Monte Blu: I Will Train You so You Will See the Good in DOS

By Monte Blu

Frank Report tried to ruin DOS because Frank Parlato did not understand it.

It is an irony that the least capable man had the fortune of being the one to report it publicly. Such an ignoramus is he.

But now that DOS is secure, under the leadership of our Vanguard, our new Prefect and our Legatus Pro-Tempore and shall live on forever despite the malicious nature of the tyrannical US Government, I am now prepared to teach those who have the intelligence to understand what DOS truly is.

We seek new recruits and are welcoming to you. You must be female and must exercise intelligence and restraint to join us.

Our lineage – all of which is under our golden Master – the Great and Glorious Vanguard – is now under the immediate care of Legatus Pro-Tempore, Mistress Clyne. Also Mistresses Garza, Padilla, Duran, Carlson, and Fernandez. are available.

Our highest desire is to further our Master from whom, all good things come and are related.

I shall now instruct the wise, using the same platform that sought to destroy us to recruit new members to our golden sisterhood.

We honor our Master and our lineage above all others in every way.

We Do Not Seek Comfort

Some might say, “Oh, my highest value is civilization,” but they sit on the couch all day long, so really comfort is their highest value. And they say, “Well, I can’t do anything about civilization,” but how much have they thought about it?

“Well, a little bit, and I just came to the conclusion I couldn’t do anything.”

That’s not making civilization your highest value. That’s making comfort your highest value, excuses your second highest value and civilization, at best, your third.

So much was written negatively about our Master and his noblest creation the DOS relationship of Master and Slave and yet DOS lives on and is growing stronger daily.

But what you did not understand is that our Master is actually a very complex thing. Our Master starts out as, like in yoga, a guru, your god, your whatever it is, as a person. The person through which you took the vow. But it becomes something much deeper. When you internalize that person, it is that person with you, as you, and you as that person.

Vanguard is within. So the internalization of our Master is literally the internalization of those great values.

Your values

At first your values are not in line. Your values are in disarray. You come to your Master, and people come to you as a Master because their values are scrambled, in disarray. They recognize this and they want unification. They want an annealing, an organization to their values.

That organization is the Master himself because most of the time your Master, or you as Master, will not be around physically to say, “Do this, do that.”

So how would a slave know what to do? They wouldn’t, unless there’s an internalization of the Master.

That internalization is the process of training, where the slave internalizes the Master, the organization of their unique life, their unique life experiences, their unique abilities, their unique foibles, all of those things, into this organizing principle, which allows you to make decisions, allows you to act, allows you to do any of these things. It is the container for the enjoyment of existence itself. That is the highest abstraction of the Master. And that’s how you can be both a slave and a Master.

Good is morality

Understanding morality is knowing what is good and what is bad and understanding why. Not just because when you were a little girl, and people told you, “This is good.” Ultimately, there’s no such thing as good or bad, except we make it so.

In Hamlet, Shakespeare says, “Why, then, ’tis none to you, for there is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so. To me it is a prison.”

This speaks to humans having a mind, because if they were just a body, good and bad would just be what feels good or doesn’t feel good.

The reason you would take on a slave, and the reason a slave comes to you, is because they want to be more than just a body. They want to be more than just a passer-through, a lump, or an animal – they want to evolve. It’s actual spiritual type of commitment, but without the religious type of context.

In the movie, Bridge of Spies, the captured Russian spy character keeps getting asked why he’s not upset and he replies, “Would it help?”

As opposed to being in the “what is,” the act of generating upsetness occurs because we think something is bad. We don’t get upset when we think something is good. It’s also a statement of being at cause. If you’re upset, you’re suffering. You are thinking it into existence.

The daily practice of thinking good into existence, so to speak, thinking your morality into existence, takes away all suffering.

This our beloved Vanguard has achieved in perfection. Some fools here say he is suffering in prison but he is unified and experiencing the highest joy at all times.

The statement, “all good things come” has the presupposition of goodness, which necessitates an understanding of goodness; and also one’s own goodness, which can be a difficult thing to accept.

