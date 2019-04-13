Cult De-programmer Steve Hassan’s BITE list fits Nxivm to a ‘T’
A reader, who uses the moniker, AnonyMaker, advises us to have a look at cult deprogrammer and mental health counselor Steve Hassan’s BITE model in analyzing Nxivm.
Hassan has been helping families and cult members get their lives back for decades. He has worked with Nxivm members as well.
AnonyMaker writes, “I’d suggest consideration of Steven Hassan’s BITE Model of Undue Influence and Cult Mind Control. Many of the first steps of behavior control will sound quite familiar from NXIVM, Raniere’s inner circle and DOS.”
This is from Hassan’s Freedom Of The Mind resource center website:
“Many people think of mind control as an ambiguous, mystical process that cannot be defined in concrete terms. In reality, mind control refers to a specific set of methods and techniques, such as hypnosis or thought-stopping, that influence how a person thinks, feels, and acts.
“Based on research and theory by Robert Jay Lifton, Margaret Singer, Edgar Schein, Louis Jolyon West, and others who studied brainwashing in Maoist China as well as cognitive dissonance theory by Leon Festinger, Steven Hassan developed the BITE Model to describe the specific methods that cults use to recruit and maintain control over people. “BITE” stands for Behavior, Information, Thought, and Emotional control.”
The BITE Model
I. Behavior Control
II. Information Control
III. Thought Control
IV. Emotional Control
Behavior Control
Regulate individual’s physical reality
Dictate where, how, and with whom the member lives and associates or isolates
When, how and with whom the member has sex
Control types of clothing and hairstyles
Regulate diet – food and drink, hunger and/or fasting
Manipulation and deprivation of sleep
Financial exploitation, manipulation or dependence
Restrict leisure, entertainment, vacation time
Major time spent with group indoctrination and rituals and/or self indoctrination including the Internet
Permission required for major decisions
Thoughts, feelings, and activities (of self and others) reported to superiors
Rewards and punishments used to modify behaviors, both positive and negative
Discourage individualism, encourage group-think
Impose rigid rules and regulations
Instill dependency and obedience
Threaten harm to family and friends
Force individual to rape or be raped
Instill dependency and obedience
Encourage and engage in corporal punishment
Information Control
Deception:
Deliberately withhold information
Distort information to make it more acceptable
Systematically lie to the cult member
Minimize or discourage access to non-cult sources of information, including:
Internet, TV, radio, books, articles, newspapers, magazines, other media
Critical information
Former members
Keep members busy so they don’t have time to think and investigate
Control through cell phone with texting, calls, internet tracking
Compartmentalize information into Outsider vs. Insider doctrines
Ensure that information is not freely accessible
Control information at different levels and missions within group
Allow only leadership to decide who needs to know what and when
Encourage spying on other members
Impose a buddy system to monitor and control member
Report deviant thoughts, feelings and actions to leadership
Ensure that individual behavior is monitored by group
Extensive use of cult-generated information and propaganda, including:
Newsletters, magazines, journals, audiotapes, videotapes, YouTube, movies and other media
Misquoting statements or using them out of context from non-cult sources
Unethical use of confession
Information about sins used to disrupt and/or dissolve identity boundaries
Withholding forgiveness or absolution
Manipulation of memory, possible false memories
Thought Control
Require members to internalize the group’s doctrine as truth
Adopting the group’s ‘map of reality’ as reality
Instill black and white thinking
Decide between good vs. evil
Organize people into us vs. them (insiders vs. outsiders)
Change person’s name and identity
Use of loaded language and cliches which constrict knowledge, stop critical thoughts and reduce complexities into platitudinous buzz words
Encourage only ‘good and proper’ thoughts
Hypnotic techniques are used to alter mental states, undermine critical thinking and even to age regress the member
Memories are manipulated and false memories are created
Teaching thought-stopping techniques which shut down reality testing by stopping negative thoughts and allowing only positive thoughts, including:
Denial, rationalization, justification, wishful thinking
Chanting
Meditating
Praying
Speaking in tongues
Singing or humming
Rejection of rational analysis, critical thinking, constructive criticism
Forbid critical questions about leader, doctrine, or policy allowed
Labeling alternative belief systems as illegitimate, evil, or not useful
Emotional Control
Manipulate and narrow the range of feelings – some emotions and/or needs are deemed as evil, wrong or selfish
Teach emotion-stopping techniques to block feelings of homesickness, anger, doubt
Make the person feel that problems are always their own fault, never the leader’s or the group’s fault
Promote feelings of guilt or unworthiness, such as
Identity guilt
You are not living up to your potential
Your family is deficient
Your past is suspect
Your affiliations are unwise
Your thoughts, feelings, actions are irrelevant or selfish
Social guilt
Historical guilt
Instill fear, such as fear of:
Thinking independently
The outside world
Enemies
Losing one’s salvation
Leaving or being shunned by the group
Other’s disapproval
Extremes of emotional highs and lows – love bombing and praise one moment and then declaring you are horrible sinner
7. Ritualistic and sometimes public confession of sins
8. Phobia indoctrination: inculcating irrational fears about leaving the group or questioning the leader’s authority
No happiness or fulfillment possible outside of the group
Terrible consequences if you leave: hell, demon possession, incurable diseases, accidents, suicide, insanity, 10,000 reincarnations, etc.
Shunning of those who leave; fear of being rejected by friends, peers, and family
Never a legitimate reason to leave; those who leave are weak, undisciplined, unspiritual, worldly, brainwashed by family or counselor, or seduced by money, sex, or rock and roll
Threats of harm to ex-member and family
***
Reading the above, it seems to me that Hassan’s BITE model is almost a play-by-play description of what Raniere intended to achieve.
Some of the points in BITE are eerily on point and perhaps Hassan, who has studied many cults, saw striking similarities between Nxivm and other cults. The devious and the wicked are strikingly similar all over the world.
Clearly, this is what Raniere designed and imposed on his followers. I am often struck at how he thought he could escape punishment because he had nothing in his name.
He had everyone else put everything in their name – dividing it up among his followers – so that he could keep control of Nxivm and its followers.
None of it worked out too well for the Vanguard. He has the hardest charges and is likely to go away the longest.
His miscalculations were stupendous and I wonder if he still thinks he is the world’s smartest man. If smartness can be measured by success – in whatever one intends to achieve – right now Keith is looking rather stupid.
Not just foolish, not just errant, not even just wicked or gross or mean or even insane – but stupid. Just plain stupid.
It’s been said before, but bears repeating: Viva Executive Success!