Why This Sympathy for Allison Mack?

By Shadow State

There are some who think I was too extreme in my post Allison Mack Was Acting as a Terrorist.

Do you think that all of the slaves from whom Allison Mack collected blackmail material (And now can’t get that blackmail back) don’t feel terrorized?

Painting by MK10ART

MK10art

Allison Mack – one of Nxivm’s finest – by MK10ART.

At any time in the future, these women could have their nude photos and videos, taken by Allison Mack, released which will embarrass them. Isn’t that a form of terrorism?

How do you think blackmail and extortion work?

“Do what I command or there will be consequences.”

This is how Allison and her NXIVM friends worked.

In Chicago, in the 1980s, a Mob street crew terrorized a movie theater chain that would not knuckle under the Mob’s demands in a labor dispute. The Mob tried to firebomb a movie theater in Oak Park, Illinois. The Mob members were convicted of extortion, but what they really were is terrorists. They created terror.

Mack’s co-conspirators in NXIVM [Keith Raniere, and Clare and Sara Bronfman] financed lawsuits to intimidate and terrorize critics and defectors. Mack’s friend and co-conspirator Clare Bronfman flew from Albany to Vancouver to lodge a false criminal complaint with the Vancouver police to intimidate and terrorize Sarah Edmondson who had defected from NXIVM.

MK10ART's depiction of Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave. The branding caused Dr. Roberts to lose her medical license.

Mk10ART — Allison C. Mack will perhaps be better remembered for her artistic work – with Dr. Danielle Roberts – than for her acting.

The only way to deal with NXIVM blackmailers and extortionists is to give them the same treatment that NXIVM dealt out.

MK10ART

Painting by MK10ART — Some say Allison Mack is a victim because she was, after all, brainwashed by Keith Raniere.

The real victims – of sex trafficking – are the women who were blackmailed by Mack and her friends, Lauren Salzman and Raniere. Where is the sympathy for these young victims?

Where was Mack’s mercy for women she was blackmailing?

Today, Mack is not a Hollywood wannabe. She is no longer a star. She is now a has-been.

Rather than pursuing an acting career, Mack got jollies from torturing women. That is the path she chose for herself.

There is no obligation for Hollywood media companies to redeem irredeemable Allison Mack and no obligation for the judge or society to excuse her reprehensible and deviant behavior.

Allison Mack and her then-slave India Oxenberg

Allison Mack and India Oxenberg displaying their tongues. Mack was India’s slave master.

There would be no NXIVM, no DOS, without willing co-conspirators like Mack, the eager and willing pimp.

In my view, unlike those who cry for her and claim she is a victim – I submit that Mack is a big girl, who should know the difference between right and wrong.

She had every break. A decent career as an actress. Enough money to pursue a college education. Numerous friends. Adoring fans. Money in the bank – an estimated $8 million – when she joined her cult.

And Allison Mack preferred to serve as an extortionist and sex trafficker.

But you want to have sympathy for Mack and none the women abused and exploited by Mack? The real victims.

Many of these women, whose first names only were mentioned at trial, because the government considered them victims – of Nxivm, of Raniere – and so many of them, maybe most – were slaves of Allison Mack – women who testified that they asked for their blackmail material back. And Allison Mack refused to give it back.

This came out again and again at trial.

As of today, those women have not received their blackmail back, material collected and archived by Mack, which is still floating around somewhere – perhaps someday to emerge on the internet, hanging over the heads of these women.

Someday, some of these women might become famous in their own right and might still be vulnerable to blackmail and public embarrassment.

This is not a real picture of Nicole whose last name is being withheld during the trial of Keith Alan Raniere for her protection, privacy and to help her heal from the torment she experienced at the hands of the brutal Raniere.

Nicole lived in fear of the release of her collateral collected by Allison Mack.

So where is the sympathy for these women who believed Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack’s despicable lies – that she was seeking to help empower them – when all she was looking for was to create sex slaves for her and her equally despicable master?

All he ever wanted was to live comfortably and brand his slaves and look at what the government did to him.

MK10ART – Allison Keith and Clare at the branding table





Editor’s Note: Frank Report seems to never get enough good poetry – but today we got a sterling poem.

Here is a uniquely lovely submission – a tender ballad about the effort and the joy Allison Mack experienced – by poet Ned Washington.

Allison Mack’s Song

Keep recruitin’ and recruitin’

Though they’re disapprovin’

Keep them DOS slaves movin’

Vanguard!

Don’t try to understand him

Just deceive, collateralize and brand ’em

Soon we’ll be living high and wide.

My heart’s calculatin’

My Vanguard will be waitin’

Be waiting at the end of my prison time.

Move ’em in, keep ’em up

Starve ’em up, brand ’em on

Move ’em on, brain fuck ’em up

Vanguard!

Art By the Wonderful MK10ART [see more of her work]

MK10ART: Keith Raniere in prison with a poster of Allison Mack behind him.

MK10ART – Will Keith Alan Raniere be waiting for Allison to get out of prison – or vice versa?

MK10ART's subtle painting of gullible Allison Mack and handsome Keith Alan Raniere.

MK10ART’s subtle painting of gullible Allison Mack and handsome Keith Raniere.

The fabulous MK10Art's depiction of Allison Mack reflecting on her threesome with Keith and Dani.

Fabulous MK10Art’s depiction of Allison Mack reflecting on her threesome with Keith Raniere and Daniela Padilla.

MK10ARTs painting of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack

MK10ART: Will Keith Raniere and Allison Mack keep women in the center of their imagination.

MK10ART portrait of Allison Mack and her brand.

MK10ART portrait: Allison Mack and her lovely brand.

MK10ART's Study of Allison Mack with her . brands in mind.

MK10ART’s Allison Mack with a worthy pubic brand.

Sketch by MK10ART: Keith and Allison discuss how they can better empower women.

Sketch by MK10ART: Keith and Allison discuss how they can better empower women.