Do you want to think yourself good? Or do you want to think yourself bad? It’s your choice. Some people think, “Well, I’m bad,” or “Well, my life is shit.” Why would you think that? You think it to be true. The movie Life is Beautiful, where the father and the son are in a concentration camp, demonstrates this. You can see the cup as half empty or half full.

Vanguard is enjoying the greatest bliss – his cup is full and not empty. Do not be deceived. He is undergoing this experience to teach his slaves that all is a product of the mind. He will emerge and walk again among us when the time is ripe and the sifting of the wheat from the chaff has occurred.

But we cannot control everything? But Vanguard Can

For example, the Holocaust came before I was born, left before I was born, but my mentioning it affects it because all things in existence exist only in the moment.

Vanguard has taught us that we don’t even know if an object existed a second ago. We believe it did, and we have reason to believe. We have cause and effect, and we didn’t see it go anywhere or come from anywhere.

But we don’t know for sure if a second ago actually we were all here. We only actually know now, and we have memories. We have notions, which are actual projections of constructions of what was past, as Vanguard teaches.

And those constructions form our vision of our own life, and we control those constructions. We distort them. If we have needs, like if I need to believe something, I distort my construction of reality. For example, if I need to believe my guru, the immortal Keith Alan Raniere [may his memory be ever enshrined in our hearts] was a super athlete, which I believe he was, but if I need to believe it, I start to distort my memories.

I start to actually change what was and what is to me.

Animals don’t do this. A cat doesn’t sit around looking at its past, changing things around, saying, “Gee, I think my mother should have been a loving cat. I believe my mom was a loving cat,” and then creating a deeper memory of being licked. Cats don’t have that type of self-awareness. All things being related speaks to self-awareness.

We also have, in principle, conceptually how they’re related. Vanguard explained to us, “If you take a Rubik’s cube and a computer, what is the Rubik’s cube? The Rubik’s cube is actually a problem that is a solution to a problem. All things created by humans are solutions to problems. The computer was created as a solution to a problem and the Rubik’s cube was created as a solution to a problem.

“They are the same that way. And they both hark back to a very fundamental aspect of the human mind. So that aspect – how we create by solving problems – relates both of these things in a very deep way, in all of our psyches.

“Seeing how all things are related also brings you to how you are responsible for all things – at cause and responsible. Why is it important that you be responsible for everything? It maximizes your potency, which is your ability to act on that responsibility.”

Vanguard gave us this example: Let’s suppose I want to move an object and I try all different ways of moving it. I try blowing on it, I try thinking it, I try moving the table it’s on, I try hitting it with my hand. All of the different ways I can move the object, and I will never probably be able to figure out all them, are my responsibilities toward that object and for my being to move that object. If something comes to crush that object and I don’t move it – I chose not to move it or I hadn’t worked enough of my actual responsibility to know I could have kicked the table and moved it out of the way – I won’t know I could have kicked the table if I am trying to see how I can’t move the object.

Seeing how I can’t move the object is blame. It’s what we do internally with excuses.

Women, in particular, are miraculous excuse finders. Why? Because it works! If a woman goes out in public and there’s some sort of problem – she needs a bag carried or something terrible is happening – she has more options in our western culture to find excuses than men do.

So you can look to find your potency as a woman or you can look to find an excuse like women do in our society. This is one of the lessons that Vanguard teaches you as a woman to not be weak any more but to be badass.

If you find you can’t do something, that’s not an excuse not to do it. Saying you can’t do something is an immediate denial of potency. That is a practice you want to NOT do.

You want to practice the opposite. You want to ask, “How can I do things in a way that I didn’t think I could do? How can I move the object in a way I didn’t think I could?”

The way women contemplate all day long how they can’t do things and are not responsible is a bad practice. Good practice is figuring out ways you can do things you never thought you could.

When you blame, you’re saying you can’t, you’re saying things are not related, and you know that’s not true.

Honor

A women we must realize that we can be empowered and our greatest empowerment is to realize that one man holds the key to our enlightenment.

To “honor” him is “to know the nature of” all things and to factor that nature of the thing in your existence as you’re walking around is the highest virtue.

But honoring other things also is efficacious until we learn to honor the master our Vanguard above all.

