his best students to London—his treat. I did not come from money. We never went anywhere on vacation, and I was desperate to travel. I had no special interest in London. I could not have found it on a map. But I really wanted to get out of Rochester.

“The problem was that I was not a good student. I now know that I suffer from severe dyslexia. When I read, the words swim off the page. But when I was in high school, dyslexia was not understood or diagnosed and was generally confused with lack of intelligence.

“After failing out of Mr. Harris’s class freshman year, I enrolled again in tenth grade. I was determined to succeed, because I wanted him to take me to London.

“Two weeks into the first marking period, Mr. Harris called me over at the end of class. ‘Toni,’ he asked, ‘why are you taking this class?’

“I explained that I liked him, I was interested in the subject, and I really wanted to go abroad. He smiled and patted me paternally on the hand. ‘It’s good that you work hard,’ he said, with a note of finality in his voice, ‘and that you’re pretty.’

“Mr. Harris was only trying to let me down gently concerning my hopes for world travel. But I took him at his word. What he was saying, it seemed to me, was that I had no business in a classroom. My purpose on this earth was to work hard and be pretty.

“So, I took his advice. I dropped out and went to beauty school. I made a living as a cosmetologist and an aesthetician, doing sculpture nails and makeup, giving facials. A few years later, my background in beauty provided an opportunity to invest in a day spa—a new concept at the time. I could see that day spas were the wave of the future, and I was right. The business did extremely well.”

***

Later in the book she writes about her surprise that Keith Raniere found her attractive and interesting.

Toni writes, “On its face, this didn’t make any sense. He was an honors college graduate, CEO of a million-dollar company, a mega-genius acknowledged by freaking Guinness World Records. I didn’t even finish tenth grade.”

And still later she quotes Keith chiding her for only having a 10th grade education.

She write, “He did not hesitate to hit me where it hurt: ‘What will you do, with your tenth-grade education? Go back to Rochester and make gift baskets?’”

***

So from her book, it is pretty well established that Toni dropped out of school in the 10th grade.

Toni was born in August 1958.

And here is the peculiar thing. Yearbooks are online. And Toni’s yearbooks – she went to Greece Athena High School – are online.

I did a little searching and found that Toni did not drop out of high school in 10th grade.

How do I know that?

Because in the 1975 yearbook for the Greece Athena High School – which was Toni’s senior year – she was pictured along with other seniors.

How could Toni have dropped out of high school in the 10th grade and still be in high school yearbook in the 12th grade?

I checked with someone who went to high school with Toni and this source told me that Toni was in the 12th grade, but thought she did not graduate.

In other words, she dropped out of 12th grade – with just a couple of months to go before graduation.

So why lie about such a provable thing?

Why say you dropped out of 10th grade when you really dropped out of 12th grade?

I don’t know the answer.

Perhaps a person who drops out of high school at 10th grade seems more like a hard luck story – like she said of herself in the book.

She was learning disabled.

But a person who drops out of high school in the 12th grade seems more like a fool – like “why didn’t you stay three more months and graduate?”

A person who could make it to 12th grade seems less learning disabled.

So, in a funny kind of a way, saying you dropped out at 10th grade, when you are only 15, seems a lot more sympathetic than dropping out at 12th grade – when you are 17.

That may be the reason for her provable lie – simple vanity.

Or perhaps something untoward happened in the 12th grade – something unfortunate or embarrassing – and she dropped out because she had to – and did not want to disclose that in her book.

Either way, it is a provable lie, and like Toni said, “if he [or she] was willing to lie about something provable, how could he be trusted with anything else?”

***

Other Dubious Claims

By the way – on the topic of lies yet to be proven, Toni [or the Times Union] is wrong about Keith’s IQ score.

She claims she learned from an Albany Times Union story that Keith’s IQ score on his Mega Test was 178 and he had claimed it was 240. Either the Times Union got this wrong or Toni may be lying.

The Mega Society does not grade IQ’s the same way as most IQ tests which are standardized to a median score of 100.

The highest possible score anyone can get on a Mega Test is 50. Keith scored a 49, tying with two others – and this formed the basis of his claim of being one of the top three problem solvers in the world.

***

Another dubious statement is the mention of the well-heeled teacher – the kindly Mr. Harris – who took his students to London and told Toni she was pretty, but not really qualified to be in his class.

I checked the Greece Athena yearbooks for the years Toni was in high school and I did not find Mr. Harris on the faculty.

Perhaps she merely got the name wrong.

***

Finally, Toni says she bought or invested in an extremely successful day spa – but does not give the name. This is problematic.

Since several people who knew her well, including her ex husband, say that she never owned a day spa.

I asked several of her old friends about this and the closest she ever got, it seems, to even working in a day spa was that she was a nail technician in a successful hair salon in the Rochester area – and at one time she had three nail technicians working under her.

This is not the same thing as owning a day spa.

I also checked with the owner and he confirmed that Toni did not own his salon or invest in it.

By the way, the salon she worked at – as a nail technician – was called Cherizar – and they did have a tanning bed, did facials and hair styling. And for a time even had a masseuse and a masseur.

But Toni was not the owner of it, and it was not a day spa. She was a nail technician and did acrylic nails for a successful beauty salon.

Perhaps Toni is referring to another day spa she owned – or invested in – at some other time – that was extremely successful. But no one who knows her recalls this and all of them said Toni is lying.

I would be happy to have Toni provide the name of the day spa she owned – and we could check the records of her ownership.

In the meantime, we are left with her improbable story of dropping out of high school in the 10th grade – while we have online access to her senior picture.

Perhaps the lie is not important but like she said in her book,”if he [or she] was willing to lie about something provable, how could he [or she] be trusted with anything else?”

Can we trust her on other claims, she makes in the rest of the book?

