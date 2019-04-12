What Prison & For How Long? Likely Sentences For Nancy, Lauren and Allison Mack

As Frank Report readers are well aware, three of the defendants in the case of the U.S. v. Raniere Et Al – Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, and Allison Mack – have already entered guilty pleas.

Nancy pleaded guilty to one count of Racketeering Conspiracy – and apparently did so without entering into any sort of “Cooperation Agreement”…

Lauren and Allison both pleaded guilty to one count of Racketeering Conspiracy and one count of Racketeering – and both entered into 10-page “Cooperation Agreements”.

So, what’s next for these three damsels-in-distress?

What kind of sentences are they likely to receive, where are likely to serve their prison time, and what kinds of issues will they need to deal with once they have completed their sentences?

Nancy Salzman

Nancy Salzman is facing a grim future

RE: Nancy Salzman

Nancy got the first seat on the Plea Deal Bus back on March 13th – and, even though she has no “Cooperation Agreement” in place, she will likely get a better deal than Lauren or Allison.

To begin with, she only had to plead to one felony, rather than two like Lauren and Allison.

She also admitted to two predicate acts:

(1) that she obtained passwords and user names to monitor some of NXIVM’s “enemies” (The names of those enemies have not yet been revealed); and

(2) that she had others destroy videotapes memorializing the teachings of Keith Raniere (These videotapes had been subpoenaed in the Rick Ross case).

Per the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, Nancy will likely be facing 33-41 months in federal prison. As is also true for Lauren and Allison, the actual amount of time that Nancy will serve will be solely determined by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis.

Assuming that she provides complete and truthful testimony against whatever remaining defendants choose to go to trial – and, at this point, that looks like Raniere for sure and maybe Clare Bronfman – I think Nancy will likely get a sentence of 24-30 months (Assuming she does not lose any of the “good time credit” she’ll earn while she’s incarcerated, Nancy will be around 67 years old when she gets out).

And she’ll likely be assigned to the federal women’s prison in Danbury, CT – which, incidentally, is the inspiration for the Orange Is The New Black TV series.

*****

Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman will be sentenced on September 11, 2019 – after the full extent of her cooperation with the feds is known.

RE: Lauren Salzman

Lauren got the second seat on the Plea Deal Bus on March 25th when she entered into a plea deal that was originally filed “under seal”.

But, several days later, a redacted version of the transcript from her plea hearing was released at the request of the prosecution.

Like her mother, Lauren pleaded guilty to one count of Racketeering Conspiracy – which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. In addition, however, she also pleaded guilty to one count of Racketeering – which also carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

She also admitted to three predicate acts:

(1) that she participated in the document servitude of Jane Doe 4 – which led to that woman being confined to a room for almost two years;

(2) that she compelled and induced Jane Doe 6 and Jane Doe 10 to turn over “collateral” to her by threatening to release other “collateral” that they had previously provided at the time they became part of DOS (This “collateral”

included, but was not limited to, “sexually explicit photographs and videos, credit card authorizations, and rights to assets”); and

(3) that she obtained the labor and services of Jane Doe 6 and Jane Doe 11 by causing them to “believe that if they did not perform such labor and services, they would suffer serious harm”.

Because she entered into a “Cooperation Agreement”, it is quite possible that the prosecution has already agreed to recommend a certain sentencing range for Lauren.

But, in the end, it will Judge Garaufis who will be the sole decision-maker when it comes to how much time she’ll spend in federal prison.

Assuming she provides complete and truthful testimony against any remaining defendants that go to trial, I think Lauren will likely get a sentence of 48-60 months (If she does not lose any of the “good time credit” she’ll earn while she’s incarcerated, Lauren will be around 47 years old when she gets out).

And she’ll likely serve her time in the same prison where her mother will be residing.

*****

Allison Mack heads to court to plead guilty

RE: Allison Mack

Allison Mack got the third seat on the Plea Deal Bus when she entered into a plea deal on April 8th (Her deal also included a “Cooperation Agreement” that may have some impact on her sentence).

Just like Lauren, Allison also pleaded guilty to one count of Racketeering Conspiracy and one count of Racketeering.

And she also admitted to two predicate acts:

(1) that she compelled and induced Jane Doe 5 and Jane Doe 8 to turn over “collateral” to her by threatening to release other “collateral” that they had previously provided at the time they became part of DOS (This “collateral”

included, but was not limited to, “nude photos and other things of value”); and

(2) that she obtained the labor and services of Jane Done 5 and Jane Doe 8 “under threat of serious harm, including (the) release of their collateral”.

Even though Allison entered into some sort of “Cooperation Agreement”, it will still be solely up to Judge Garaufis as to how much time she spends in federal prison.

Assuming she provides complete and truthful testimony against any remaining defendants that go to trial, I think Allison will also get a sentence of 48-60 months (If she does not lose any of the “good time credit” she’ll earn while she’s incarcerated, Allison will be around 40 years old when she gets out).

If Allison chooses to maintain California as her home state, she will likely end up serving her time in the federal women’s prison in Dublin, CA.

*****

In addition to their respective prison sentences, Nancy, Lauren, and Allison will also have several other penalties imposed on them.

These will include, at a minimum, the following:

• Up to 36 months of “supervised release” after they have fully completed their sentence (Note: This means after prison, Halfway House and/or home confinement).

• A fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross profits of the NXIVM criminal enterprise, whichever is greater;

• Restitution in the amount of each victim’s losses as determined by Judge Garaufis (He will also decide who is a “victim”);

• A $100 special assessment for each count they’ve pleaded guilty to; and

• Criminal forfeiture (This is spelled out in the “Cooperation Agreements” that Lauren and Allison entered into).

*****

But wait, there’s more…

Many people are unaware of the fact that all felons in the U.S. also have additional penalties imposed on them as a matter of federal and/or state law.

Some of these additional penalties are as follows:

• Loss of voting rights (This varies by state but most states now restore voting rights upon the completion of the original sentence);

• Loss of the right to possess any firearm (Some states also restrict the possession of any electronic defense device);

• Loss of the right to serve on a jury;

• Loss of the right to be employed – or licensed – in certain professions (The specific restrictions vary by state but typically include the following: architects, attorneys, barbers, chiropractors, dentists, doctors, hairdressers, massage therapists, nurses, physical therapist, security officers, social workers, taxicab drivers, etc.);

• Loss of eligibility for certain public benefits;

• Restrictions on adopting or becoming a foster parent; and

• Loss of the right to travel to certain countries (e.g., Australia and Canada).

Viva Executive Success!