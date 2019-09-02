Jeffrey Epstein Contributed to Leslie Wexner’s Private Happiness, Tremendously

By Shivani

What I have read about the ties between Jeffrey Epstein and Leslie Wexner also tells a personal tale. One could call it not only personal but also tender and hot.

And this is how Epstein operated. He was good at getting under the skin, and he could earmark what otherwise successful men REALLY wanted but didn’t know how to get. You might consider calling what Epstein recognized as a hunger for non-intimate intimacy.

Epstein, the industrialized gigolo. Epstein the nonpartisan blackmailer. Maybe even Epstein, the patsy for Maxwell and others, more conscientiously mercenary than he could ever dream to be. Ask yourself, who owned Jeffrey Epstein….?

Epstein contributed to Wexner’s private happiness, tremendously. As time went by, Wexner became increasingly uncomfortable with Epstein, as being too risky, too mercenary, too “out there.” It seems that Wexner began working on damage control regarding Epstein long before Epstein really began to get public notice as a sex-trafficker. Things were increasingly awkward, probably for a longer duration than things felt “kosher” to Wexner. Yet conflictingly, Wexner appreciated Epstein very much, especially nonprofessionally, as a kind of contagious bon vivant.

What I have read is that Wexner had hit a wall, personally as a man. He was middle-aged and had no private life, so to speak. Everything had gone into a lifetime of sustained effort and work, work, work. Epstein was lively, animated, enthusiastic, experimental. Epstein projected that enthusiasm and “intelligence”; he seduced people with those qualities of his, and he brought Wexner back to life, wherein Wexner gave himself permission to be more than a constant workhorse. Epstein saw a need and filled it. He guided Wexner in pleasure while Wexner expanded Epstein’s business profits immensely. In fact, both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell became adept at filling those needs for many men and women. (Jean-Luc Brunel had his own similar business, before ever intermixing with Epstein or Maxwell.)

So for Wexner, while his life had become very good materially, he seemed to have felt regrets about loneliness, call it lovelessness, a personal emptiness. Epstein found him a young lady who changed all of that for his pal and mentor, and Wexner, although he even married someone else, reportedly never did leave off with his mistress, the young lady brought to him by Jeffrey Epstein. Wexner married Abigail S. Koppel in 1993, when he was 55, and it has been his only marriage. The couple have had four children. Since Koppel was already a “thirtyish” attorney when she married Wexner, very possibly it is likely that she knew their marriage as an “arrangement.”

When mixing business, pleasure, love, hate, criminality and multifarious sexual indulgences including perversion, nothing is ever going to be as cut and dried as what Anonymaker seems to attempt to depersonalize and to describe, minus much emotionality. Analytics which disclude emotion, passion, religious, philosophical and psychological impacts deny much too much of the potency of our inherently human preoccupations.

In my opinion, it is not only necessary, but crucial to examine the whole ball of wax. Our views, our concepts, our uncomfortableness, our excuses, our denial, our private feelings of guiltiness, our senses about isolation vs. promiscuity vs. our ever-shifting views about what is “balanced” or “healthy” sexuality, our hopes and shames – all is present. All is present within every story, as an essential part of being alive.

