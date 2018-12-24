Shadow State: Slavery is always wrong

By Shadow State 1958

This person, Pea On You, is either a joker faking the extreme support of NXIVM, Clare “Gaunt Horse Face” Bronfman and Little Lord KAR, or is totally delusional and might need some psychic help.

Proclaiming to be such a deep supporter makes Pee look like a total idiot.

Pea is the real deal.

Pea is Nicki Clyne aka Mrs. Allison Mack.

Miss Clyne is said to have made ‘The Vow”, a lifelong commitment to the service of Mr. Raniere and Miss Mack.

See Part 3: The Slave women of DOS — actress Nicki Clyne

https://frankreport.com/2017/06/13/part-3-the-slave-women-of-dos-actress-nicki-clyne/

Now let me rebut what Pea says about Frank Parlato:

“Frank Parlato who has hurt us all and destroyed Nxivm.”

Pea –FYI, NXIVM was destroyed by the evil acts of its leaders.

“He wrote his filthy lies about the Vow and turned something beautiful into something ugly.”

Pea – what is uglier than the fraud, coercion and blackmail practiced by NXIVM’s Vow? There is nothing beautiful about the Vow.

The Vow came from the Bowels of Keith Rainere and Allison Mack.

“He had no respect. It was meant to be sacred and secret and he told an uncomprehending public about something only a rarified few could ever understand.”

Pea –Frank Parlato took no oath of secrecy. Moreover, the public can figure out that the Vow was created by force, fraud, coercion and threats.

“The vicious and brutal Moira Penza.”

Pea –when did Moira Penza brand women while holding them down by the breasts the way Allison Mack did?



“Suppose they could have stopped Parlato before he started the Frank Report?”

Pea – Frank Parlato only started the Frank Report as a response to the needless brutal persecution he was subjected to by the Bronfman sisters and Keith Rainere.

“What difference does it make if Clare and Sara signed the contract or not?”

Pea – every state has a Statute of Frauds determining what is a valid contract. If Frank Parlato recovered money on behalf of an oral promise of the Bronfman sisters, then he should be paid for it even if the sisters failed to sign the contract.

Statute of frauds

The statute of frauds refers to the requirement that certain kinds of contracts be memorialized in writing, signed by the party to be charged, with sufficient content to evidence the contract.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Statute_of_frauds

Pea -ALL of the English speaking nations have the Statute of Frauds and exceptions to the Statute.

“Parlato is the Nazi hunting us.”

Pea – Frank Parlato is NOT a Nazi

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Pea: In the spirit of the Christmas season I will wish you and your spouse Allison a Merry Christmas.

Pea -I will also wish you and your spouse learn the difference between right and wrong and that SLAVERY IS ALWAYS WRONG!



