We Now Have Three Signatures of Kristin Snyder to Compare – Suicide Note and ESP Sign In Sheets – Are They the Same?

In the Lost Women of Nxivm, [now available to be viewed at this link https://www.investigationdiscovery.com/tv-shows/lost-women-of-nxivm/] a handwriting expert made a comparison of Kristin Snyder’s purported suicide note with a Valentine’s Day greeting card Kristin sent her spouse, Heidi Clifford.

There was a not lot of writing to analyze since the greeting card message was short.

A suicide note found in Kristin Snyder's truck. I

Comparing these two notes – the handwriting expert, Beth Chrisman, could not tell for certain if they were written by the same person. She noted that the “I” in the two letters were decidedly different.

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Recently, I had leaked to me the Executive Success Programs [Nxivm] file for Kristin Snyder.

I published the roster of students of Kristin’s first intensive yesterday. That roster came from the sign-in sheets.

I received this email today from a reader named Rich.

“Frank, I just thought of this. The handwriting analysis that didn’t match up [in the Lost Women of Nxivm]. I can’t check right now, but does the suicide note match with her signature on the sign-in sheet????

Brilliant question and one I should have thought of myself.

Let’s look at the documents to be compared.

The sign-in sheets in which I believe Kristin Snyder signed in.

And below is the purported suicide note with Snyder’s alleged signature.

A suicide note found in Kristin Snyder's truck. I

Let’s look at these a little more closely and in propinquity.

Sign in #1

Printed sign in Signature from Snyder's Nov. 2002 intensive

Suicide Note:

Alleged signature of Snyder on suicide note.

Sign in #2

Second printed sign in signature from Snyder's Nov. 2002 intensive

Finally, here is the first-name-only signature of Kristin Snyder on the Valentine card.

Alleged signature of Snyder on suicide note.

Were these written by the same person? We can be fairly certain Kristin wrote the Valentine Day card and the sign-ins. We do not know if she wrote the suicide note.

Of course, someone writing a suicide note – if it was not under duress – might have an unsteady hand or write differently.

What do readers think?

Kristin Snyder with her beloved dog.