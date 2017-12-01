Monte Blu: Vanguard protects us always

Editor’s Note: After a long absence, Frank Report has heard from Monte Blu.

Monte Blue [above] was an actor who died in 1963. Keith Raniere was a Vanguard born in 1960. A reader/troll signs her/his name as Monte Blu.

By Monte Blu

I know many of you read this website. I know some of you have doubts and are depressed about Vanguard leaving us. You’re depressed because you learned from this website. But that does not mean he has done wrong. You have done wrong, for he trusted you not. He will come back to Clifton Park. Have faith that all he does is for us. He is the only perfectly selfless human being.

For those who are fearful: Be faithful and strong. Those of you who were supposed to make appointments in LB with PP and PD and have not, please do so. This is necessary. N., L., D., and yours, and you know who else. [Enough said]. This you must do before our —-.

Vanguard has taught us it is good to suffer. Don’t complain. Offer tribute and accept—and be grateful that Vanguard made you suffer. For this makes you better than people who are laughing and happy. People who vowed, then ran, showing passion as if it were a carnival attraction. (You’re shocked and amazed the gaze of the unenlightened lit up to this spectacularly filthy interpretation of the Judas in our fold.) GP can explain. She understands why silence is gold and must be kept in safe houses. Fame is an animal, voracious and unkind, for it comes from the mind of the masses. If you don’t understand, then understand this: Vanguard teaches us the tools to understand.

We never need to say anything to Vanguard. If you love Vanguard, he becomes your whole existence. They won’t destroy Vanguard. And they won’t destroy you. We’ll win, because we’ve chosen the hardest way of fighting for freedom.

Vanguard is the answer in psycho-dynamic understanding, And in the realm of the mystic who facilitates humanity’s rise and transformation. He brings a new understanding that allows us to build internal civilizations and manifest it. He allows us to explore our fundamental nature and direct our power. We need never fear; he protects our womanhood. This is why he resides close to the doorway to birth and death. It is not vanity. He is 10,000 Lincolns. His name is the same as he. This is what we live and eat and sleep upon: Since you came to him, you are thriving, healthy, happy, and better off. If our past friends leave us, it is as in death, the death of a soul.

The purpose is to show Vanguard can be trusted to rule woman’s souls. The world cannot judge for it is not qualified to judge. It’s the soul, slaves, the soul. Not paddles, chains, branding or collateral. The soul, slaves, is that which can’t be ruled by any other. Ask RLJ. Ask JG. Ask CG. Look to them. They have been steady. Do not disdain the weakly emotional. RL is our leader, not A or L, until they see the calm sea and firmly know happiness is selfish. Personal desires are evil.

Here is a short story that appears to be slanted, biased and spun the wrong way. Can the Knife analyze it? A DOS slave goes to Vanguard to get mentoring. DOS Slave: I called a member of the High Counsel of SOP a mother fucker last night. Vanguard: Why did you do that? DOS Slave: He kissed me. [Vanguard kissed her] Vanguard: like that? DOS Slave: yes. Vanguard: Is that why you called him a mother fucker? DOS Slave: No, then he grabbed my butt. Vanguard grabbed her butt. Vanguard: like this? DOS Slave: yes. Vanguard: Is that why you called him a mother fucker? DOS Slave: no, then he pulled my pants down. Vanguard pulled her pants down. P Vanguard: Like this? DOS Slave: Yes. Vanguard: Is that why you called him a mother fucker? DOS Slave: No, then he took off my panties, and put his you know what in my you know where. Vanguard took off her panties, and put his you know what in her you know where. Vanguard: Like this? DOS Slave: yes Vanguard: Is that why you called him a mother fucker? DOS Slave: No Vanguard: then why did you call him a mother fucker? DOS Slave: He had genital herpes! Vanguard: That MOTHER FUCKER!

Vanguard asks us to sacrifice.

True, Vanguard is our father, teacher, friend, brother, leader, master. But if you and I were to awaken after a thousand years of slumbering– upon awakening, we would have but one word for him, “My darling. My beloved.” Remember that. And understand this: He is doing the work of the mission. We are blind if we cannot see because we think he left us for Monterrey, where the women are strong and built for the work in these times of grievous darkness.