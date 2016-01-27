Doe: Kreuk tries to form teen girl’s forum; would it have been based on statutory rapist, Raniere’s advice?

JOE DOE

Kristin Kreuk and her friend Kendra Voth who is also in the entertainment industry tried to start a website called “Girls By Design”, where teen girls could come together, discuss things in a safe and open environment, increase their self-esteem, and maximize their potential. If you notice many of these terms are from the human potential movement which is what NXIVM is a rip off of.

Can you image a statutory rapist, who had sex with a twelve year old sixty times who he was supposed to tutor in math, and many other teens as well, being the advice giver or the main role model through his movement for such a website with his inner circle of pimp women and its polygamous lifestyle?

Didn’t Kristin Keeffe say that there wasn’t a single woman he wanted to work with that he didn’t want to have sex with? Miss Kreuk is one of the prettiest women that I’ve seen. She fits the attributes Raniere is looking for in a woman he wants to fuck: gorgeous, fit/skinny, long hair (at the time), has money he can abuse, etc.