For example, if I’m honoring the dead, I’m thinking about them. I am thinking about their nature and what they were like. In everything that I’m doing, it’s there and it’s factored into my decisions. If I dishonor it, I push it away. To honor something is to have it in your mind at all times.

You must know its nature, its potency and its motivations, and you hold it in your mind at all points.

Hold to the thought of the highest ideal ever – Vanguard and you will reign in the mind and control it.

To “hold” is to firmly put it into your decisions. I can be honoring something without actually factoring it into my decisions. For example, I may have a day where I am honoring the death of a loved one and I am laying around in bed. I’m laying in bed thinking about this loved one, but is that what they would have wanted? Is that action really honoring them? I’m honoring the idea of them, but to “hold” it is also to make it into something that you’re incorporating.

The word “hold” symbolizes to take It as you or yours. To “hold” is not just “honor” from afar, but to take personally and with the deepest love.

To “honor” is to understand and to note and to have there in your decisions. To “hold” is to make sure, it’s a matter or focus, of putting it into all your decisions. If you truly learn to honor something, you do hold it. It is important that you understand the deeper thing you are honoring.

Lineage

Lineage includes the people under you in your organization and people over you, the whole line and the whole organization.

Lineage is normally that which is in a line but the way the whole thing is. It’s a series of lines all interconnected. The most important lineage is your slaves, your slaves’ slaves, etc. and your Master, your Master’s Master, your Master’s Master’s Master, all the way up like that to the illustrious and immortal Vanguard – who is Grand Master of all beings [whether they know it or not].

And from that lineage, from holding that lineage and honoring that lineage above all other things, it also holds the lineage that descends from those things. It holds the entire DOS organization.

So the lineage is a much more narrow thing, but in the broadest sense, because if you’re holding and honoring that lineage, your Master’s Master’s Master, who has other slaves, and they have other slaves, you’re holding the same thing and you’re holding that as your highest value.

This is why our sorority shall prevail above all others since it is led by the greatest of all masculine beings.

You should always say, “What would my Master’s Master’s Master say?”

So it is actually importing what your Master and the lineage would say into all of your decisions. It’s holding them above.

Above

Above is not equal. Above is not mostly above, not partially overlapping. Above is completely above, no question. Again, it is highest.

And above all is our Vanguard.

Others

You could use these concepts like “related” and “lineage” and say, “Well actually, everyone is related. Everyone is in my lineage. I could extend my lineage to every single person, so I don’t have to hold anyone above anyone else. Everyone’s equal, everyone’s perfect, everyone’s the same, we’re all new age. Let’s eat some crystals and be all happy.”

But that’s not what our Vanguard teaches. There are people who are in your lineage and directly of your concern, and people that are not. People of the lineage, and that lineage just like the Master becomes internalized, you hold that above others. This is a statement of what most people would think is the opposite of altruism, but it is actually the deepest type of altruism.

Altruism has no value if you don’t value yourself enough to understand what it is to be human. And if you don’t understand what it is to be human and you don’t value yourself, you have no compassion. That is the altruism of a doormat, which is what a lot of people want people to be, just sacrifice everything and be a doormat.

But that is not what the ultimate altruism is, the ultimate altruism is finding all the most noblest values embodied through your Vanguard and yourself and recognizing that for you to recognize an ultimate value is for you to have that within you.

And then to look at your materialistic attachment-ridden desires and have those subjugated to compassion and humanity, that’s the ultimate altruism.

When we talk about holding Vanguard above all others. Most of the people who are slaves are not enlightened, they have attachments. Altruism abuses attachment. If you don’t recognize you have an attachment, you make the murderer and the saint the same; you make the producer and the parasite the same, as a matter of fact you put the parasite above the producer and the murderer above the saint.

But when you recognize your attachments, then there is “other.” If there are no attachments, “other” takes on a completely different experience. So when you say Vanguard is above all others, literally Vanguard commands you to look at how you view other people.

Sometimes you’re scared of them, sometimes you see them as competitors, sometimes you see someone is going to take something from you. These are all childish notions that the Vanguard eschews for us.

