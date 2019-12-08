Updated: Second Leaked Kristin Snyder Documents – List of Attendees to Snyder’s Anchorage First Intensive

An anti- Nxivm deep throat leaked to us the Nxivm file on Kristin Snyder.
As readers know, Snyder was ejected from a 16-day Nxivm intensive in Anchorage, Alaska on Feb 6, 2003, the 12th day of the intensive.
She had been claiming that Nxivm founder Keith Raniere had gotten her pregnant.
This ran afoul of the teachings and the image of Raniere who was reputed to be celibate. It was further troubling because Snyder was lesbian. She had also been in Albany NY where Raniere lived several weeks earlier.
The intensive Snyder was thrown out of – and never seen again – was not her first.
She had previously attended a Nxivm intensive in Anchorage from Nov. 2- 17.
Frank Report has a copy of the list of attendees of that intensive. [See below]
This intensive was well attended and Susan Dones tells us that during the first five days of the intensive, Nancy Salzman was the head trainer. She also tells us that Salzman went manic when one of the students questioned her teachings and mentioned her daughters.
Salzman’s angry reaction showed her to be not in control unlike what she taught students. Susan thinks this may be why there were less students at the second intensive, the one Kristin disappeared from.
Let us take a look at the people there. What’s interesting also is that next to each name is their coach.
Name of student – followed by name of coach
Aleeta Bauder- Rob Chiappone [this is Esther’s husband not her son.]
Alison Hansen- Kathy Fletcher
Bob Brooks- Rob Chiappone
Candy Deutsch- Kathy Russell
Carmen Gutierrez- Kim Woolhouse
Colin Szymanski- Matt Mu
David Fox- Kathy Morton
Donna McCready- Esther Chiappone
Doug Stelling- Kim Woolhouse
Elaine Apperson- Esther Chiappone
Ellen Pennebaker- Wendy Rosen-Brooks
Glenda Kerry- Esther Chiappone
Heidi Bishop- Megan Weaver
Heidi Clifford- Megan Weaver
Huascar Pelaez- (ask Edgar) [Boone?]
Jennifer Wirfel- Kathy Fletcher
Katia Bayer-Haase- Wendy Rosen-Brooks
Kirsten Ohlander- Theresa Verras
Kristin Snyder- Karen Abney
Lee Holen – Karen Abney
Liz Thomas- Susan Dones
Lorna Morris- Kathy Russell
Margaret Dowling- Mat Mu
Meg Simonian- Dee Dee Mitzen
Michael Haase- Michael Sutton [Sutton was the genesis of the Rick Ross lawsuit. Raniere fleeced him of $8 million].
Nina Cowell- Megan Weaver [Now Hoffman]
Noni Bordwell- Karen Abney
Pamela Hawk- Kathy Russell [Kathy was convicted in the Raniere case.]
Pet Clark- Karen Abney
Phyllis Plouche- Wendy Irick [one of the original Alaska Nxivm members who recruited many into the group.]
Robert Rembish- Esther Chiappone
Rodney Bradley- Wendy Rosen-Brooks
Susan Schwartz- Wendy Irick
Susan Teborek- Kathy Russell
Sydney Billingslea- Kristen Keeffe
Terri Jackson- Kathy Morton
William Bennett- Rob Chiappone
Cade Incsho – Mike Sorenson
Brandon Bennett- Kathy Russell
***
Notes:
Megan Weaver is now Megan Hoffman, a current Nxivm member. Esther recruited Megan into ESP. Megan was then in her early 20’s. She was from Alaska and gave up her life to be part of Nxivm.
Megan Weaver Mills-Hoffman has been in Nxivm since 2000-2001. Esther who leads Jness and Nxivm in the USA [under Clare Bronfman] is her coach and leader.
Mills is her maiden name. Weaver is from her first marriage. Hoffman is her current husband.
1 Comment
Kathy Russell
Esther Chiappone
Barbara Bouchey
Susan Dones
Karen Abney
Nina Cowell
Rob Chiappone
Several names that recur throughout the course of the NXIVM saga.
Kathy Russell is the real surprise.
Maybe that’s why Nancy Salzman is so friendly with Kathy Russell when everyone else downgrades and mistreats her.