Alan Dershowitz Now Represents Raniere in FBI Tampering – ‘Unprecedented Corruption’

Alan Dershowitz, arguably America’s most famous living constitutional and criminal attorney, is now representing Keith Raniere on the FBI tampering issue.

He also represents Clare Bronfman.

Dershowitz was part of a Zoom press conference today, attended by the Frank Report, the New York Times and other media representatives.

Derhowitz called upon the media to take notice of what appears to be a “historic attempt to frame somebody based on manipulation of data. That’s just unacceptable in an American court and in the American legal system.”

Joining Dershowitz on the Zoom press conference was Raniere attorney, Joseph Tully; former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Harry Bud Cummins; retired FBI agents J. Richard Kiper, and Stacy Aldridghe, and Bronfman attorney Ron Sullivan.

Podcaster Chase Geiser hosted the Zoom press conference.

Alan Dershowitz appears with Rick Kiper, Joseph Tully, Bud Cummins, Ron Sullivan, and Stacy Eldridge on a Zoom press conference.

Cummins called for criminal prosecution of DOJ employees if the tampering allegations, which he believes are true, are proven.

He said if this happened in his district when he was US Attorney, he would not delay an investigation, as it has in the EDNY.

Cummings said, “This is more than enough to deem this a matter of high priority… The FBI should immediately get to the bottom of this. The government should not circle the wagons.”

Eldridge, a retired FBI agent, said, “actions of person or persons in the DOJ or FBI resulted in significant tampering of evidence.”

The evidence of “alteration of evidence is indisputable.”

In addition, she said FBI employees violated policies and procedures and that these “violations are atrocious.”

Dershowitz reinforced the seriousness of an issue that the DOJ previously dismissed as “frivolous.”

Dershowitz said, “Multiple experts have concluded that government tampering of digital photos is, at the very least, a highly likely conclusion.

“If true, this represents a level of corruption that is so unprecedented, so high, by whoever may be responsible. The current situation is simply untenable. There must be immediate action. There should swiftly be an evidentiary hearing that will determine the truth.

“Appropriate relief may include a new trial, obviously. But it may also include dismissal of the indictment on the basis of outrageous government misconduct. There are cases supporting that form of relief. If there is a hearing, Mr. Raniere wishes to attend by video conference rather than be transported.

“But this is a really important test of our legal system. Whether you like Mr. Raniere or not, the question is, can we be fair even to those who are despised?”

I challenge the media to vigorously and critically examine and evaluate all the facts until it is fully heard and addressed. That’s the appropriate role of the media. If this alleged historical government malfeasance is true, then every additional day that Mr. Raniere and Miss Bronfman spend behind bars waiting for this evidence to be heard in a court would be a furtherance of this injustice.

Keith Raniere

Attorney Tully spoke of how the government appears to be retaliating against Raniere by assigning him to the SHU at USP Tucson.

Earlier today, Tully filed a motion with the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, asking the Court to hold Raniere’s appeal pending disposition of Raniere’s Rule 33 motion in the district court.