Cult De-programmer Steve Hassan’s BITE list fits Nxivm to a ‘T’

A reader, who uses the moniker, AnonyMaker, advises us to have a look at cult deprogrammer and mental health counselor Steve Hassan’s BITE model in analyzing Nxivm.

Hassan has been helping families and cult members get their lives back for decades. He has worked with Nxivm members as well.

AnonyMaker writes, “I’d suggest consideration of Steven Hassan’s BITE Model of Undue Influence and Cult Mind Control. Many of the first steps of behavior control will sound quite familiar from NXIVM, Raniere’s inner circle and DOS.”

This is from Hassan’s Freedom Of The Mind resource center website:

“Many people think of mind control as an ambiguous, mystical process that cannot be defined in concrete terms. In reality, mind control refers to a specific set of methods and techniques, such as hypnosis or thought-stopping, that influence how a person thinks, feels, and acts.

“Based on research and theory by Robert Jay Lifton, Margaret Singer, Edgar Schein, Louis Jolyon West, and others who studied brainwashing in Maoist China as well as cognitive dissonance theory by Leon Festinger, Steven Hassan developed the BITE Model to describe the specific methods that cults use to recruit and maintain control over people. “BITE” stands for Behavior, Information, Thought, and Emotional control.”

The BITE Model

I. Behavior Control

II. Information Control

III. Thought Control

IV. Emotional Control

Behavior Control

Regulate individual’s physical reality

Dictate where, how, and with whom the member lives and associates or isolates

When, how and with whom the member has sex

Control types of clothing and hairstyles

Regulate diet – food and drink, hunger and/or fasting

Manipulation and deprivation of sleep

Financial exploitation, manipulation or dependence

Restrict leisure, entertainment, vacation time

Major time spent with group indoctrination and rituals and/or self indoctrination including the Internet

Permission required for major decisions

Thoughts, feelings, and activities (of self and others) reported to superiors

Rewards and punishments used to modify behaviors, both positive and negative

Discourage individualism, encourage group-think

Impose rigid rules and regulations

Instill dependency and obedience

Threaten harm to family and friends

Force individual to rape or be raped

Instill dependency and obedience

Encourage and engage in corporal punishment

Information Control

Deception:

Deliberately withhold information

Distort information to make it more acceptable

Systematically lie to the cult member

Minimize or discourage access to non-cult sources of information, including:

Internet, TV, radio, books, articles, newspapers, magazines, other media

Critical information

Former members

Keep members busy so they don’t have time to think and investigate

Control through cell phone with texting, calls, internet tracking

Compartmentalize information into Outsider vs. Insider doctrines

Ensure that information is not freely accessible

Control information at different levels and missions within group

Allow only leadership to decide who needs to know what and when

Encourage spying on other members

Impose a buddy system to monitor and control member

Report deviant thoughts, feelings and actions to leadership

Ensure that individual behavior is monitored by group

Extensive use of cult-generated information and propaganda, including:

Newsletters, magazines, journals, audiotapes, videotapes, YouTube, movies and other media

Misquoting statements or using them out of context from non-cult sources

Unethical use of confession

Information about sins used to disrupt and/or dissolve identity boundaries

Withholding forgiveness or absolution

Manipulation of memory, possible false memories

Thought Control

Require members to internalize the group’s doctrine as truth

Adopting the group’s ‘map of reality’ as reality

Instill black and white thinking

Decide between good vs. evil

Organize people into us vs. them (insiders vs. outsiders)

Change person’s name and identity

Use of loaded language and cliches which constrict knowledge, stop critical thoughts and reduce complexities into platitudinous buzz words

Encourage only ‘good and proper’ thoughts

Hypnotic techniques are used to alter mental states, undermine critical thinking and even to age regress the member

Memories are manipulated and false memories are created

Teaching thought-stopping techniques which shut down reality testing by stopping negative thoughts and allowing only positive thoughts, including:

Denial, rationalization, justification, wishful thinking

Chanting

Meditating

Praying

Speaking in tongues

Singing or humming

Rejection of rational analysis, critical thinking, constructive criticism

Forbid critical questions about leader, doctrine, or policy allowed

Labeling alternative belief systems as illegitimate, evil, or not useful

Emotional Control

Manipulate and narrow the range of feelings – some emotions and/or needs are deemed as evil, wrong or selfish

Teach emotion-stopping techniques to block feelings of homesickness, anger, doubt

Make the person feel that problems are always their own fault, never the leader’s or the group’s fault

Promote feelings of guilt or unworthiness, such as

Identity guilt

You are not living up to your potential

Your family is deficient

Your past is suspect

Your affiliations are unwise

Your thoughts, feelings, actions are irrelevant or selfish

Social guilt

Historical guilt

Instill fear, such as fear of:

Thinking independently

The outside world

Enemies

Losing one’s salvation

Leaving or being shunned by the group

Other’s disapproval

Extremes of emotional highs and lows – love bombing and praise one moment and then declaring you are horrible sinner

7. Ritualistic and sometimes public confession of sins

8. Phobia indoctrination: inculcating irrational fears about leaving the group or questioning the leader’s authority





No happiness or fulfillment possible outside of the group

Terrible consequences if you leave: hell, demon possession, incurable diseases, accidents, suicide, insanity, 10,000 reincarnations, etc.

Shunning of those who leave; fear of being rejected by friends, peers, and family

Never a legitimate reason to leave; those who leave are weak, undisciplined, unspiritual, worldly, brainwashed by family or counselor, or seduced by money, sex, or rock and roll

Threats of harm to ex-member and family

***

Reading the above, it seems to me that Hassan’s BITE model is almost a play-by-play description of what Raniere intended to achieve.

Some of the points in BITE are eerily on point and perhaps Hassan, who has studied many cults, saw striking similarities between Nxivm and other cults. The devious and the wicked are strikingly similar all over the world.

Clearly, this is what Raniere designed and imposed on his followers. I am often struck at how he thought he could escape punishment because he had nothing in his name.

He had everyone else put everything in their name – dividing it up among his followers – so that he could keep control of Nxivm and its followers.

None of it worked out too well for the Vanguard. He has the hardest charges and is likely to go away the longest.

His miscalculations were stupendous and I wonder if he still thinks he is the world’s smartest man. If smartness can be measured by success – in whatever one intends to achieve – right now Keith is looking rather stupid.

Not just foolish, not just errant, not even just wicked or gross or mean or even insane – but stupid. Just plain stupid.

It’s been said before, but bears repeating: Viva Executive Success!