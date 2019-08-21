Evil Woman: Allison Mack Would Have Been as Cruel and Heartless as Ghislaine Maxwell Had She Not Been Arrested

By Shadow State
This is in response to Study of Evil: Ghislane Maxwell Maxwell Has the Aura of a Raptor Who Mutated Into a Sexual Cannibal by Shivani.
A number of points for Shivani:
”
Shivani writes, “Please don’t forget the nude jogging oddball of Martha’s Vineyard, eighty year-old Alan Dershowitz.”
Shivani, why don’t you mention the fact that the oddball Dershowitz is a “respected” professor at Harvard Law School?
What does it say that Harvard University would have a scumbag like Alan Dershowitz on the faculty? Dershowitz claimed that he consulted with college dropout Jeffrey Epstein in writing 20 books. What would a college drop out like Epstein have to tell Harvard Law Professor Dershowitz about the law?
How to beat a child molestation rap?
Shivani, do you happen to be a student or graduate of Harvard? When I went to college I found that every professor who was from Harvard, with one exception, was an arrogant jerk.
Shivani writes: “The worst Epstein and Maxwell concerns would be aimed at whatever has not come to light yet,”
What has not fully come to light yet is that Epstein and Maxwell were engaged in blackmail and espionage. Maxwell’s father was a Mossad agent who looted his company’s pension fund before he conveniently died.
America faces the horrible possibility that top government and corporate officials were being blackmailed by a foreign country for pedophilia.
Shivani writes, “The British pervert, Jimmy Savile, was said to be a necrophiliac who preferred having at dead boys, especially out on the water on a fine yacht. ”
The story is that British Prime Minister Edward Heath would take boys out in his yacht for sex. One boy threatened to tell and Heath had the boy tossed into the sea to drown.
The police were able to confirm the pedophilia but not the murder.
As for Savile, he would indeed brag about necrophilia and because he was in with the Royal Family no one could touch him.
Shivani writes, “Maxwell’s face. Indifference is coming out of her pores”
Shivani, read the testimony of Jaye and Nicole concerning Allison Mack. Allison Mack preached female empowerment but did not give a rat’s ass when these women wanted to control their own sex lives. Mack considered them to be selfish for wanting their own boyfriends.
And let me tell you, Shivani, give Allison a few more years of pimping and extortion and she would be every bit as cruel and heartless as Maxwell.
POWER IS ADDICTING
POWER IS AN APHRODISIAC.
And Allison, knowing full well that Raniere is a pedophile, covered up for him when confronted with the fact.
Allison Mack is more than stupid.
Allison Mack is complicit.
As for Ghislaine and Jeffrey’s Devil worship. in 2018, just before Raniere was arrested, Allison Mack posted a picture of the Spirit Cooking Devil Worshiper Maria Abramovic.
Was Allison, who borrows from every religion in search for Salvation, trying to get help from Satan?
Alison Mack’s Instagram [IG] account.
It’s Marina Abramovic, who calls herself a performance artist. Her art involves spilling of blood and other odd displays, some of which have been connected to events held by Hollywood stars.
Why didn’t she do the branding herself?
I see two probable reasons:
1. The Dodgy Doctor was so keen to do it that she insisted.
2. Mack wanted a little distance so that she could revel in the marvellous spectacle before her.
It could be both, of course.
Its hard to be sure with perverts.
Shadowstate1958,
How many of these articles can you write?
I earnestly apologize I did not read this one.
I think we all now understand that Allison Mack is……Bad bad bad….Wicked wicked wicked….Evil evil evil……
Ghislaine Maxwell is definitely more wicked than Allison Mack.
Keith Raniere is more evil than Allison Mack.
And in my opinion both Salzmans are more culpable(bad) than Allison Mack…
…,,Yet you do not devote a tenth(1/10) of the time to them as you do Allison Mack. Why is that?
Clare (shudder) Bronfman is every bit as evil as Raniere.
I would say that the Salzmans and Mack are hardened criminals, but I don’t think that Mack is evil in the way that Raniere and Clare B are.
