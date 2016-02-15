Harem Question: Who does Keith pick on Valentine day? Plus a few pictures worth reviewing

Have you ever wondered what Keith does on Valentine’s Day? Who gets picked and who doesn’t?

How many days do the women waste hoping they are even noticed?

He mastered the piano at a very early age.

Artist’s conception: Raniere playing Beethoven at concert level at age 1.

Lama Tenzin pontificating on Buddhist monasticism

Aerial view of love nest that Lama Tenzin and Sara Bronfman shared in 2009 while Lover Lama vetted the Raniere organization for the Dalai Lama.

One of two sisters in a harem? Camilla Fernandez...

One of two sisters in a harem? Camilla Fernandez…

Raniere?

Barbara Bouchey was acquitted of computer trespassing.

Barbara Bouchey last week

Allison Mack performing during V week

The sisters Bronfman brought great wealth to the Raniere teaching organization.

Enablers of Raniere

Rosa Laur Junco a married slave of Mr. Raniere,

Ms. Junco: Is she Keith’s valenine?

It was no joke that Rhiannon at age 13 had a hard time accepting the sexual desires of Mr. Raniere, age 31. For one thing his tongue would get bruised and almost lacerated by her braces. She later told the Times Union that she reported the matter to the police. They asked her to wear a wire. She was too afraid and they chose not to prosecute Mr. Raniere.

Rhiannon was a pleasant toy for Raniere when he was 30 and she was 12.

Esther Carlson has dedicated her life to teaching the truth of Keith Raniere.

Esther left Alaska to follow Raniere and be his woman; instead she found out he kept a harem and she wound up with Jim Del Negro, a Raniere underling instead…

Lisa Barwise got pregnant at one time and the child looked not unlike Keith Raniere. Some speculated he is Raniere's son. However that has been largely discounted by most sources.

Lisa Barwise got pregnant at one time and the child looked not unlike Keith Raniere. Some speculated he is Raniere’s son. However that has been largely discounted by most sources.

Adriana Fernandez lost three of her children to Raniere. One escaped. Adriana does not appear to be associated with Jness and NXIVM any more. Has she awakened from the Raniere dream?

Barbara Bouchey was as truthful as Keith Raniere is dishonest. When they met, he lied to her. Ultimately she got away from him.

Barbara Bouchey as a young woman.

to be continued….