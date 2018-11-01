Whitey Bulger was ‘slocked’ – allegedly by prisoner who hated guys who abuse women – what will they think of Raniere?

Looks like they “slocked” Whitey… That’s a tough way to go…





https://nypost.com/2018/10/31/ex-mafia-hitman-reportedly-a-suspect-in-whitey-bulger-killing/





Did Freddy Geas slock Whitey Bulger to death?

Whitey Bulger, 89, was beaten to death Tuesday evidently by more than one inmate – within hours of his arrival at Hazelton federal penitentiary — a maximum security prison. One of his attackers used a sock with a padlock in it as a weapon. This is known as slocking.

The top suspect in the killing is former Mafia hitman, Fotios “Freddy” Geas.

Geas, 51, is serving a life sentence for the 2003 assassinations of Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno, onetime head of the mob in Springfield, and associate Gary Westerman.

Geas didn’t dispute his role in Bulger’s murder but refused to identify accomplices.

“He wouldn’t rat on anybody,” said his former attorney David Hoose. “And he had no respect for anyone who did.”

“Freddy hated rats,” said Geas’ friend, Ted McDonough. “Freddy hated guys who abused women. Whitey was a rat who killed women. It’s probably that simple.”

Wonder what the boys will think of Keith Alan Raniere if he winds up in Hazelton?

Not a real photo: Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard, if convicted, will likely be assigned a maximum security prison – just like the one Whitey Bulger spent the last few hours of his life.