Evil Woman: Allison Mack Would Have Been as Cruel and Heartless as Ghislaine Maxwell Had She Not Been Arrested

This is in response to Study of Evil: Ghislane Maxwell Maxwell Has the Aura of a Raptor Who Mutated Into a Sexual Cannibal by Shivani.

A number of points for Shivani:

Shivani writes, “Please don’t forget the nude jogging oddball of Martha’s Vineyard, eighty year-old Alan Dershowitz.”

Shivani, why don’t you mention the fact that the oddball Dershowitz is a “respected” professor at Harvard Law School?

What does it say that Harvard University would have a scumbag like Alan Dershowitz on the faculty? Dershowitz claimed that he consulted with college dropout Jeffrey Epstein in writing 20 books. What would a college drop out like Epstein have to tell Harvard Law Professor Dershowitz about the law?

How to beat a child molestation rap?

Shivani, do you happen to be a student or graduate of Harvard? When I went to college I found that every professor who was from Harvard, with one exception, was an arrogant jerk.

Shivani writes: “The worst Epstein and Maxwell concerns would be aimed at whatever has not come to light yet,”

What has not fully come to light yet is that Epstein and Maxwell were engaged in blackmail and espionage. Maxwell’s father was a Mossad agent who looted his company’s pension fund before he conveniently died.

America faces the horrible possibility that top government and corporate officials were being blackmailed by a foreign country for pedophilia.

Shivani writes, “The British pervert, Jimmy Savile, was said to be a necrophiliac who preferred having at dead boys, especially out on the water on a fine yacht. ”

The story is that British Prime Minister Edward Heath would take boys out in his yacht for sex. One boy threatened to tell and Heath had the boy tossed into the sea to drown.

The police were able to confirm the pedophilia but not the murder.

As for Savile, he would indeed brag about necrophilia and because he was in with the Royal Family no one could touch him.

Shivani writes, “Maxwell’s face. Indifference is coming out of her pores”

Shivani, read the testimony of Jaye and Nicole concerning Allison Mack. Allison Mack preached female empowerment but did not give a rat’s ass when these women wanted to control their own sex lives. Mack considered them to be selfish for wanting their own boyfriends.

And let me tell you, Shivani, give Allison a few more years of pimping and extortion and she would be every bit as cruel and heartless as Maxwell.

POWER IS ADDICTING

POWER IS AN APHRODISIAC.

And Allison, knowing full well that Raniere is a pedophile, covered up for him when confronted with the fact.

Allison Mack is more than stupid.

Allison Mack is complicit.

As for Ghislaine and Jeffrey’s Devil worship. in 2018, just before Raniere was arrested, Allison Mack posted a picture of the Spirit Cooking Devil Worshiper Maria Abramovic.

Was Allison, who borrows from every religion in search for Salvation, trying to get help from Satan?

Alison Mack’s Instagram [IG] account.

It’s Marina Abramovic, who calls herself a performance artist. Her art involves spilling of blood and other odd displays, some of which have been connected to events held by Hollywood stars.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbZpy11U8AAn8Jv.jpg

