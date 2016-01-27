Branson’s endorsement long on words, short on action…

Richard Branson has permitted his name and a quotation to be used in connection with NXIVM. But when it came time to attend a “world changing” event NXIVM was holding, there seems to be no report of his being on hand.

Here is his quote as found on http://www.worldethicalfoundations.org/about-the-wefc/clare-bronfman

“The tools you have for compassionately dealing with complex ethical and global issues are not only unique, but also extremely valuable. This, along with a program of coordinated, organized resources, makes for an innovative approach to transforming our society. I think your founding event will be extraordinary and potentially world changing! —Sir Richard BransonFounder, Virgin Group

The founding event Branson is referring to is the visit of the Dalai Lama.

It turned out not to be the founding event because the visit was postponed.

It did occur later – n 2009. Branson is not known to have attended the “extraordinary and potentially world changing” event however!

Below he is seen with Sara Bronfman which shows he does enjoy and has used the ethical tools provided to him from NXIVM. The last photo was the venue Branson’s privately owned Necker Island where Bronfman money rented the island and taught the complex ethical tools that they could afford….







