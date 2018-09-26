Irish Mother: Oxenberg’s book ‘Weird and Wonderful’, Why? ‘because I have been there!’

An Irish mother – who rescued her teenage daughter from the clutches of NXIVM – and, as she believes, almost on the eve of being branded – sent this email today.

By An Irish Mother

How weird is this? Having purchased the Catherine Oxenberg book last week, I read half of it in two days.

I then nibbled at it until last weekend. Then today, I decided I would finish it. I finished page 358 less than an hour ago, made a cup of coffee, then I open the Frank Report and I find the very words I have just read from the book, thanking Frank Parlato and here’s the big one:

I understood this book inside out. WHY? Simple… because I have been there …. and been there alone… I’ve worn the t-shirt…. and regrettably starred in the grim production, admittedly on a somewhat lower level than Catherine suffered. But let me emphasize, it was suffering and I too did not rest on my laurels till I got answers and rescued my daughter. Those answers, I will speak about soon…

In the meantime, thank you, Frank Parlato and Catherine Oxenberg. Without your interventions, how long would this have gone on… another 5, 10, 15, 20 years?

It is totally unimaginable how it went this far, never mind further. Wonderful, just wonderful, how you were gifted and guided to step in as you have.

It is incalculable, the numbers of others you have prevented from becoming swallowed up in this fraud and filth.

Catherine Oxenberg wrote Captive – and it is available on Amazon.