On Photoshopping Ghislaine Maxwell and Other Epstein Mysteries Like His Tunnels

AnonyMaker spends a good deal of time investigating new info on the Jeffrey Epstein matter and other strange matters of interest to our readers. His analysis of Ghislaine Maxwell’s photos and other items should be of interest to readers.

By AnonyMaker

On Photoshopping Ghislaine Maxwell

There are actually several significant things that have been photoshopped out of the third picture, that have been missed so far.

But on close examination they’re obvious to an eye experienced in forensic photo analysis – and if we had a higher-resolution image to work with, error level analysis software would have flagged them as a glaring anomalies, though there is at least a 1298×1012 jpeg floating around to work off of for the purpose of visual examination.

But don’t go getting all excited, kids. Rather than pointing to the grandest conspiracy theory yet uncovered, one that’s going to bring down the British royal family and the top leadership of either or both the Republican and Democratic parties, it’s probably just part of the mounting evidence that these are amateur photos with some clumsy cleanup done afterwards, most likely to try to improve their saleability to the tabloids – and some of the typical odd coincidences found in real life.

So, if you look between the two people to the far left with pixellated faces, and up a bit, there’s a brick red colored sign on a building across the street that’s been crudely hit with an erase tool to obscure the large white lettering in the middle of it, made obvious by the fact that there’s a vestigial red smudge on the right side towards the bottom. And what does google street view reveal that the sign actually says? “Miceli’s” And what is that – a pizza parlor!

Then, to the right of the guy in the blue shirt on the right, over the white van and across the street, there’s a blank white store sign that’s actually been erased. And what does it say? “CLEANERS”. As in CIA “cleaners”?!

So have we found Ghislane Maxwell across from Pizzagate West and a CIA covert operations office, both of which some devious party has attempted – albeit clumsily – to hide from us? Well, besides the implausibility of all that, it also looks like there are probably a couple of other things including street signs that have been similarly erased.

So it appears to me that a somewhat compulsive amateur thought that the pictures needed some cleaning up – kind of like the lady in Spain who infamously couldn’t resist trying her hand at retouching a fresco of Jesus, and leaving him looking like a monkey. And we have the sort of oddities that almost predictably turn up, when anything is subject to too much scrutiny, particularly when our minds are looking for seeming connections.

And finally, the lady in the black dress on the left has a mouth on her exposed chest. Alien shape shifter? (my favorite) No, the faces on the people in the background were hit with some kind of blur tool (similar to the retouch tool in old Picasa, which can create such displacement effects) that resulted in the elongation of faces that someone commented on earlier, and then probably the pros at the paper pixellated the faces on top of that for a cleaner and more standard anonymization.

Jean-Luc Brunel Is Seemingly Missing

Checking the news, it turns out who’s really missing is Jean-Luc Brunel, who I suspect could have been about as much of a procurer for Epstein as Maxwell, providing the supply of young women to his overseas locations (including the Caribbean island) that has yet to really be accounted for. If he was sex trafficking young women from Eastern Europe and Russia, there could be even more awful cases of victimization that we have heard about so far.

I think it’s mostly likely that he’s just made himself scarce, but it’s certainly a mystery. And the report that “a legal source in Paris” says he’s not to be found contrasts with the fact that while Maxwell hasn’t been seen publicly other than in the strange and hard to date photo shoot, no one is saying that she can’t be found by those who really need to be in contact with her, either.

Jeffrey Epstein’s model-scouting pal has ‘disappeared without a trace’

https://nypost.com/2019/09/02/jeffrey-epsteins-model-scouting-pal-has-disappeared-without-a-trace/

Wexner and Esptein

In response to Jeffrey Epstein Contributed to Leslie Wexner’s Private Happiness, Tremendously, this all seems somewhat speculative.

The problem is that we have yet to see much revealed about what was certainly a key relationship in Epstein’s financial career, if not something deeper and perhaps more sinister.

