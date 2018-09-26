Yet another lawyer –Arizona Mafia lawyer John Sandweg appears to be on Clare Bronfman’s legal team now

We may have to add another criminal defense lawyer to the present cast of 23 lawyers known to be representing the NXIVM team.

The newcomer is John Sandweg. He is an Arizona lawyer and has been named as a top member of the Arizona Mafia – the self-styled group from Arizona believed to be uncommonly friendly to alleged Mexican crime boss and former president of Mexico, Carlos Salinas.

Sandweg, a top-flight criminal defense attorney, specialized in representing accused and convicted murderers, sex offenders, and pedophiles, a man who fought for the release of violent convicted offenders. He was also a big man in DC under Obama.

He raised campaign finance money for their Arizona Mafia leader Janet Napolitano from 2002 to 2008.

But Sandweg shot near the top of the DC bureaucracy.

He became General Counsel of the Department of Homeland Security under Napolitano. After six months on the job, he was named the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under Napolitano.

Sources say it is Sandweg who was seen going in and out of court with Clare Bronfman on several occasions. It has been already confirmed that Arizona Mafia second in command Dennis Burke is one of Bronfman’s lead attorneys. It makes sense that his colleague, Sandweg, is also on retainer here.

Now I cannot be 100 percent sure of the ID. Perhaps readers will help out.

Here are some pictures of John Sandweg:













And here are pictures of the man who accompanied Clare Bronfman in and out of court – believed to be Sandweg.













Is this John Sandweg?

One of his former friends who knows him well says it is him.

Sandweg is a friend of Emiliano Salinas, as well.

Assuming this is John Sandweg accompanying Clare, we now have identified two dozen attorneys in this case.

They are:

Keith Alan Raniere

1. Marc Agnifilo – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

2. Paul DerOhannesian II – DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian

3. Danielle R. Smith – DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian

4. Jacob Kaplan – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

5. Teny R. Geragos – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

6. Brian Poe – Fort Worth, TX

Allison Mack

7. Steven Kobre Kobre & Kim LLC

8. William F. McGovern Kobre & Kim LLC

9. Sean S. Buckley – Kobre & Kim LLC

Clare Bronfman

10. Dennis Burke –Ballard Spahr

11. John Sandweg

12. Susan R. Necheles – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

13. Kathleen E. Cassidy – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

14. Gedalia Stern – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

15. William Savino

Nancy Salzman A/K/A Prefect

16. Michael J. Sullivan – Ashcroft Group

17. David Stern Franklin Rothman, Schneider, Soloway and Stern

18. Robert Soloway p Franklin Rothman, Schneider, Soloway and Stern

Lauren Salzman

19. Hector J. Diaz – Quarles & Brady, LLP

20. James L. Burke – Quarles & Brady

Kathy Russell

21. Justine Harris

22. Amanda Ravich

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Bonus lawyers who are just waiting for their clients to get indicted

Dr. Brandon Porter and Dr. Danielle Roberts

23. Michael S. Kelton – Abrams Fensterman

Nicki Clyne

24. Edward Sapone – Sapone & Petrillo

***

It should be noted that in a recent court filing it was revealed that “…a trust … has been established to defray legal costs for defendants as well as for a number of entities and witnesses in this case”.

Apparently, the trust funds are being used to pay “expenses” for “…a number of entities and witnesses…” – which means that the attorneys may have competition for that money!

This is a fascinating revelation since it makes clear that in addition to paying for criminal defense attorneys, the trust funds are also being used to keep some of the witnesses and defendants on the Bronfman-Raniere payroll.

If legal costs are in the range of $1 million per month – this trust fund may have to be in the $20-40 million range to take them through trial and appeals.

To Clare and Sara Bronfman – this is not all that much money. They once gave Raniere $65.6 million for purported commodities investments that he blew through in no time. A few months later they invested another $26.3 million that he was also on the high road towards losing until I stepped in and recovered their assets [and for which they repaid me by trying to destroy me.]

Spending money on Raniere is a habit for them – a bad habit.

Circling back to Dennis Burke and John Sandweg.

A source tells me that the FBI is investigating Burke, one of Bronfman’s lawyers, for possible witness intimidation. He was quite rough with some, according to my source, and may have actually threatened a witness or two or their lawyers.

Burke, who is closely associated with alleged murderer Carlos Salinas, was once the US Attorney for Arizona. He had to resign over the Fast and Furious scandal where the Deep State was running guns to Mexico to raise money for the CIA etc. outside the oversight of Congress.

Burke was the fall guy and it was commonly thought he was going to prison. But he was allowed to merely resign – and was later was appointed to an advisory board for the DOJ in DC.

As for Sandweg, neither Burke nor Sandweg are attorneys of record for Bronfman. They are behind the scenes players – whose loyalty is – if it is ever in conflict – will be to the Salinas family.

Bronfman, who has been played as a fool by Raniere for years, may be seeing round two – courtesy of Carlos Salinas – whose one goal right now is to protect his son, Emiliano, from indictment in the US and a fight over extradition.

Stay tuned.