It is not clear if Keith Raniere has the opportunity to enjoy the Frank Report any longer, and today he appears in court for an initial status conference on the case against him and Allison Mack, his co defendant.

The last time he appeared, they allowed him the dignity of entering the court unshackled and without handcuffs. He may appear today unfettered as well.

If he were reading the Frank Report, and perhaps somehow he may be, it would be my advice that, despite his self-proclaimed extraordinary athleticism, his speed [he once he said tied the New York State record for the 100 yard dash], and his ability to throw his body and take falls [he claimed he was the Eastern Coast Judo Champion], that he should not try a daring escape.

This security camera footage – posted on the New York Post website – from a Utah courthouse – shows how Chris Rudd, 35, fared when he tried to make a quick getaway at a court appearance.

Of course, Mr. Rudd had neither Keith Raniere’s superhuman abilities nor his mighty powerful brain, and poor Rudd, he was also in handcuffs, when he tried running out of the courtroom, flipping over a second-floor railing and falling with a thud to the ground.

Please don’t try this Vanguard until you watch this short video:





Mr. Rudd broke his leg and pelvis and fractured his skull. He had been arrested on drug allegations and was in the Spanish Fork Utah court for failing to follow through on court-ordered treatment. He could face additional charges for trying to escape. Police say it’s unclear whether Rudd was trying to injure himself.

Vanguard, who says he is one of the top three problem solvers in the world, is much to smart to be so foolish. That’s how he got to where he is in life.