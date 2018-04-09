Karen Unterreiner, Another Evil Woman, Should Not be Forgotten!

By Don’t Forget Karen

Let’s not forget one of the key figures in this House of Cards, Karen Unterreiner.

She has known Keith Raniere the longest in all these follies. Her responsibilities in the company dealt with IT, finance and teaching/mind-bending via EM’s. Karen Unterreiner was the Master of all NXIVM money for Raniere. If the Feds are not looking at her or have made a raid on Unterreiner’s computer equipment, it will be harder for them to put their case together.

In 1975, Unterreiner was an Honor Student from Enfield High in Manchester, Connecticut.

https://newspaperarchive.com/manchester-journal-inquirer-mar-04-1975-p-58/

Raniere scoped her out the day she moved to the RPI campus as a 17-year-old “girl” coming to college, her first time away from home and just after her father had passed away. Unterreiner was fresh for Raniere’s pickings. She is more than likely way smarter than Raniere.

Karen Unterreiner worked hand and hand with Steve Ose (now living – or hiding – in TX) and Ben Meyers to change data on NXIVM’s servers regarding the money trail in the company and evidence in NXIVM’s computer trespass case.

Would Steve Ose, having young children and a wife and faced with years behind bars, not consider rolling over on Unterreiner and Raniere to protect himself and his family?

Ben Meyers has a cute soon-to-be wife and will he want to miss all that time with her, for what? To spend years behind bars to protect his Mother-in-Law, Nancy Salzman, his Master Raniere or his Mentor-in-crime Unterreiner?

Now gone, unless you do a Google search NXIVM old ESP website tells of Karen Unterreiner’s roles.

http://www.executivesuccessprograms.com/team/karen-unterreiner/

“Karen Unterreiner has been a key figure of Executive Success Programs’ leadership since she joined the company in 1998. She quickly became one of the top practitioners of ESP’s proprietary Exploration of Meaning™ technology. She is currently one of our top three head trainers and facilitates the company’s coveted advanced-level trainings. She has been a proud member of the Executive Board since 2001 and she is also the head of ESP’s Humanities Board, where she strives to further her commitment to building community, humanitarianism and ethics.

“Karen brings a wealth of experience as an actuary, CFO and computer programmer into her role with ESP. She graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1981 with a degree in Mathematics of Operations Research and Statistics. Following that, she held a position at Aetna Life and Casualty as an actuary until 1985. She received her fellowship in the Society of Actuaries in 1987 while working at Milliman and Robertson, Consulting Actuaries.

“She later expanded into corporate finance and in 1990 assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer at Consumers’ Buyline, Inc., a successful wholesale buying club. During which time, she delved into the field of information technology and began an IT consulting practice. Her attention to detail, expansive intellectual capacity and desire to inspire joy in people’s lives makes her an invaluable asset to the company and its Executive Board.”

Where was the NY State AG?

The NY State AG’s office has known for years that Raniere and Unterreiner have been running another MLM and tax evasion scheme that included Pamela Cafritz and Nancy Salzman. NXIVM’s Master pay plan, which utilizes an MLM structure, was turned over to the State AG’s office upon its request several years ago. The question is why the NY State AG sat back and did nothing.

Taking down Raniere, Unterreiner, Cafritz, and Salzman on just these charges could have easily saved hundreds of women from Raniere’s torture. Had that happened, women like Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne would not have become members of a cult and so brainwashed – and DOSwould have never happened.

Reported on in 2012

From – https://www.culteducation.com/group/907-nxivm/6008-ample-evidence-to-justify-investigation.html

The story in Albany Times Union by James Odato 2012

“Earlier this year, (Peter) Skolnik tried to unseal a record in court that describes NXIVM business practices. “This document establishes that the way NXIVM operates internally financially is a violation of the general business law of New York,” Skolnik said in a federal court proceeding in February. “This document establishes that NXIVM is run as a version of [a] multi-level marketing scheme in violation of a consent order that Raniere … entered into with the New York State Attorney General in connection with Consumers’ Buyline.”

In 1996, Raniere and two of his Consumers’ Buyline colleagues signed a consent order with the New York Attorney General. State officials had accused Raniere of operating an illegal “chain distributor scheme.” Without acknowledging any “fraudulent, illegal or deceptive acts,” Raniere and two associates, Pamela Cafritz and Karen Unterreiner, agreed to be permanently barred from “promoting, offering or granting participation in a chain distribution scheme.” The consent order agreement also included a fine of $40,000 against Raniere and his business, which wasn’t paid off for another four years, and then only after the attorney general’s office pressed.

Consumers’ Buyline also agreed to concessions in Arkansas, including an order to pay $145,000, again without admitting any guilt. Officials at that state’s attorney general’s office could only document $55,000 in payments made, potentially exposing Raniere, Cafritz, Unterreiner and Raniere’s father, James, to additional penalties. “

Another spin-off company of Raniere’s is/was Coalition of Ethicists.

Here is Unterreiner’s testimonial from the website.

http://www.coalitionofethicists.com/?page_id=2650

“I joined the Ethicist development group to gain a deeper understanding of what it means to make ethical decisions. My experience has gone far beyond that. The Ethicist program has been the most challenging and the most transformative work I have done in my many years with ESP. It has been a study of me, how I make even the tiniest of decisions, and how I can shift those decisions to be more in line with the person I want to be. Even transforming seemingly small, simple decisions have made a big difference in my life. From avoiding hitting the snooze button to speaking up when I think things are not right, the work we are doing has produced significant changes in how I choose.”

Karen Unterreiner

Unterreiner even has her own website just like all the other criminals in NXIVM.

https://karenunterreiner.com/