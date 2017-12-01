You Tube: Dr. Oz excerpt: Keith Raniere ‘brands and rapes women’

This You Tube video is an excerpt from Dr. Oz with crime correspondent Melissa Moore discussing Keith Raniere.





Ms. Moore: “[Raniere] uses his influence to hurt women. He brands them, he rapes them.”





Albany Times Union Investigative Editor Brendan Lyons : “Many who leave NXIVM are enveloped in fear.”





Lawyer Peter Skolnik calls it “a dangerous organization.”





Note: James Del Negro [face blurred and voice lowered] comes to the door of NXIVM headquarters when Ms, Moore comes knocking, seeking an interview. This occurs at 3:10 in the video.





The exchange is interesting. Ms Moore identifies herself ad asks for an interview.





Mr. Del Negro says, “Sure, um, there’s nobody from our corporate office here that could be a representative to do that.”





Ms. Moore: “OK.”





Mr Del Negro: “So today is not a day where the corporate people are here.”





Ms. Moore asks, “Is there anybody I should reach out to? I mean our goal is just to get the facts, right.”





Mr. Del Negro says “Sure, sure, sure, no I don’t ah I don’t, I wouldn’t know.”









Jim Del Negro tells reporter he knows nothing about NXIVM. Hope he does not tell that to a federal agent.

No one is home for Jim Del Negro….