Off course Shadowstate does not answer the tough questions……
LOL
😉
Maybe you would be obsessed with her to if you realized this was just another incarnation of Satan this bitch deserves nothing less than being skinned alive and then stoned to death don’t kid yourself
I’m not yet entirely convinced that Allison Mack was a full member or Raniere’s inner circle in the same sense that others were. I suspect that she was a special project of Raniere’s. She is guilty of more than she was convicted of, but I think that for Raniere she had a special status all of her own. Her low level of intelligence and poor sense of self, made her a perfect subject for some of his more invasive mind control experiments. I doubt that she was in the know about many of his crimes to the degree that other members of his inner circle were. She had little or no capacity for resistance. She was uniquely suitable for his experimentation. I would estimate her emotional maturity to be roughly equivalent to that of the average 12-14 year old. So yes, she was in the inner circle, but in a different way than the others, and with a very different role. Even thought guilty, she was chosen early on to be a patsy, and deflect attention from the other guilty parties. To a large extent, she has fulfilled that function well. Consider how much more attention the likes of Nancy Salzman and the Bronfman sisters would have received, had not Mack been so carefully groomed to deflect it. All the photos of her subsequent to her arrest, portray a person in a state of complete bafflement. To my mind that is explained by two things: Her low intelligence and her ignorance of many of Raniere’s other crimes. She deserves a lengthy prison sentence; but she also warrants much more thoughtful analysis of her personality and unique role in Raniere’s plans.
Spot-on analysis, I think. I pity her, actually, because her “free choices” were manipulated so greatly by Raniere, and her former fame only helped her be the patsy (just look at the number of headlines focusing on her compared to Nancy Salzman, who arguably was far deeper in as far as many of the crimes went – and how many of them played off her Smallville role). Doesn’t mean I don’t think she deserves prison time, because she does, but she’s more tragic than evil, from what I’ve seen, certain people’s obsessions notwithstanding. All of us have darker impulses, but there’s a real difference between someone who knowingly dwells in them, and someone who’s manipulated into them. Raniere and co. knew just how to get people to do evil while thinking they were doing the right thing; someone like Maxwell knows full well what’s right and wrong, they just don’t care – and it’s that level of evil I’m more concerned about going after. One problem in our society is that we too often throw the book at the people like Allison Mack – and leave the Ghislaine Maxwells off the hook. The latter should be targeted far more!
Transgressionism.
I view the likes of Raniere, Saville, Epstein, and Maxwell as ‘Transgressionists’ or adherents of ‘Transgressionism’. These are people who get their kicks by knowingly doing evil, going against all moral principles, and committing the most heinous crimes they can. I don’t believe that it is just about the sex. It is about the pleasure of (knowing) how wrong what they do is. And the more wrong it is, the greater the pleasure.
Frank Parlato:
You do an incredible disservice to your readers when you post “articles” from Shadowstate. I agree with the other commenters…Shadow is the village idiot, and his unhealthy obsession with Allison Mack is already forced on us in the comment section of every article he posts in. Do we really need entire articles devoted to his obsession too?
Velvet Jones!
What an intriguing name!
And it comes from a Saturday Night Live skit with Eddie Murphy.
Velvet Jones is a great name for Allison Pimp Mack.
Agree Velvet. And would also like to restate my opinion that Shadowstate’s obsession with Ms. Mack (and the allegations which persisted when Shadow first started posting on the Frank Report, that Mack’s management had to file for orders of protection against Shadowstate) (allegations which can only be put to rest if S/S posts under his true name) is every bit as sordid as many of NXIVM/Raniere’s activities.
Frank Parlato is much too cagey (and most readers here too intelligent) to think that anything Shadow contributes is “investigative journalism”. So for now, I take Shadow’s contributions for their comedic value and take my potshots at him, knowing that he can not chase after me what with one and sometimes both of his feet in his mouth.
The Frank Report is a “revenge blog”. Shadow’s contributions are a “revenge blog within a revenge blog.” We all know what drives Frank’s need for revenge. What drives Shadow’s need for revenge?
“The Frank Report is a “revenge blog”.
Who would want revenge against Allison Pimp Mack?
How about all of the women she tortured, blackmailed and enslaved.
Which does not answer the question of why YOU are so angry?
If you were not spending an unhealthy amount of time on the Frank Report, focusing your anger on the obvious object of your fixation, you might actually be able to do something positive for other women (or individuals of any gender) who are at risk. Maybe volunteer at a battered women’s shelter? Maybe volunteer to be a “Big Brother”? (hey, you could introduce the child to “Smallville”.)
