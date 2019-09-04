Is Nicki Clyne the Secret Identity of the Mysterious Monte Blue?

By Shadow State

It is incredible how many people doubt the simple truth that Monte Blu is Nick Clyne and Nicki Clyne is Monte Blu. In fact I just confirmed that the two people (Monte Bu and Nicki Clyne) are identical in less that 30 seconds.

In the past I have used a service called reverse phone number look up. It’s on the internet and can be used for free. Monte Blu gave Nicki Clyne’s phone number and email address.

(Please respect Ms. Clyne’s privacy and don’t spam or harass her. Even if you don’t like what she says she has the right to say it.)

I fed that phone number Blu gave for contact into the reverse phone number look up and came up with:

(310) 500-6347 Type: Mobile Original carrier: Level 3 Telecom Of California, Lp – Ca PHONE NUMBER OWNER N–––––– C–––––– View owner’s name Spam/Fraud Potential: Low Risk You can call with confidence. Got a spam call from this number? Report it Details on owner of (310) 500-6347 CURRENT ADDRESS Clifton Park, NY The owner of that number is N_______ C________

And that owner lives in Clifton Park, New York.

Now who do you suppose N. C. in Clifton Park, New York is? It is a mobile phone and it was originally activated in Southern California.

Nicki Clyne is married to Allison Mack who grew up in Southern California and lives just outside the 310 area code.

On top of that, in 2017, newlyweds Allison and Nicki visited Southern California and while there Nicki, who starred in a science fiction TV show, visited the Space X rocket factory in Hawthorne California. Hawthorne California is in the 310 area code.



Space X’s rocket factory is in Hawthorne California in the 310 area code where Nicki Clyne seems to have activated her cell phone. Space X’s rocket factory is in Hawthorne California in the 310 area code where Nicki Clyne seems to have activated her cell phone.

On top of that, Monte Blu (aka Nicki Clyne gave an email address. This email address was listed on Nexian.net. Using a free internet service called “whois domain tools” one can look up the host server for Nexian.net.

Here is the result:

Registrant Carl Hendricks Registrant Org E-Mallard Web Corporation Registrant Country us Tech Contact Carl Hendricks

E-Mallard Web Corporation

3431 State St. #201,

Schenectady, New York, 12304, us



(p) IP Address 72.10.193.54 – 1 other site is hosted on this server IP Location – New York – Schenectady – Emallardw eb Corporation ASN AS22302 INOC – INOC, LLC, US (registered Sep 04, 2001) Domain Status Registered And Active Website IP History 11 changes on 11 unique IP addresses over 13 years Registrar History 2 registrars with 3 drops Hosting History 8 changes on 6 unique name servers over 16 years

Now who owns E-Mallard?

A source writes: “If my sleuthing is correct then the server is located in Schenectady for E-Mallard and NXIVM lied and said it was in Albany County.”

E-Mallard is a front company owned by NXIVM and Clare Bronfman. Government unveils list of 90 NXIVM-affiliated companies; Bronfman companies included! Nicki Clyne works for NXIVM and Clare Bronfman. Now do you see why Frank Parlato published this photo of a smiling Nicki Clyne with her smiling boss Clare Bronfman at the end of Monte Blu’s article? So let’s set the record straight once and for all: Nicki Clyne is Monte Blu. Nicki Clyne is Pea Onyu Nicki Clyne is Legatus Pro Tempore Nicki Clyne is Yolanda Cortez. Nicki Clyne is Gabrielle Cortez and Nicki Clyne is blk master kusa. Nicki Clyne is the official face of NXIVM. It must get very crowded in Nicki Clyne’s apartment.

****

I also have some thoughts on how Monte Blu got her name. The original Monte Blue was an early motion picture star who specialized in Westerns. He died of a heart attack in 1963 at the age of 76. The Frank Report’s Monte Blu spells his/her name a little differently than the old time movie star. Monte Blu has no “e” at the end of his/her name. I believe that Frank Parlato once suggested that Monte Blu might refer to a mountain in South Africa. But there is another possible source for the name Monte Blu. In the resort area of Lake Tahoe, near Reno Nevada, there happens to be a casino resort named “Mont Bleu.” MontBleu

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MontBleu Mont Bleu is a 400 room casino resort in Stateline Nevada, right on Lake Tahoe. MontBleu has had that name sine 2006. Take the “e” out of Bleu and put it at the end of Mont. Now you have “Monte Blu” the name of our friend. Now for a question: Has either Pea Onyu or Yolanda Cortez or Nicki Clyne ever been to Lake Tahoe? YES! In 2017, Nicki Clyne attended a Comic Con type event at Lake Tahoe. http://static1.squarespace.com/static/4f2ea160d09ab922976bd619/528ec9a6e4b051993edea09c/5956fbc96b4998e5b09c7b0a/1498873275047/19055612_432236293817 I believe Monte Blu is just another pen name for Nicki Clyne. I must also give credit to Pyriel for suggesting that Monte Blu’s writing sounded a lot like Pea Onyu’s writing. And I must give credit to my brother who attends business meetings in Reno from time to time and likes to mix pleasure with business by visiting Lake Tahoe and other near by resorts. Lake Tahoe just happens to have a resort named Mont Bleu from which Nicki seems to have borrowed the name Monte Blu – after visiting the area for a 2017 Sci Fi Convention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