One possible explanation for Epstein’s original sweetheart deal on pedophilia charges, for instance, is that Wexner’s political connections and influence in Washington may have bought him out of trouble.

I do think this piece gets at the sort of things that were most likely at work at the heart of it. Thanks as always for your thoughts, Shivani.

And I don’t deny the emotional aspect of things, even if I do tend to look at things through an analytical lens perhaps a bit myopically – though in doing that I’m also pushing back against at the tendency of conspiracy theories to completely dehumanize groups of people imagined as plotters.

But to me that just adds to the case for banality rather than conspiracy at the heart of most things, people driven by human misjudgments and weaknesses, plus swayed and pulled as well by things like mid-life crises and loneliness, more than coldhearted sinister calculations.

It’s times of vulnerability and crises when people tend to get into high control groups or cults, and also to fall prey to other scams and predators.

Also, it occurred to me recently that Epstein must have been a sex addict, given his constant need for “massages,” and Keith Raniere probably was as well, perhaps in both cases due to deep-seated psychological and emotional issues that drove them, and they too often ended up, as the saying goes, thinking with the little head rather than the big one, doing stupid things rather than carefully calculated ones, getting into trouble and dodging bullets before their luck finally ran out.

Plus Raniere’s example illustrates a motive for Epstein to kill himself: we all got to the the awkwardness of the cornered predator trying to defend themselves against the indefensible in court, with even the court laughing at them.

On the Tunnels on Epstein’s Island Temple

Older photos of the Epstien’s island indicate that point long had something there, and a road to it; it may have been old navigation beacons, or parts of the freshwater system since it’s the high point. If it wasn’t still used for the water system, it may be nothing more than an architectural “folly” like the rich have long built on their estates, taking advantage of the high spot to which there was already a road.

I don’t believe in anything that there’s not good evidence for. People can come up with theories until the cows come home; I’ve watched it all my life, and never or almost never seen anything come of such speculation.

Epstein had some curious interests of his own, bordering on beliefs, like trans-humanism. He could also have been something of a survivalist or prepper, too, just with an eye to self-preservation. If there are tunnels that aren’t just for utilitarian purposes including storm shelters, they could still be something mundane like bomb shelters – plenty of people in the 50s and 60s built their own at home – or part of a half-baked cryogenics facility.

On the subject of the properties of the eccentric rich, have you ever done any of the tours at Hearst Castle in San Simeon? I think there are now something like 3 of them at 2 hours each to see different parts of the place, it’s so vast. That had its own airstrip and dental office – for the convenience of guests. And he had something like 6 other faux castle properties scattered around the world, plus not one but two disassembled medieval Spanish monasteries stored elsewhere in crates that he never got around to reassembling. Megalomania knows no bounds.

Maxwell Whereabouts

A number of recent news pieces I’ve seen refer to Maxwell as a subject of ongoing investigations into Epstein’s enablers and co-perpetrators, and none hint at authorities having any concerns regarding her whereabouts.

There is an actual new mystery in the case:

John Doe begs judge not to name names in Epstein gal pal case

https://nypost.com/2019/09/03/john-doe-begs-judge-not-to-name-names-in-epstein-gal-pal-case

The attorney involved has ties to prominent Republicans, though most of the speculation is that he may be representing Prince Andrew, who continues to suffer PR problems at home.

And yet another pipeline of young women has been found. I’ve noticed some object to my posting links to New York Times reporting, but Fox News likes to recap their investigative scoops, so here’s a Fox Business regurgitation of a recent Times piece:

Epstein’s recruiters used NYC dance studios as ‘hunting ground’: report

https://www.foxbusiness.com/business-leaders/epsteins-recruiters-used-dance-studios-as-hunting-ground-report

I haven’t seen any more news updates about the Wexner angle in weeks. This bit of recent news might or might not be related:

Anonymous figure still fighting to keep name out of Jeffrey Epstein court documents

https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-jeffrey-epstein-mystery-figure-documents-20190903-tbvwbes3tjclhlant6dd4ugic4-story.html

