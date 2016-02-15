While Mexican Executive Success Program doing OK, American/Canadian in decline

The 2015 calendar for the Mexico City satellite center at http://www.espmexico.com shows that there was one “intensive” per month, or 12 total. That is as many as the US and Canada combined for 2016.

The 2015 calendar for the Vancouver satellite center at http://www.espvancouver.com shows 10 “intensives.”





This shows a drop in Vancouver of 50 percent since this year Vancouver has five.





The original version of the “Intensive,” back in 1999 or so, was 21 days long. That was quickly truncated down to 16 days (two weeks plus an extra weekend), probably because few people could get 3 weeks off from work.

It seems that the standard at the Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Mexico satellite centers is now 5 days for the first session, with separate “days 6-10” and “days 11-15” sessions.





The Albany headquarters seems to only do the full 16 day “Intensive.”





Yet there are only two 16 day intensives scheduled for this entire year – both are in Albany.

It’s interesting that in Mexico City, there were 7 “day 1-5” intensives, 4 “day 6-10” intensives, and only 1 “day 11-15” intensive.





That could indicate that about half of the students drop out after the first intensive, and 3/4 of those left drop out after the second intensive. But, it’s possible to get the same curriculum through “Ethos” sessions in two-hour chunks. Mexico City offers 5 Ethos sessions per week. So maybe the students don’t drop out completely, they just take Ethos instead of intensives.

Or most likely a mix of both.

In Vancouver, there were 6 “day 1-5” intensives, 2 “day 6-10” intensives, and 2 “day 11-15” intensives in 2015. That could mean that 2/3 of the students drop out after the first intensive, but the remaining 1/3 do the whole program. Or again, it could be that they just take the rest through “Ethos” which Vancouver also offers 5 times per week.

Nevertheless in the US and Canada there are only 12 five day intensives scheduled by NXIVM/Executive Success Programs for the year.

While Programa de éxito ejecutivo (Executive Success Program en español) está haciendo bien (is doing OK), the American and Canadian Executive Success Program seems to be in decline.



