Updated: Second Leaked Kristin Snyder Documents – List of Attendees to Snyder’s Anchorage First Intensive

An anti- Nxivm deep throat leaked to us the Nxivm file on Kristin Snyder.

As readers know, Snyder was ejected from a 16-day Nxivm intensive in Anchorage, Alaska on Feb 6, 2003, the 12th day of the intensive.

She had been claiming that Nxivm founder Keith Raniere had gotten her pregnant.

This ran afoul of the teachings and the image of Raniere who was reputed to be celibate. It was further troubling because Snyder was lesbian. She had also been in Albany NY where Raniere lived several weeks earlier.

The intensive Snyder was thrown out of – and never seen again – was not her first.

She had previously attended a Nxivm intensive in Anchorage from Nov. 2- 17.

Frank Report has a copy of the list of attendees of that intensive. [See below]

This intensive was well attended and Susan Dones tells us that during the first five days of the intensive, Nancy Salzman was the head trainer. She also tells us that Salzman went manic when one of the students questioned her teachings and mentioned her daughters.

Salzman’s angry reaction showed her to be not in control unlike what she taught students. Susan thinks this may be why there were less students at the second intensive, the one Kristin disappeared from.

Let us take a look at the people there. What’s interesting also is that next to each name is their coach.

Name of student – followed by name of coach

Aleeta Bauder- Rob Chiappone [this is Esther’s husband not her son.]

Alison Hansen- Kathy Fletcher

Bob Brooks- Rob Chiappone

Candy Deutsch- Kathy Russell

Carmen Gutierrez- Kim Woolhouse

Colin Szymanski- Matt Mu

David Fox- Kathy Morton

Donna McCready- Esther Chiappone

Doug Stelling- Kim Woolhouse

Elaine Apperson- Esther Chiappone

Ellen Pennebaker- Wendy Rosen-Brooks

Glenda Kerry- Esther Chiappone

Heidi Bishop- Megan Weaver

Heidi Clifford- Megan Weaver

Huascar Pelaez- (ask Edgar) [Boone?]

Jennifer Wirfel- Kathy Fletcher

Katia Bayer-Haase- Wendy Rosen-Brooks

Kirsten Ohlander- Theresa Verras

Kristin Snyder- Karen Abney

Lee Holen – Karen Abney

Liz Thomas- Susan Dones

Lorna Morris- Kathy Russell

Margaret Dowling- Mat Mu

Meg Simonian- Dee Dee Mitzen

Michael Haase- Michael Sutton [Sutton was the genesis of the Rick Ross lawsuit. Raniere fleeced him of $8 million].

Nina Cowell- Megan Weaver [Now Hoffman]

Noni Bordwell- Karen Abney

Pamela Hawk- Kathy Russell [Kathy was convicted in the Raniere case.]

Pet Clark- Karen Abney

Phyllis Plouche- Wendy Irick [one of the original Alaska Nxivm members who recruited many into the group.]

Robert Rembish- Esther Chiappone

Rodney Bradley- Wendy Rosen-Brooks

Susan Schwartz- Wendy Irick

Susan Teborek- Kathy Russell

Sydney Billingslea- Kristen Keeffe

Terri Jackson- Kathy Morton

William Bennett- Rob Chiappone

Cade Incsho – Mike Sorenson

Brandon Bennett- Kathy Russell

***

Notes:

Megan Weaver is now Megan Hoffman, a current Nxivm member. Esther recruited Megan into ESP. Megan was then in her early 20’s. She was from Alaska and gave up her life to be part of Nxivm.

Megan Weaver Mills-Hoffman has been in Nxivm since 2000-2001. Esther who leads Jness and Nxivm in the USA [under Clare Bronfman] is her coach and leader.

Mills is her maiden name. Weaver is from her first marriage. Hoffman is her current husband.