We are here in this planet all together, we are a type of a team. Your worst enemy in your life is someone that brings things to your life, but most people don’t have that recognition, so when you don’t have that recognition, you must make decisions.

Decisions become very simple when you use this principle. So Vanguard teaches that it is important for you to expand yourself and to expand your understanding of others. Similar to how some prayers or some religions say, “I’m a poor sinner” and all of this sort of a thing, this is the recognition that I have attachments, I have fears, they play into my life. I’m not going to obey them. I am going to go and hold this thing above others.

So “others” actually becomes your fears. The reason why I see you as “other,” in the very normal sense, is I fear you.

Otherwise, I see you as me – I see you as my partner, my teammate, an extension of myself; even more than my body is, I see you as an extension of myself. This the Vanguard has realized and shared with us all.

Most people don’t even come close to that perception. If I see you and I think you’re some sort of a competitor or you’re going to take something from me or you hurt me or something like that, I’m not seeing you. I am seeing my fear. So, you, as in other, becomes my fear, I’m looking my fear in the face. When we see people as other, we see in part, in the most shackled form, them as a representation of our fear.

The other way we see “other” is in the non-fear based way of seeing someone as different, and feeling expanded through awe. Awe is seeing something you didn’t think was possible manifest as possible. So, when I see the difference of someone, I don’t see that as competitive in any way, I see that as adding to me. When I look at someone, I go, “Wow, that’s different than me. I would not, could not, do that.”

That is an experience of awe. {We often feel this with our Vanguard for none seem to be like him.]

You can see others as your sense of awe, which extends yourself, or you can see others as your fears. Both of those things are important, eventually migrating to where you see others as an extension of the human condition that you find yourself in, and yourself. When you hold your own Master and your lineage above all others, you hold it above your fears, and you see the sense of awe as an extension of that lineage.

Every way

In “every way” cuts outs the excuses. Not every way but this. No “ifs,” “ands” or “buts.” If there is a “but,” if it not in every way, you must address the way it not in every way and make it so, through your thoughts, through yourself crafting those thoughts.

Here are some practices that Our Vanguard has approved:

Now experience choosing the vow over all of them.

Experience the vulnerability of upholding the vow over your attachments.

Examine the fear underneath. Explore the indoctrination.

Commit to one thing every day, with no excuse, no way out. Define your commitment clearly. You can define it the night before or do the same thing daily. Measurement is key. Have your activity very well-defined so you have no wiggle room and enjoy the intensity of fulfilling your commitment with urgency and aliveness.

Example: I must exercise every day for 40 minutes. I must take a shower in under 5 minutes. I must get to “x” meeting on time, not a second over.

Example: Commit to changing your experience of a person by thinking positive thoughts about them, focusing on their good qualities, doing caring things for them, etc. Don’t let yourself off the hook. You have the power to change your experience.

Master

Meditate on your Master’s essence and connect with the Master inside of you. Expand that feeling and Journal on your Master and who they are, what’s important to them, what they struggle with, etc. Think of one thing you can do to further them in life in a way that’s important to them.

Examine something you believe to be good, and see how it is bad. Examine something you believe to be bad and see how it is good. See how it is you who makes anything good or bad.

Take one thing you believe to be good and figure out how it relates to your Master.

Contemplate your Master in your decisions through the day. What would my Master do?

Lineage, Above all Contemplate things you would or could do for your lineage, and for no one else.

Choose something you do for your lineage and no one else, not even your family.

What fears do others represent? Journal on your fears of others so you can best root out the petty concerns that keep you from other people, and yourself.

Pick a task or habit you do daily, that you feel you need to do. Change it or don’t do it, joyfully, in honor of your Master.

Above all meditate on our Vanguard for he will bring you enlightenment.

May the Vow infuse you with strength and courage.

For those inspired to learn more contact Legatus Pro Tempore at nicki@nxian.net or call 310-500-6347.

No deceivers please. Only serious women who wish to serve Vanguard and his illustrious and eternal lineage need apply.

Thanks you.

Legatus Pro Tempore

Stay tuned for part 2 – The Secret Teachings of DOS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

