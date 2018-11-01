I recently read an article entitled “Flu season 2018: What Wayne County should know after last year’s high caseload. In the article there is this: “Walgreens communication manager Allison Mack said nationwide, Walgreens has provided 60 million flu shots and counting since 2010.”





Did Allison get herself a new job with Wallgeens? – she had petitioned the court to leave her home arrest for just such an opportunity. Would Walgreens want such a famous lass to be their spokesperson?





“Shots hurt – but not as much as branding,” she could tell them, “and they’re just as good for you too!”





Upon further investigation, Frank Report is able to exclusively reveal that it was not our Allison Mack of NXIVM but another woman who evidently has never branded a single woman with her initials, but who happens to be also named Allison Mack.





I wonder how it feels to have the same name as someone who was once famous and loved who becomes notorious and rather generally despised?





Actually we found a number of Allison Mack’s online, from age 75 down to age 23.





But only one Keith Raniere.





Happily we found several Vanguards. There is T. Vanguard of Fairmouth Massachusetts. T. Leslie Vanguard of McKees Rock Pennsylvania, Thomas Vanguard of East Lake Ohio and Tate Vanguard of Tampa Florida.





None of them are reported to be leading a cult that brands and blackmails women.





Allison Mack went from famous to notorious.







