Did Emiliano Salinas Head for Safe-Haven Cuba After All? – Twitter Photo Suggests He Took Flight

On August 19, Mexican media reported [and here] that a picture appeared on Twitter of Emiliano Salinas with his wife Ludwika Paleta, at the airport, heading to Cuba.

#FelizViernesATodos y muy #FelizFinDe !! ⚠🚨Emiliano, el Hijo de Carlos Salinas y líder NXIVM, fue captado rumbo a Cuba!! ▶Comentario del maestro Jalife-Rahme.✔#BuenViernes pic.twitter.com/P95yZAFrk2 — Ara Palacios (@AraPalaciosTL) August 16, 2019

One story headline read, “Emiliano Salinas leaves the country after the scandal of the NXIVM sect?”

The story goes on to say, “Emiliano Salinas, the principal representative in Mexico of the NXIVM sect, was captured [by photo] along with his wife, actress Ludwika Paleta at the airport. The image was shared by a Twitter user last Friday [August ] 16….

“In the picture we see the son of Carlos Salinas de Gortar and lining up at the counter of the airline “Interjet”. “It is said that the son of the politician traveled to Cuba, but the information has not been confirmed by Emiliano or his family.”

Frank Report first reported [on June 22] that Salinas might be headed to Cuba in our story Sources: Emiliano Salinas Set to Flee to Cuba – Has Mental Breakdown.

I explained at the time, “Frank Report has numerous sources in Nxivm in Mexico and the US. Frank Report was first to reveal that Raniere was branding and blackmailing women. First to report that Raniere would be arrested. First to report that Raniere fled to Mexico and later that he shifted from Monterrey to Puerto Vallarta; and first to report that Allison Mack and Clare Bronfman would be arrested.

“Many months ago, we reported that Emiliano Salinas had committed various crimes for Nxivm and that he was in danger of being arrested. And of today’s news – gleaned from sources in Nxivm – remember, you read it here first.”

Within days of my report, dozens of Mexican media outlets published the news of Salinas’ possible flight to Cuba and sourcing the Frank Report:

Quien: Where is Emiliano Salinas? I could have “fled” to Cuba after Raniere’s trial

Quinto-Poder: They reveal where Emiliano Salinas would be hiding by Nxivm scandal

El Universal: Where does Carlos Salinas’s son hide?

Tresgrados: Emiliano Salinas, with one foot in jail and the other fleeing to Cuba, says the first portal that denounced Raniere

Frases Futbol: Son of Carlos Salinas would have escaped to Cuba, before he is brought to trial in the US

MSN: Where does Carlos Salinas’s son hide?

Quid: ANOTHER SALINAS IN EXILE!

Diario 19: Emiliano Salinas, son of former President Carlos Salinas, fled to Cuba to avoid justice in the United States

Hola Atizapan: SON OF CARLOS SALINAS WOULD HAVE ESCAPED TO CUBA, BEFORE HE IS BROUGHT TO TRIAL IN THE US

Invidious: EMILIANO GAY SALINAS AND WITH MENTAL DISORDER FLEE TO CUBA FRANK REPORT – BIGORRA BRUJA- ELISA BERISTAIN

Then suddenly, as if to diffuse the reports of his fleeing to Cuba, Emiliano was spotted in London – posing for a picture which appeared on social media.

I wrote about it at once, [June 29] in my post, Emiliano Salinas Spotted in England – in Circuitous Route to Cuba.

In the UK photograph, Salinas appears smiling and happy, with his wife Paleta, and her friend, actress Grettel Valdez and her husband, Loe Clerc, and their son. Valdez posted the photo on her Instagram account.

“Emiliano’s likely indictment is several months away at the earliest, sources familiar with the ongoing FBI investigation say,” I wrote then. “He has a couple of months to play. To go to France or England and take a happy photograph or two – to make sure it is seen on the internet- before he has to hide in a place where he cannot be extradited if he chooses to flee from prosecution.

“Meantime, has Salinas done a deliberate dodge, a feint?….

“Salinas can certainly afford to travel anywhere in the world. He doesn’t have to work for a living. He is a trust fund baby….

“Salinas has some time before he has to be in a country that does not extradite to the USA. His indictment is months away. And there remains a chance he may not be indicted.”

Two months have passed since I first reported that Salinas might be headed to Cuba.

Now it seems Salinas may have fled to Cuba after all.

The reason for Salinas departure for Cuba may be because he is in danger of being indicted by the US Department of Justice for his role in the Nxivm criminal racketeering enterprise. Cuba does not extradite fugitives to the USA.

During the trial of Keith Raniere, the prosecution named Salinas as a criminal co-conspirator with Raniere.

Salinas’ criminal acts may include his role in trying to illegally spy on US federal judges, US Senator Chuck Schumer and Nxivm enemies including this writer.

Additional charges may be brought against Salinas for his role in extorting Nxivm enemies into silence by threatening them with arrest on bogus charges in Mexico after news of the branding and blackmailing of women by Nxivm was first published by Frank Report.

Salinas is a dual citizen of Mexico and US.

Sources say Emiliano plans to admit himself into a mental health facility in Cuba. It is not known if this is a ploy to avoid arrest and engender sympathy, or if he is truly breaking down and delusional.

His flight to Cuba – if he is indicted – and if he ever winds up in the USA to face charges – may make bail an improbability. This may be why he is using the mental health excuse. He can argue he was going to Cuba for treatment and not to flee jurisdiction.

Whether Emiliano’s father, Carlos Salinas, can prevail in getting the DOJ in Washington DC not to indict his son is anyone’s guess.

Sources say that under an Obama or Clinton administration this would have been an easy lift for the powerfully connected Carlos, but under the ‘hostile-to-Salinas’ Trump administration, the political juice of Salinas is seen as ‘just not there.'”

Salinas had a role in a plot to illegally spy on US federal judges, US Senator Chuck Schumer, and several Nxivm enemies including this writer.

The list of people who, it came out in the trial of Raniere, Salinas helped to spy on include: U.S. District Chief Judge Gary L. Sharpe; U.S. Magistrate Randolph F. Treece; U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert E. Littlefield Jr.; U.S. Senior Judge Thomas J. McAvoy; U.S. District Judge Dennis M. Cavanaugh; U.S. Magistrate Mark Falk; U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Edgar Bronfman Sr.; George R. Hearst III, publisher of the Albany Times Union; Rex Smith, the newspaper’s editor; former reporter James Odato; Bronfman Sr. associate, Stephan Herbits; and Nxivm enemies, Joseph O’Hara and this writer and others.

Emiliano’s wife, Paleta, who was also a member of Nxivm, recently placed her Albany NY home for sale. The home was within easy walking distance from the home of Keith Raniere who liked to mentor attractive and slender women through sexual techniques.

