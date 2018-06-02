Why I took down posts with names of NXIVM and SOP members

Earlier today I put up two posts with lists of NXIVM members and SOP members. Between the time I posted the lists and the time I took it down [about 30 minutes], I had a number of emails and texts. I am going to share some of these [names and identifying info redacted] for it may be instructive as to the kind of terror people still feel having been associated with NXIVM – even if only briefly.

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Frank,

I’m writing to beg you immediately to remove the list of ex and current NXIVM members you posted on your websites along with our email addresses. …. I left that cult the second I realized there was abuse happening and I don’t appreciate you posting my and my friends’ personal information online, I should be able to determine who gets my email address and how I’m affiliated with that group, which now is the exact opposite of a member and supporter.





I appreciate to no end the work you have done to expose the truth at NXIVM; I gave a huge debt of gratitude to you. Please, you need to think of how raked over we all are and how your actions effect us all. We are victims and we are run off our feet trying to fight this thing and heal, we do not further need our consent and privacy violated, we’ve had enough of that.





My information is number —- of your list. My friend [redacted] is number —-, [redacted] is number —- and there are countless others names I recognized of people who wish to be completely unaffiliated with the group. Please take it down asap.

Thank you,

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Hello Frank,

I was just informed that you’ve published my name on your website without my permission. Can you please delete it? My short time doing ESP was many years ago and I want nothing to do with it. I really don’t think it’s necessary to include my name and email in any publications.

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Frank

OMG I don’t want to be there Frank. Some people who have been helping [expose NXIVM in Mexico] and they are on that list.

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Hi Frank,

Can you please remove my email address … and erase my email/ last name from the SOP payments list. Keep my first name, as there is relevance to this information. Yes, I was part of the knife for sometime and the women’s SOP.





This sent me into another PTSD spiral. I am at my wits end. I can barely focus, i don’t sleep at night and can’t afford any more psychologist sessions. (and I need them!) I am at this point just hanging on. this has been going on for a year now, maybe longer. I have spent the last year trying to work through all of this, with some success, and fighting the good fight where and when I can by talking to journalists. But there have been a lot of really bad days.





P.S. the list – i think is from Vweek 2014, … and there are a bunch of names that do not have their married names listed yet.





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Frank,

[Please do not] publish lists with names and contact info of people … who are out… Women who escaped DOS? Among others who are incredibly exposed and vulnerable to harassment if not worse? …. I hope you can find it in your heart to fix this.





Frank, you are doing good work…. But there are NXIVM-related persons out there trying to harass and intimidate victims… through various means. Publishing names and contact info only helps them and is detrimental to the victims… your blog is the most prominent source of NXIVM information in the world. And it’s not just about harassment by NXIVM-related persons, either. As the world’s attention has been drawn to your blog, a host of assorted people having no apparent history with NXIVM have been making various attempts to contact people, including defectors… victims… and others. It is a potential powder keg.





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I did not authorize you to publish my name and email address on your blog. I am not part of NXIVM any longer. Remove me from the list, and then delete this email from your inbox and your deleted items.





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I get it. People are upset, worried and frightened. So I took the posts down.

Here is what’s probably most important: from the lists: There were 961 members on the NXIVM list – which I think was from 2014.

And from the SOP list – from 2012-2017, there were about 7,000 payments made to SOP – at $50 each – which was evidently the monthly payment for dues. Who got that money? Pam Cafritz was the technical owner of SOP. Jim Del Negro had a hand in the operations. Keith Raniere of course was the mastermind of all of it. And what was Clare Bronfman’s role?

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