Were arrangements made with Carlos Salinas to hand over Raniere to FBI – and deport him in record time?

Sources tell Frank Report that behind the sudden arrest and record fast deportation of Keith Raniere from Mexico on March 25, 2018, was the hidden hand of Carlos Salinas.

Cecelia Salinas with her brother Emiliano Salinas. Note that Cecelia, like Emi are wearing green shirts. This is to signify their high rank in Nxivm- green. The same high rank as Lauren Salzman.

Emiliano and Cecilia Salinas praise Raniere at his 10-day birthday celebration.

The former Mexican president is widely believed to be the most powerful man in Mexico and of a murderous streak to boot. His son, Emiliano, and daughter, Cecilia, were longstanding stooges of Raniere and Papa Salinas may have just had enough of this maniac.

Within days of Raniere’s arrest, pressure was evidently put to bear on idiot son Emiliano to denounce Raniere, which he did. Young dunce-like Emiliano Salinas – whose blind following of Raniere may actually wind up costing the PRI [Salinas’ party] the presidential election this summer – made a 180 degree turn about after 17 years of total obedience to Raniere.

The irony of ironies is that Emiliano Salinas was being touted as the next presidential candidate until the branding story broke. Raniere ruined his political future.

Emiliano Salinas embraces his then worshipful master Keith Raniere. Later, Salinas abandoned the hero, leaving him to his sad fate all alone.

Great friends – Emiliano Salinas and Keith Raniere. But as soon as he was arrested Salinas denounced Raniere. Why?

So did Carlos Salinas cut a deal with US feds? And was that deal to turn over Raniere – maybe even help the FBI find him – tucked away as he was in Puerto Vallarta – in return for not arresting his son?

Time will tell…

Is Carlos Salinas funding the Trust?

Carlos Salinas has a high turn over in friends. One day he meets a guy and then he never sees him again…. And one day Raniere was in Mexico and the next day he was whisked away to the USA, never to see the light of day again.