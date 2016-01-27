Reader: ‘Raniere must be anti Semitic’ – with his fascination with Hitler!

S@#T YOU CAN’T MAKE UP….

January 26, 2016 at 7:56 pm Edit

Deep down Raniere must be anti-semitic, how else does one explain his fascination with Hitler?. The Bronfman’s are clearly of Jewish descent, Cafritz is also a Jewish name as is Salzman. How do they even stand there with a straight face and accept this being said about themselves or their fellow Nxians?. It would make most people very angry to be accused to be a former Nazi.

To answer the question: According to Kristin Keeffe and several others, Raniere has told followers two things. That some of them are Nazis and some are Jew victims. This way he can guilt the Nazis. The other concept is that karma makes you pay for what you did. I.e. You were a Nazi in your past life – this time you are born as a Jew – to teach you…. The only better teacher than karma – is to be young slender and pretty – then Raniere can teach you personally.