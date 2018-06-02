The child is father to the man – and Keith was a little bastard

By Frank Parlato

Keith Rainiere, who came to be known as the Vanguard, teaches, “He who has the most joy wins.”

According to people who went to school with him, Keith was a joyful child.

Here are two examples culled from a recent article in The Epoch Times.

In 3rd grade, Keith and little Matthew were looking at flies under a microscope. Jessica, a special needs student, asked if she could look too. Keith secretly took the flies away.

Jessica looked in the microscope. Finally, she said, ‘I don’t see anything Keith, there’s nothing there.’

Keith said, “There is, but your just too stupid to see what it is.”

Jessica said, “I’m not stupid.”

“Oh yes you are,” he said. “You’re one of the stupidest people I’ve ever met. You’re so stupid nobody wants to be your friend.”

Matthew stood with his mouth open. He knew Keith had taken the flies away and there was nothing to see. But Keith was enjoying his superior intelligence. It gave him joy.

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On another occasion Keith was riding home on the bus when a girl, “L.M.” confided to him something compromising about her sister.

They were friends, she thought, and he would not tell.

Later, Keith approached her and said, “you know, it’s like I have this little bottle of poison I can hold over your head.”

L.M. said, ‘what do you mean?.

He said ‘Well I don’t know. I just don’t think your parents or your sister would be very happy if I told them what you told me.”

She was frightened. He felt joy. He felt it further when he would call her on the phone and say, ‘little bottles, little bottles.’’

She was scared enough to tell her parents about what she had told Keith and what he was now doing.

Her mom intervened and stopped Keith from taking it further. But Keith learned a fine lesson about joy.

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There are many such wondrous stories of Keith as a child. He grew up to be the Vanguard.

As New York Times Magazine contributor Vanessa Grigoriadis has written, Raniere “had solved the equation of how to be a joyful human.”

It seems he had solved the equation at an early age.