It is too late to assist the women Allison Mack tortured, blackmailed and enslaved. Allison Mack will be facing the judge in the next 60 days. Case closed, except of course for the inevitable NXIVM civil litigation which should fuel the Frank Report for years to come.
You are beginning to remind me a lot of Claire Bronfman. If she had donated only half of the money she squandered on the Flaccid Dwarf to real scientists and researchers, she may have done some real good in this world.
If you took half the time you spend ranting and raving about Allison Mack, and put that time to good use, you might actually do some good in your community.
Whomever posted this article is an idiot:
“MK10ART’s Study of Allison Mack with her worthy pubic brands in mind.”
How about accepting the facts that SHE ISN’T BEHIND THE BRANDING!
Nobody with a SANE brain still believes this.
Trial demonstrated that it was Raniere’s creation…But, of course, let’s go back to the old lies!
It’s a Dangerous game and you are flirting with defamation (not per se as the branding ISN’T A CRIME).
“How about accepting the facts that SHE ISN’T BEHIND THE BRANDING!”
How about accepting the fact that Allison Mack signed on to the brandings and oversaw the process?
How about accepting the fact that branding sex slaves is part and parcel of sex trafficking?
Here is a great new cartoon from MK10Art showing Ghislane Maxwell sharing a womb with Allison Mack, Keith Raniere , Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.
Enjoy!
Be sure to tell the FBI about this “defamation.”
How about accepting the fact that she is behind the Brandings she didn’t think tattooing was painful enough
Frank, you know it discredits all your work and yet…you post lies and BS by an obsessed idiot.
Now to the village idiot, Shadow.
I’m gonna ignore most of your ridiculous ranting because I feel dumber every time I answer you…
But let us address some of your usual lies, once again (i should keep a document with the typical answer since all you do is repeat randomly the same ridiculous statements and lies)
“And Allison, knowing full well that Raniere is a pedophile, covered up for him when confronted with the fact.”
Absolutely not and if you consider that because it was said in the media she must have known…
That means that the victims and some people you like to cite (like Cat Oxenberg who was perfectly able to use social media an, therefore. could find info herself) were knowing and supporting what Raniere did WHEN ALLISON WAS 8 YEARS OLD!
Yeap, 8-year-old…You accuse a child to be an accomplice of something that happened while she was YOUNGER THAN THE VICTIM!
Idiot!
The fact is: Nobody believed it because the cases were closed…many didn’t know that Nxivm had the “power” to close cases but from the outside, it could be seen as wild accusations.
The fast is: Allison wasn’t close to Raniere until late (that is coming from a real source, trial)…
The fact is: Raniere was trusting NO ONE (especially after Cafritz died…) and Allison was not in his inner circle long enough to KNOW ANYTHING
I don’t see you talking about people who really knew about all this…They covered for Raniere, genuinely!
But Allison who wasn’t inner circle, was a child when it happened and had no absolute knowledge is complicit!?
Definitely not an obsessed idiot are you?
“Allison Mack is complicit.”
So is everybody involved in the cult from near or far…this includes the victim
“As for Ghislaine and Jeffrey’s Devil worship. in 2018, just before Raniere was arrested, Allison Mack posted a picture of the Spirit Cooking Devil Worshiper Maria Abramovic.”
And? Abramovic was talked about by many people who didn’t worship the devil…
There isn’t even a message, it could be someone else using her account (something known to happen in Nxivm…they even had at one point Tabby and Sylvie managing account)
“Was Allison, who borrows from every religion in the search for Salvation, trying to get help from Satan?”
Sure…in your dream!
Just a little fact for you:
Wasn’t Raniere trying to find a way to detect Luciferian (that he considered as enemies)?
I sure remember a story about a patent.
Yet the number one (in your head) would be one of them !? wow! scoop people!
Get a life, stick with the fact
Stop your lies and your ridiculous (inaccurate) interpretation.
You are no Sherlock Holmes…Just the village idiot!
And why? The Face of Nxivm never comes into it, the dearest friend amd mentor Because the EXplorations of Meaning…from the Queen of Meaning (lol) had no meaning?
I will get it if there is some sort of reason that is unsaid, but enough with the ribbon-cutting Queen of Nxico is gone bs.
I must have struck a raw nerve with you.
No doubt Mrs. Allison Mack (Nicki Clyne) will be mad with me yet again.
Perhaps Nicki should contact the FBI to explain to the agents why her wife Allison Mack is not a pimp.