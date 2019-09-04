Is Nicki Clyne the Secret Identity of the Mysterious Monte Blue?

(310) 500-6347
Type: Mobile
Original carrier: Level 3 Telecom Of California, Lp – Ca
N–––––– C––––––
You can call with confidence.
The owner of that number is N_______ C________
Space X’s rocket factory is in Hawthorne California in the 310 area code where Nicki Clyne seems to have activated her cell phone.
|Registrant
|Carl Hendricks
|Registrant Org
|E-Mallard Web Corporation
|Registrant Country
|us
|Tech Contact
|Carl Hendricks
E-Mallard Web Corporation
3431 State St. #201,
Schenectady, New York, 12304, us
(p)
|IP Address
|72.10.193.54 – 1 other site is hosted on this server
|IP Location
| – New York – Schenectady – Emallardw
|ASN
|AS22302 INOC – INOC, LLC, US (registered Sep 04, 2001)
|Domain Status
|Registered And Active Website
|IP History
|11 changes on 11 unique IP addresses over 13 years
|Registrar History
|2 registrars with 3 drops
|Hosting History
|8 changes on 6 unique name servers over 16 years
I also have some thoughts on how Monte Blu got her name. The original Monte Blue was an early motion picture star who specialized in Westerns. He died of a heart attack in 1963 at the age of 76.
The Frank Report’s Monte Blu spells his/her name a little differently than the old time movie star. Monte Blu has no “e” at the end of his/her name.
I believe that Frank Parlato once suggested that Monte Blu might refer to a mountain in South Africa. But there is another possible source for the name Monte Blu. In the resort area of Lake Tahoe, near Reno Nevada, there happens to be a casino resort named “Mont Bleu.”
MontBleu
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MontBleu
Mont Bleu is a 400 room casino resort in Stateline Nevada, right on Lake Tahoe.
MontBleu has had that name sine 2006.
Take the “e” out of Bleu and put it at the end of Mont. Now you have “Monte Blu” the name of our friend.
Now for a question: Has either Pea Onyu or Yolanda Cortez or Nicki Clyne ever been to Lake Tahoe?
YES!
In 2017, Nicki Clyne attended a Comic Con type event at Lake Tahoe.
http://static1.squarespace.com/static/4f2ea160d09ab922976bd619/528ec9a6e4b051993edea09c/5956fbc96b4998e5b09c7b0a/1498873275047/19055612_432236293817
I believe Monte Blu is just another pen name for Nicki Clyne.
I must also give credit to Pyriel for suggesting that Monte Blu’s writing sounded a lot like Pea Onyu’s writing.
And I must give credit to my brother who attends business meetings in Reno from time to time and likes to mix pleasure with business by visiting Lake Tahoe and other near by resorts.
Lake Tahoe just happens to have a resort named Mont Bleu from which Nicki seems to have borrowed the name Monte Blu – after visiting the area for a 2017 Sci Fi Convention.
