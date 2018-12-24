Why did hot women flock to fuck an ugly fat dude and become his slave for life?

Warning salacious comments contained in the following post.

Guest View by Hot Sauce and Pizza, Pussy sans Garlic —

I’d like to see Heidi write an in-depth article that deals with the issue of WHY?

Why did ALL these young and pretty women fall head-over-heels in love with a guy who was:

a) never good looking

b) never thin or in shape

c) always short like a midget

d) always geeky looking

e) usually unshaven and homeless looking

f) had bad hygiene and smelled of B.O.

g) had bad breath

h) had a head the size of a prize winning pumpkin

i) had nasty looking square feet

j) based on his small and square feet, likely had a ‘chode’ inside his pants (e.g. a cock that’s very short length wise but super wide), thereby making it nearly as wide as it is long.

Footnote: I have no proof that his cock is small length wise, it’s just a guess based upon his small foot size. Based on his foot size, I doubt he’s packing a foot long hotdog. I’m guessing he’s got a chode.

I’m not buying the argument that Keith bagged all of these hot women by bragging about his IQ test results.

Why?

Because lots of guys try to get laid by hot women EVERY NIGHT by making all kinds of bullshit claims about how smart or successful they are. That’s not an original way to get laid.

…and most guys usually strike out more times than they succeed when using this approach (and even when they do get laid, the women don’t usually fall head over heels in love so easily).

Yet with Keith, all of these hot women gave up not only their pussies, but their hearts and souls to Keith for LIFE.

Methinks there’s more to the story here that’s not being reported.

I’m also mystified by the fact that Frank reported that most coaches and proctors made less than 25k-$50k per year from NXIVM, which means there’s no real ‘career’ in bedding Keith for life. So money couldn’t be the reason.

Something is missing here.

Using the “boiling frog” analogy is cute, but it really doesn’t explain why hot women flock to fuck an ugly fat dude and become his slave for life.